Rams Star Risks NFL Punishment for Brock Purdy Incident Against 49ers

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tyler Davis might be on the NFL’s bad books after delivering a rough hit on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was just another heartache for the Rams, who had a tough outing vs the Niners in Australia.

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With 1:24 remaining in the first half, on a 2nd-and-3, Purdy targeted wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the pass was incomplete. As he threw the ball, Davis tackled Purdy, and their helmets collided. Meanwhile, linebacker Byron Young got on the sack from behind the quarterback. The roughing the passer penalty gave San Fran a free 15 extra yards.

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“Costly roughing the passer penalty on Tyler Davis,” managing editor of the Rams Wire, Cameron DaSilva wrote on X. “Lowered his helmet into Purdy’s. Free 15 yards after an incompletion.”

As a first-time offender, according to Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter, Davis can expect a fine of up to $41,793. He is in the third year of his four-year contract with the Rams, and is expected to make $1.07 million in 2026

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According to the NFL’s Accountability: Fines & Appeals section, the league will examine specific plays previously identified as potential infractions and determine if there’s a cause for further review. If they find a player guilty, the officials penalize them with a fine. Should they refuse to comply, they will not be allowed to play the next game.

However, it’s not a guarantee that Davis will receive a fine for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Purdy. Back in 2023, the 49ers quarterback entered the concussion protocol after Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks collided his helmet with Purdy’s. Even though the game video proves the helmet-to-helmet contact, the league didn’t fine Hicks, when many expected otherwise. He also escaped a penalty earlier in the year after a helmet collision with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

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Nevertheless, the impact on the quarterback was pretty prominent.

“I just laid there for a sec, and sort of let it calm down,” Purdy weighed in on the clash after the game. “And then I was able to get up and go to the tent, and then from there I got better. Literally, as time went on, it just started to go away. That was why I was able to go back in there mid-drive.

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“I’ve never had [a stinger] before. So when I got hit, I probably could have popped up if someone grabbed my arm and pulled me up. This was my first time having it. Just based off of guys, my teammates, how they explain a stinger, that is definitely what I [was] feeling.”

But Purdy came back to the field and continued in the game against the Vikings. Even today, Purdy didn’t want to give up, regardless of the fact that the Niners gained a 20-point lead by the end of the fourth quarter.

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The Rams were the more indisciplined side in the matchup with the 49ers. They committed 4 penalties for 43 yards, while San Francisco was only at 2 for 21 yards.

The 49ers dominated the Rams on both sides of the ball, causing a massive upset. The Matthew Stafford-led offense could only get one rushing touchdown by way of Kyren Williams, but the defense outshone Los Angeles. Stafford was intercepted once and could only throw for 155 yards.

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Brock Purdy, however, had a great showing at Melbourne. He threw for 205 yards and scored three touchdowns, and remained pick-free.