Sean McVay’s 3-Word Calms Nerves After Rams DBs Exit Practice With Injury Scares

Rams are going through their worst nightmare scenario at training camp. Matthew Stafford’s long-awaited appearance Saturday brought false hope to desperate fans and coaches. The veteran quarterback showed up in casual clothes, looking more like a spectator than a franchise cornerstone. Three days of complete absence had already raised red flags throughout the organization. Stafford’s back soreness transformed from a minor concern into a major headache for Los Angeles. His presence on the sidelines provided minimal comfort when he couldn’t participate in any meaningful activities. The excitement lasted exactly until Sean McVay opened his mouth after practice.

His comments about taking things “week to week” crushed any optimism about quick recovery timelines. But there’s an even more unfortunate development brewing within the Rams’ training camp walls. The Rams’ injury curse struck again Tuesday, targeting their most promising defensive addition. Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had been lighting up training camp practices since joining Los Angeles, showcasing the playmaking ability that made him a first-round pick just two years ago.

His seamless transition from Washington castoff to potential starter hit a painful roadblock during routine red-zone drills. Adam Grosbard broke the concerning news first: “Rams CB Emmanuel Forbes (hamstring) and S Kam Curl (leg) left practice early today, but Sean McVay said he didn’t think either was a big deal. Said Curl was stepped on, and Forbes tried to go into 11-on-11, but McVay and Pleasant shut him down to be safe,” the reporter shared via social media updates. In fact, McVay’s three-word update, “no big deal,” definitely brings a fast heartbeat to normal.

Forbes’ hamstring tightened up during individual coverage drills, creating immediate concern among the coaching staff. The young cornerback felt confident enough to attempt team periods, but his coaches weren’t taking any chances with their prized waiver claim. His determination to push through discomfort impressed teammates, though wisdom prevailed over warrior mentality. Sean McVay downplayed the severity while explaining the coaching staff’s cautious approach: “He just felt his hamstring a little bit,” McVay told reporters after practice concluded. “I don’t have any updates. It was in one-on-ones in the red zone. He tried to take the first-team rep, and Aubrey and I were on the same page: ‘Let’s be smart with him, especially with a soft-tissue.’”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Forbes’ development trajectory. He’d been running with the first-team defense consistently, positioning himself for significant playing time this season. His rapid ascension from waiver pickup to potential starter reflected both his talent and the Rams‘ belief in his abilities. McVay’s “no big deal” assessment rings hollow considering the team’s recent injury history. Soft tissue injuries possess nasty tendencies to linger and resurface unexpectedly, especially during intense camp conditions. The Rams claimed Forbes off waivers from Washington after his disappointing rookie campaign, believing they could unlock his potential.

His brief stint with the Commanders ended abruptly when they waived their former first-round investment. Los Angeles saw opportunity where Washington saw failure, adding depth and competition to their secondary. The contrast between Forbes’ early camp success and this setback highlights what one Rams coach initially said when he first arrived from the Commanders. On the other hand, Curl had an unimpressive 2024 campaign, where he posted a career-low 79 combined tackles in 16 starts. Now that he is injured too, along with Forbes, McVay, and the team are awaiting their return. However, per reports, unlike Curl, Forbes isn’t dealing with a serious injury, hence the HC and the team want to see him in his next stint soon.

Sean McVay gave his CB a second chance after the Commanders’ disaster

Emmanuel Forbes never expected to become a cautionary tale about first-round busts. The Washington Commanders drafted him 16th overall in 2023, only to cut him loose before his second season ended. His NFL dreams crashed harder than most rookies ever experience, leaving him searching for redemption in Los Angeles. The Rams swooped in to claim Forbes off waivers, recognizing talent that Washington had abandoned. His arrival represented mutual desperation: a team needing cornerback depth and a player needing career salvation. The transition from bust to potential starter required mental rehabilitation as much as physical development.

Assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant delivered exactly the message Forbes needed during their first meeting. Pleasant looked the young cornerback directly in the eyes and provided instant relief from his Washington nightmare. The conversation reset Forbes’ mindset completely, erasing months of doubt and criticism. “Coach AP told me, look me in my eyes, and as soon as I walked in the building, he said, ‘I don’t give a damn what the other team did to you, you got a fresh start here, and it’s up to you to prove it,’” Forbes revealed to Sports Illustrated. Pleasant’s direct approach eliminated any lingering baggage from the cornerback’s failed stint in the nation’s capital.

Forbes managed just two regular-season appearances for Los Angeles in 2024, with meaningful snaps coming only during Week 18’s meaningless finale. His statistical line remained modest: four solo tackles, one assist, and one pass defended across 52 defensive plays. Those numbers hardly inspire confidence, but they represent building blocks rather than final judgments. The Rams’ cornerback situation creates a genuine opportunity for Forbes this season. No established starter holds a death grip on playing time, opening doors for hungry competitors.

Sean McVay has already expressed genuine admiration for Forbes’ camp performance, suggesting real optimism about his development. Forbes transforms from draft disappointment into a legitimate redemption story under Los Angeles’ patient guidance. His fresh start philosophy and improved coaching could finally unlock the first-round talent Washington couldn’t develop properly.