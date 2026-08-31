“Serious Wake-Up Call”: Rams Legend Issues Blunt Warning to NFL Teams After Aaron Donald Returns

The Los Angeles Rams had already become Super Bowl contenders when they traded for the 2025 season sack leader, Myles Garrett. But now that they have brought out veteran defensive tackle Aaron Donald, they have officially transcended to something akin to a dynasty in the making. With the move now official, legendary Rams receiver Torry Holt has outlined exactly what offensive coordinators around the league have been dreading all offseason.

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“What’s up, Rams Nation?” Holt said in an Instagram reel, smiling ear to ear. “Aaron Donald has made the announcement that he’s coming out of retirement and rejoining the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive coordinators now face the daunting challenge of trying to strategize against both Aaron Donald in the middle and Myles Garrett on the outside.

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“With a total of five Defensive Player of the Year titles on that front line, it’s a serious wake-up call for the rest of the National Football League. Rams Nation, it’s your season. I’ll see you soon. Peace.”

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The Rams led the best passing offense last season under Matthew Stafford, leading him to his first MVP title. With 2x DPOY Myles Garrett logging 23.0 sacks last season, offensive coordinators were already scrambling. With Donald, the 3x DPOY, this defense has now become something else. Most importantly, two years away from football have done nothing to slow Donald down. In fact, defensive lineman Desjaun Johnson has said that Donald’s “got a little bit faster.”

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 16: Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald 99 gets ready for the snap during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 16, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 16 Panthers at Rams Icon221016022

Aaron Donald spent thirteen to fourteen weeks training to regain football shape. When he spoke to the media after the announcement of his unretirement was made, he positively looked jacked and had the same energy the former Super Bowl champ (LVI) once exhibited on the gridiron.

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As for the combination of Garrett and Donald, the two have a combined stat sheet that would rob even the most efficient offensive coordinators of their sleep. 236.5 career sacks, 325 tackles for loss, and 499 QB Hits – that’s the stat line that takes the field when Donald and Garrett take the field.

Head coach Sean McVay has not yet confirmed whether Donald will play Week 1 in Australia. But beyond that, we can be sure that we’ll see No. 95 and No. 99 terrorizing quarterbacks together sometime soon.

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Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, has even posted an Instagram story sharing her happiness that “they aren’t coming after my husband.” Thirty-one offensive coordinators and all the QBs on their depth charts aren’t going to be so lucky, just as Torry Holt has already laid it out.