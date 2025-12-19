Sean McVay’s Rams Register Unwanted Record vs. Seahawks as NFL Ref Faces Tough Matthew Stafford Question

Essentials Inside The Story A controversial decision leads to the Rams' losing an OT thriller against the Seahawks.

The Rams' chances to win the NFC have dropped by 25%.

Matthew Stafford demands an explanation from the referees.

The Los Angeles Rams played out a Thursday Night thriller against the Seattle Seahawks, wherein they suffered a heartbreaking 38-37 loss in overtime. The turning point in this blockbuster matchup was a controversial fourth-quarter 2-point conversion that allowed the Seahawks to tie the score and then push the game into overtime. Unfortunately, this play has created an unwanted record for Sean McVay‘s Rams, which could haunt them as their chances to win the NFC West dropped to 25%, according to ESPN Analytics.

After this defeat, the Los Angeles Rams became the first team ever to lose an overtime game on a 2-point conversion, according to ESPN research. On the flipside, the Seattle Seahawks also created a record as they became the fifth team to convert three 2-point tries in the fourth quarter/OT, and the first of those five to win the game.

This game-changing play occurred after Seattle completed a touchdown with 6:23 minutes left in the fourth quarter. After the TD, they attempted a 2-point try where Rams’ defensive lineman Jared Verse tipped a Sam Darnold pass attempt that fell to the ground. This pass was apparently incomplete, and it was ruled that the conversion failed.

Then, as the Seahawks lined up to kick off, the replay review revealed that Darnold’s throw was a backward pass, which running back Zach Charbonnet recovered in the end zone. The call on the field was reversed, and the scores were tied at 30-30, sending the game to overtime.

After the game, Sean McVay described the call as “very interesting” before highlighting the absurdity of such a moment.

“I’ve never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that,” McVay said. “And I’ve grown up around this game. I’m not making excuses. We don’t do that. I don’t believe in that. It doesn’t move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the 2-point conversion.”

Like Sean McVay, Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford was unhappy with the play and went to demand an explanation from the referees for their decision.

Stafford questions the controversial decision following the Los Angeles Rams’ defeat

After recording another incredible performance with 457 yards and three touchdowns, Matthew Stafford was extremely unhappy after ending up on the losing side against the Seattle Seahawks and demanded an explanation from the referees regarding this call.

“I just want to know that rule because I thought on plays like that, like two-point plays inside of two minutes and stuff, I didn’t think you were allowed to advance a fumble,” Stafford said. “Otherwise, I think everybody would just go down.”

“If you’re going down, just fumble it forward and let somebody else advance it. I obviously don’t know the rule well enough. I’m sure they talked to New York or whatever. But that one was interesting to me. I’m sure I’ll get an explanation. We’ll get an explanation,” he continued.

Despite this defeat, the Matthew Stafford-led LA Rams remain Super Bowl favorites as they sit second in the NFC West with an 11-4 record. Now with the Atlanta Falcons next on the schedule, Rams fans will hope their team can put this controversial loss behind them and return to its dominant form at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Monday.