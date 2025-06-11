Rams Star Admits Mistake Against Aaron Donald After Sean McVay Pranked LB at Team Meeting

“Whenever he’s ready for a workout, I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the dumbbell benches. He can get at me whenever he’s ready.” These were the exact words of Jared Verse on the Adam Schefter podcast for the workouts that Aaron Donald does. Ever since Donald announced his retirement following the 2023 season, rumors of a potential comeback have refused to die down. And it’s easy to see why—Donald remains in phenomenal shape, looking every bit like a player who could strap on the pads tomorrow and still wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Though, as of now, Donald won’t be making a return to the field for the Rams, he’s more than willing to support the next wave of defensive stars. Leading that group is Jared Verse.

Jared Verse made a splash with a standout rookie campaign in 2024. He recorded 36 solo tackles, 30 assists, 4.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries in 17 games. So, now that the 2025 season is upcoming, the young man is eager to learn from the best. Hence, Verse took to social media this summer, publicly calling for a workout session with the legendary lineman. Actually, Aaron Donald fulfilled the 24-year-old’s wish and challenged him to come to his house for an “old man workout”. Seeing this, Rams head coach Sean McVay couldn’t resist having a little fun after the pair completed their training session.

During a team meeting, McVay playfully brought up the rookie’s bold challenge. He added a lighthearted moment that fired up the room and underscored the growing buzz around Verse and his potential. The HC pointed out what exactly happened behind the scenes and how he poked fun at the 24-year-old. He said, “I said, ‘How many guys have seen what’s going on between Jared and Aaron?’ A lot of guys raised their hands. I said, ‘Everybody, welcome Aaron Donald!” And Verse, he sits in the front left. He looked like he was going to s— himself. It was great.” That’s when Verse decided to admit his mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

McVay, via the team’s reporter, Stu Jackson, mentioned that Donald FaceTimed him that day, when Verse was struggling to catch up with the former NFL player. However, the coach later pointed out that Verse has learnt a lot from his interaction with the 34-year-old. Jackson took to his X account to share the details of what coach McVay had to say about the entire interaction.

The tweet read as, “Aaron FaceTimed me when Verse was in the corner still s—g some wind. You know what I respect, though, is that Jared ended up following through and going over there. … He said, ‘Yeah, I’m not messing with legends anymore. So I thought that was great.” Verse just got his sweet lesson.

On the other hand, Donald has made it clear that he doesn’t miss football since announcing his retirement from the sport last year. But what he does still love is shaping the game from the outside. Hence, he is returning to the Rams facility once again to pass on his knowledge of the sport.

Aaron Donald is ready to put on the hat of a mentor

After retiring from sports, many legends quietly fade into the background or trade their cleats for golf clubs and commentary booths. But not Aaron Donald! Instead, he’s doubling down on his impact and diving even deeper into the game that defined him. His return to the Rams’ facility comes on the heels of another icon making similar moves, Tom Brady. Through his TB12 camps, Brady has helped young athletes turn proper posture into lasting confidence. Together, these two greats are shaping a new trend in the NFL: elite players stepping away from the spotlight, only to reemerge as mentors, teachers, and leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The announcement of the news was made on Instagram after the AD 99 foundation, co-founded by Donald and his wife Erica, shared the news with the fans. They shared a graphic with a caption that read, “Calling all High School Linemen (Classes of 2026–2029) and Middle School Flag Boys & Girls (6th–8th Grade)! Train like a pro… register online”. Set for July 19, 2025, at the Rams’ training facility, the AD99 camp marks Aaron Donald’s powerful return. What once might have been a quiet retirement has quickly transformed into a hands-on coaching journey. Donald has stepped back into the heart of Los Angeles, not to chase sacks, but to shape futures.

His leadership off the field now mirrors the dominance he once displayed on it. The AD99 camp isn’t about headlines or photo ops—it’s a full-throttle, immersive experience designed to inspire, teach, and elevate the next generation. By hosting his elite camp at the Rams’ facility, Aaron Donald is doing more than just making an appearance; he’s making a statement. He’s endorsing the culture he helped build, reminding everyone that Los Angeles is still home, and letting the next generation know he’s still keeping a close eye.