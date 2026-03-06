Sean McVay’s Honest Reaction to Rams’ Blockbuster Trade for Trent McDuffie Revealed

The Los Angeles Rams are thrilled with their latest big trade, bringing in two-time Super Bowl champion Trent McDuffie. In a recent interview with sports show host Dan Patrick, an NFL insider gave fans a peek behind the curtain into how Rams head coach Sean McVay truly reacted to the move.

“I actually was with Sean McVay this weekend, and he was telling me about it, and he was over the moon about this.” Jay Glazer told Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show. “You know, they traded away a lot for him, but Sean is always the type of guy who’s like, ‘I’m going for it now.’ I told him I’m surprised more people don’t do what he does, because at least you know what you’re getting with Trent McDuffie, these drafts pick now complain in the combine.”

The Rams acquired McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a first-round pick and three other selections to acquire one of Kansas City’s top cornerbacks. In return for McDuffie, the Chiefs received a 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and the Rams’ 2026 first-round pick (#29).

He was originally drafted in the first round with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, signing a four-year rookie contract valued at $13.99.

During the segment, Glazer also pointed out the way the Rams approach team building differently from most teams around the league. While many franchises prefer holding onto draft picks and building through the draft, the Rams have consistently shown they’re willing to move their trade picks to acquire proven NFL talent.

“So if you have a proven commodity in the NFL, I’d trade my picks also.” Glazer added, “I’m surprised more teams don’t do it, because the Rams are in it every single year, and it’s a copycat league, yet nobody really does it. They still have this old‑school ‘We got to reload through the draft.’ I get it, if you hit on those picks, you get salary cap relief for a few years at least, but Sean was absolutely over the moon for this. He was willing to go all in.”

Imago Credit: Trent McDuffie official Instagram handle

Over his four-year stint with the Chiefs, he has started all the games he has been a part of, a total of 56. He has also recorded 246 tackles, 12 of which were for a loss, along with three interceptions.

With two Super Bowl wins under his belt, it is safe to say he has proven himself in the league.

What does Trent McDuffie trade mean for the Chiefs?

While most of the attention has been on the Rams after adding cornerback Trent McDuffie, some are also trying to understand what the move means for the Kansas City Chiefs and why they would part ways with a proven defensive star.

One major factor that seems to have played a role is the financial flexibility, considering the Chiefs saved $13.6 million against the salary cap after trading McDuffie. Another factor could be the possibility of McDuffie’s contract extension. According to some reports, the deal could reach as high as $30 million annually, and the Chiefs may want to spread the money across other positions on the roster.

According to Ben Solak of ESPN, the extra cap space could help Kansas City address other areas of need.

“That extra money will likely be directed at two key positions: running back and pass rusher,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “Last year, Pacheco, the starting running back, didn’t have a single carry of 20 or more yards. Fellow running back Kareem Hunt had one.”

ESPN’s Pat McAfee and his panel also discussed the trade on his show, indicating that the Chiefs may be moving to rebuild their offensive line and provide some assistance for their running back position.

Solak also suggested that the Chiefs are likely to look for the best available running backs, such as Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne Jr., and Tyler Allgeier.

As teams around the NFL are gearing up this offseason with the hope of making a run to the Super Bowl, the trade of an All-Pro cornerback may have a domino effect for both teams in this deal.