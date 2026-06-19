Rams Star Forced To Watch FIFA World Cup Games on TV After Failing To Get Discounted Tickets

For Kam Curl, this World Cup will be a television experience, not a stadium one. SoFi Stadium is one of eight venues hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. The Los Angeles Rams safety plays his home games at SoFi Stadium, which was temporarily renamed as Los Angeles Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. You’d think suiting up there would help with some kind of discount on tickets. Apparently, it does not.

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“No, cuz they told me, we got to pay full price,” Curl said on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on June 18, 2026. “Like y’all in our stadium, but it is what it is. I’ll watch it on TV. “

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Among the eight matches SoFi is hosting, five are group stage matches, two are Round of 32 fixtures, and a quarterfinal game. Tickets for all these games are extremely expensive. To watch the USA’s opening match win against Paraguay, fans had to pay a get-in price of $1,137, according to Gametime. For context, that was right in line with Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which had a get-in price of $1,430.

Out of the first four World Cup matches played, that $1,137 figure was the second-highest get-in price of the bunch. Mexico vs. South Africa topped the list at $3,968.

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The next game that will be played at SoFi is going to be between Belgium and Iran. Tickets for the game start at $978. However, when the USA returns to the stadium to play Turkey on Thursday, June 25, tickets are priced at $2,040 per Seat Geek.

And tickets are just the start. The Athletic reported back in February that parking alone could run fans anywhere from $75 to $300. They also pointed out something that stings a bit more. Despite all the money changing hands, the cities actually hosting these games won’t see much of that revenue. What they get instead is exposure.

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Imago SoFi Stadium World Cup General overall view of a FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Trophy outside of SoFi Stadium on Monday, Mar 30, 2026, in Inglewood, CA. SoFi Stadium, a.k.a. Los Angeles Stadium, will play host to eight matches during the 2026 World Cup. Dylan Stewart / Image of Inglewood, CA, USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx DylanxStewartx iosphotos403099

Despite the steep prices, Curl is planning to catch matches and cheer on the US team, even if it means doing it from his couch instead of the building he plays in.

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He also slipped in a pretty clear opinion about something else while he was at it. With grass being installed at SoFi for the tournament, Curl made it known he’d rather see it stay that way.

“I’m going to just tell them just leave it out there,” he said.

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While he did not really get into the debate, Curl used the opportunity to show where he stands in the whole discourse around grass.

Curl’s situation sums up this FIFA World Cup pretty well. If the guy who plays on the field can’t catch a game without paying the extortionate price, it is tough to imagine what the hardcore fans must be feeling. So for now, he’ll be cheering on the USA from his couch, just like the rest of us.