Sean McVay’s Rams Want NFL Action Against Controversial Seahawks Play After Refs’ Unclear Explanation to HC

Essentials Inside The Story Los Angeles Rams push rule change after decisive Week 16 controversy

Backward pass ruling alters two-point conversion outcome against Seattle Seahawks

League review process scrutiny could reshape late-game officiating rules

One bizarre two-point conversion may have cost the Rams a home playoff game, and now Sean McVay’s team is demanding the NFL ensure it never happens again. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Sean McVay’s team plans to introduce a rule proposal centered on the pass that sparked confusion and frustration.

“The Rams plan to propose at least one rule change this offseason, sources say, and there may be a second proposal aimed at certain details around that play,” Jones wrote in his article.

The controversy traces back to a late two-point attempt by the Seahawks. Quarterback Sam Darnold fired a pass toward running back Zach Charbonnet, who had lined up near the sideline just off the line of scrimmage before moving toward Darnold.

At first glance, the play looked routine. However, the positioning and motion created the exact gray area that now has the Rams asking questions, as the late two-point conversion attempt ultimately tied the game and helped fuel their comeback in a 38-37 overtime win.

“Teams regularly submit rules proposals toward the start of the new league year, and many of those proposals come in around the time of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine,” Jones further added. “While the language remains unclear, one source with knowledge of the proposal(s) said the Rams’ goal is to fix what went wrong in a few places.”

Then things got messy as Rams edge rusher Jared Verse tipped the throw, and safety Kam Curl nearly came away with an interception before the ball dropped in the end zone. Officials blew their whistles and signaled an incomplete pass. While most players stopped, Charbonnet picked up the ball anyway, adding to the confusion inside SoFi Stadium.

However, replay review changed everything. Officials ruled that Darnold’s toss qualified as a backward pass, which meant the ball remained live when it hit the turf, even though the deflection sent it forward. That reversal helped the Hawks capitalize, and now Rams House wants the league to close what they see as a loophole.

Ultimately, the Seahawks claimed the game and the NFC West. As a result, when the teams met again in the NFC Championship, it took place in the Emerald City instead of Los Angeles. The Hawks won 31 to 27 and later defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

For McVay and Rams House, that controversial call changed everything, and they clearly want answers.

Sean McVay opens up on the Week 16 incident as the Rams prepare to ask for a change

Right after the game, confusion filled Rams House. Players and coaches from the Los Angeles Rams struggled to understand what they had just seen. Sean McVay later described the sequence as “very interesting” and admitted the officials did not fully walk him through the rule because the game was still unfolding.

“I’ve never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that. And I’ve grown up around this game,” McVay said. “I’m not making excuses. We don’t do that. I don’t believe in that. It doesn’t move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the two-point conversion.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast caught something unusual. Amazon Prime rules analyst Terry McAulay, who spent two decades as an NFL official, quickly pointed out the officiating wrinkle before any review began.

Not long after, NBC Sports reported that McAulay contacted the league office to talk through the play, which may have sparked the delayed review. The league later stated that communication between the office and a broadcast is not out of the ordinary.

So what exactly do the Rams want changed? Some believe they could push to apply standard fumble rules to a two-point try when a defender tips a lateral forward.

Others think they may ask for a firm deadline on when a review can begin. In addition, they might seek clarity on possession after a whistle or tighten the meaning of “immediate continuing action.” Then again, their proposal could look entirely different.

Any team can submit rule changes. Often, a franchise that feels burned one season tries to correct it the next. Proposals should surface within weeks, and owners will debate them in Phoenix at the annual meetings. However, at least 24 owners must approve a measure for it to pass.

The Hawks probably view the play as smart awareness. Still, Rams House clearly sees a flaw, and they want it addressed before another postseason turns on a rare moment like that.