Rams Star Alaric Jackson Faces NFL Suspension for Possibly Violating League’s Personal Conduct Policy

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was arrested last week on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Jackson, who played college football at the University of Iowa, joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has remained with the franchise ever since, playing a role in their Super Bowl LVI victory.

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Jackson was arrested on the night of June 8 after being accused of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. Investigators say the incident began when Jackson allegedly believed a woman was recording him on her cellphone and tried to take it from her. During the investigation, authorities reportedly noticed scratch marks on the woman’s arms.

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After finding those scratches, the authorities booked Jackson on charges of a person who “willfully inflicts physical or corporal injury resulting in a ‘traumatic condition’ (such as a bruise, scratch, swelling, or internal injury) on an intimate partner.”

And soon after, The Athletic’s Nate Atkins dug into the story with extracts from the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

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“In cases in which a player is not charged with a crime, or is charged but not convicted, he may still be found to have violated the Policy if the credible evidence establishes that he engaged in prohibited conduct,” the NFL Personal Conduct Policy reads.

And after the news broke, the Rams organization released a statement on the situation.

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“We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously. Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

The NFL strictly reserves the right to conduct its own independent, parallel investigations into any player’s off-field actions. The league uses its own resources for the investigations. And findings from these investigations can even lead to heavy penalties for the players if they’re found guilty, regardless of the court’s verdict. The NFL also has some additional policies for repeat offenders.

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“Players with a prior history of misconduct, including misconduct occurring before their association with the NFL, will be subject to enhanced and/or expedited discipline, including banishment from the league with an opportunity to reapply,” the policy states.

It was worth mentioning because this is not the first off-field issue tied to Jackson.

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Back in 2024, Jackson served a two-game suspension. But the details of his offense are still undisclosed. And last season, he got into more trouble after a woman filed a lawsuit against him. She alleged that he filmed her without consent during intimate acts. Later, he allegedly lied about deleting the footage. Because of these incidents, the NFL might give him a harsher punishment.

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Meanwhile, the Rams need to find a possible replacement for Jackson in case he receives a long suspension. With five postseason appearances and one Super Bowl appearance, he is an experienced player that the Rams need in their offensive lineup. But they still need to find a replacement.

Rams may need a backup plan if Alaric Jackson gets hit with a suspension

Last season when Jackson missed a game due to injury, it was D.J. Humphries who replaced him. However, the Rams won’t look for a free agent to start the games this season. If Jackson gets suspended for a long period, the Rams can rely on Warren McClendon Jr. and Keagan Trost. But it’s David Quessenberry who looks like the best probable replacement for Jackson.

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Quessenberry re-signed with the Rams this offseason after spending the last season as a third-string tackle. But this time, the Rams decided to retain him over Humphries. Well, Quessenberry played 18 snaps for the team last season as a run blocker. And he made no pass-blocking snaps in 2025. Over the last two seasons, he has played only 151 snaps.

Meanwhile, Trost previously dominated as a starting tackle in Missouri. Apparently, he was the best in the role in college. But he’s yet to prove himself in an NFL battle. He had an overall grade of 92.4 on Pro Football Focus and was the best out of the offensive tackles. His run-blocking was also impressive with 91.7. We can expect the third round rookie to repeat what he did in Missouri last season (one sack and six total pressures).

McClendon is already a suitable asset as a right tackle, who’s versatile enough to play as a left tackle. During the recent training camp, he replaced Jackson on the left side and impressed the big guns.

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While the legal process will inevitably take time to play out in a California courtroom, the Rams’ front office and coaching staff must immediately prepare for a season without their starting left tackle. After all, it seems like Jackson’s immediate football future is uncertain.