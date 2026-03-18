Sean McVay’s Future Comes Into Question Amid Matthew Stafford’s Potential 2026 Farewell Run

Essentials Inside The Story The Rams enter the season with strong expectations in the NFC.

Key decisions could shape the team’s direction in the near future.

There’s increasing attention around how this roster evolves moving forward.

For the Los Angeles Rams, the upcoming season is about more than just championship hopes; it could be the final chapter for the duo of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. After remaining one of the NFC’s most competitive teams last year, the focus has now shifted to how long this window can realistically stay open.

“We were all agreed the Rams were the best team in the league last year, right? I mean, listen, they did not get to the Super Bowl,” McIntyre said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “They had a tough loss in Seattle. The only reason it was in Seattle was because of some fluky two-point conversion on Thursday Night Football. Unbelievable turn of events. The Rams were great. Special teams failed them.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McIntyre’s comments came from the belief that the Rams were already very close to reaching the Super Bowl and may have further improved their roster this offseason. The team had a strong 2025 campaign, finishing with a 12–5 record, one of their best seasons in recent years. Los Angeles secured its third straight winning season and locked up a playoff spot after a key win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their season ended with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, marking a disappointing end to an otherwise strong postseason run. Still, the Rams finished the year with a +172 point differential and were viewed by many analysts as one of the league’s toughest teams.

“A big thing for me was I wanted to go to a team that were contenders,” McDuffie said. “This team has been knocking on the door year in, year out… the love, support, and just the overall atmosphere being a Ram was top-notch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDuffie’s comments highlight the reputation the Rams have built under Sean McVay. Since McVay became head coach in 2017, the team has been a regular playoff contender. The Rams reached Super Bowl LIII and later returned to win Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23–20 on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

That championship run came after the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, a move that helped elevate the offense and deliver the title. McDuffie’s comments reflect how players around the league view the Rams’ culture and the environment McVay has created in Los Angeles.

ESPN reported at the time that the Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in 2021 in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks. The move immediately paid off as Stafford helped guide Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, McIntyre believes the Rams may be pushing especially hard this season because several key players could hit free agency in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason McIntyre also pointed out that several key Rams players could become free agents in 2027. Because of this, he believes the Rams are going all in for a championship this season. However, much of this discussion ultimately connects to one key figure whose career timeline could shape everything for the Rams.

McIntyre even speculated that if the team wins another Super Bowl, both Stafford and Sean McVay could consider stepping away from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford’s timeline could shape the next phase of the Rams

While McIntyre’s comments raised questions about Sean McVay’s future, the bigger factor could be Matthew Stafford’s timeline. The veteran quarterback remains the center of the Rams’ offense, and his career decisions could shape what happens next for the franchise.

During the same discussion, McIntyre referenced comments made by NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah about the Rams’ championship window.

“He had Jared Goff and realized Jared Goff… he didn’t feel like he was good enough. He wanted more, so he moved off of him and went to get Matthew Stafford,” Jeremiah said. “Now Stafford is the MVP of the league, but I don’t think this is a five-year runway they have there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stafford has continued to perform at a high level since then. In the 2025 regular season, he led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns while throwing 8 interceptions. However, injuries have also been part of the conversation in recent years, raising questions about how long the veteran quarterback plans to continue playing. Because of that, Stafford’s career longevity could eventually influence the Rams’ long-term plans and even shape Sean McVay’s future with the franchise.

ESPN has also reported that the Rams understand Stafford’s future will ultimately depend on how long he feels comfortable continuing his career. McVay himself has indicated the team would allow the veteran quarterback to decide his own timeline. Still, McIntyre ended his take with a confident prediction about what could happen next.

“Folks, you can go ahead and write this in pen. The Rams are winning the Super Bowl next year… Rams, Super Bowl. McVay and Stafford say, we’re out,” McIntyre said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, that scenario remains speculation. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are still focused on competing and chasing another championship. But if the Rams truly are entering an all-in stretch, the next few seasons could define the legacy of one of the most successful coach-quarterback duos in the NFL.