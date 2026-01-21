Rams Star Issues Strong Warning for Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Ahead of NFC Conference Championship Game

Essentials Inside The Story Rams defender Kamren Curl warns Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

Seattle QB Darnold cleared to play after oblique injury, led 41‑6 win over 49ers

Rams’ past playoff dominance and Seattle’s defensive struggles come into the spotlight

Having scored the most points per game in the regular season, it is no surprise that the Rams have a word of caution for their Championship Round opponents. Ahead of the crucial NFC Championship showdown with the Seahawks, it is an offensive player, though, who has issued an ultimatum to quarterback Sam Darnold. His words carry weight as they come straight from past matchups and playoff experience that ended in horror for the Seattle signal-caller.

“Our secondary, we know what type of quarterback he [Sam Darnold] is,” Rams defender Kamren Curl said of Darnold in Dugar, Michael-Shawn’s X post. “Our D-line pass rush. Going back to last year in the wild card, we got after him. The pass rush got after them when he was in Minnesota. And it’s always going to be in the back of his head…So if the D-line can get after him, we can make plays on the ball. That’s going to win us the game.”

During his appearance on The Arena: Gridiron, Curl spoke confidently about facing Sam Darnold once again. The safety already enjoys a good record against the QB. When asked about how the Rams have repeatedly intercepted Darnold, he couldn’t help but praise his team’s defensive line. The player’s confidence stems from the Rams’ powerful track record against the quarterback in question.

Los Angeles and Seattle have clashed twice this season, with Darnold getting thrashed in both outings. During the Rams’ 21-9 win in Week 11, their defense intercepted Darnold a season-high four times. The loss also put an end to Seattle’s ten-game winning streak on the road. While Sam posted 279 yards, the turnovers proved costly. Soon, another nightmare unfolded in Week 16 when he faced similar problems.

The QB finished the game with two interceptions (and four sacks) as the Rams’ defense continued to leverage his slip-ups. Additionally, the struggles Kam was referring to came in the 2024 season’s NFC Wild Card game. Darnold played for the Minnesota Vikings back then, and it was probably his worst night throughout that campaign. Los Angeles sacked him a staggering nine times, helping them to seal a 27–9 win.

Sam Darnold’s health became a major talking point late in the 2025 season. The Seahawks quarterback suffered a left oblique injury in practice on January 15, 2026, and was listed as questionable heading into the NFC Divisional Round. He missed a few days of throwing, sparking concern across Seattle’s locker room and fan base. Despite the scare, Darnold assured everyone he wouldn’t miss the game, and he didn’t. The veteran led the Seahawks to a dominant 41-6 victory over the 49ers without showing any visible limitations.

Sam Darnold’s health shows promise before the championship game

The Seattle Seahawks are riding high on serious momentum after dismantling the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round. One of the most commendable sights was Sam Darnold putting up a convincing performance despite battling an oblique issue. He threw for 124 passing yards along with one touchdown and an interception. While ball security has haunted Seattle in the postseason, his clean outing stood out as a major step forward against the turnover struggles.

Seattle’s roster has developed a suffocating defense and a dynamic passing attack led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But on the other side of the ball, the team’s hopes lie with Darnold and his efforts to protect the ball. Fortunately, head coach Mike Macdonald recently offered reassurance regarding the QB’s health.

“To my knowledge, he is good. Didn’t make it worse or anything,” he told Seattle Sports.

The message echoed Darnold’s earlier comments that the issue simply needs ongoing management. The update suggests the injury shouldn’t keep him out of the upcoming conference title game.

If Seattle can keep Darnold healthy and mistake-free, they’ll get the most dangerous offensive duo for the biggest night of the year. It will also pave the way for their Super Bowl dream, adding to the one they already have.