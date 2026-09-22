Rams Star Risks NFL Discipline for Nasty Hit on Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams accounted for a key lowlight during their 28-6 routing of the New York Giants. Besides their linebackers injuring Giants QB Jaxson Dart in the first quarter, a Rams safety made a dangerous tackle in the third quarter, which could land him a potential fine from the NFL.

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“Rams called for a personal foul for this late hit,” Rate the Refs wrote, posting the clip of the incident on X.

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The penalty happened when the Rams kicked off to the Giants. With 6:21 left in the third quarter, and the Giants trailing 3-21, Rams kicker Harrison Mevis kicked the ball 57 yards to the Giants’ 8-yard line, where Giants running back Tyrone Tracy caught it and returned it 26 yards to the Giants’ 34-yard line.

During the return, Rams safety Tanner Ingle made an unnecessary tackle and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Tracy, who was already out of bounds after being tackled by another Rams player, leading to an unnecessary roughness penalty for Ingle.

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The 15-yard penalty was enforced at the Giants’ 34-yard line, moving the ball to the Giants’ 49-yard line.

This was not the first time Tanner Ingle has been involved in a situation involving a hard hit. During the Rams’ preseason game against the Chargers on August 16, 2025, Ingle hit wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who suffered a concussion. The Rams won 23-22 at SoFi Stadium, but Ingle was later fined $4,666 by the NFL for the hit.

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The contact happened on the third play of the game when Johnston was trying to catch a deep pass from Justin Herbert along the sideline. The pass was incomplete, but Ingle made contact with Johnston, who fell on his back with his arms stretched out. He remained still for several moments before eventually moving again.

Johnston was later able to sit up and walk to the medical cart, which took him off the field. Ingle was not ejected from the game, but he was fined for the hit.

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On September 18, 2026, the Rams promoted Tanner Ingle from their practice squad to the 53-man roster because they needed more help at safety. Kam Kinchens was dealing with a hamstring injury, while Kam Curl had an ankle issue, so Ingle was added to give the team extra depth at the position.

He did show promise during the 2026 preseason. Ingle played in all three games and recorded eight tackles, including seven solo tackles and one assist. He had five tackles against Kansas City, one against New Orleans, and two against the Chargers.

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Fortunately for Ingle, in this instance, he didn’t injure Tracy, as he had Johnston. But the Giants had another huge reason for worry after the Rams took out their key offensive piece, QB Jaxson Dart, who exited the game with a knee injury.

Giants Forced Jaxson Dart to Stay Sidelined Despite His Intent to Return After Injury

The Giants faced an early setback against the Rams when Jaxson Dart injured his left knee on the final play of their opening drive. Dart was hit by Rams defenders Josaiah Stewart and Byron Young while throwing a deep pass, and his knee twisted awkwardly during the contact. He went down and immediately grabbed his knee in pain.

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Dart was able to walk off the field on his own after being checked by the trainers. The Giants first examined him in the medical tent before he was taken toward the locker room for further evaluation. Although a cart was available to take him there, Dart slowly walked off instead of using it.

The Giants ruled Jaxson Dart out for the rest of the game after checking his knee. He also had X-rays at the stadium, while general manager Joe Schoen told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge that Dart is “going to be OK.” Before leaving, Dart completed three of five passes for 20 yards during the Giants’ opening drive.

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He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after getting his X-rays negative. The early assessment is an MCL strain.

The Giants can only hope that their primary QB is fit to play Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. If not, backup Jameis Winston could continue in his place as he did on Monday.