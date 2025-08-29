Stetson Bennett Drops 6 Words After Securing Spot on Rams Roster

The Rams step into 2025 with a sharpened vision. Gone is longtime star Cooper Kupp, but in his place comes Davante Adams, pairing with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for what many call one of the NFL’s most dangerous trios. Head coach Sean McVay has put a keen focus on balance, evolving the run game while fortifying depth with ten offensive linemen. Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett, “light years ahead” of his past, has finally earned a roster spot after a brilliant preseason that featured 512 yards and 5 touchdowns. With new uniforms, fresh energy, and SB ambitions, optimism runs high in Los Angeles.

Celebrating this, on Friday, QB Bennett marked his special career milestone with a notable IG post. And, this comes in the wake of making the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. The 27-year-old signal caller, wearing his No. 13 jersey, shared images from the training camp, captioning them with six words, “Take it light, but take it #campin #vamosrams.” For Bennett, it marked a major pivot in his journey from walk-on to national champion to now officially an NFL QB on a roster stacked with veteran experience.

Bennett’s roster spot comes in his third NFL season. Drafted in the fourth round in 2023, his rookie year came to a halt as he spent the entire season on the non-football injury list. Amidst this, he also had to battle mental health challenges. In the following year, he served as a backup and practice squad player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stetson F. Bennett IV (@stetsonbennettiv)



But this preseason marked a solid change as he impressed the Rams’ coaching staff with his command of the offense, particularly with Matthew Stafford managing an aggravated back disk. “Stetson was awesome… The overall command, I thought he got through progressions well today,” McVay said earlier this month.

For Bennett, who earned the nickname “The Mailman” for always delivering during his Georgia days, his own words mirrored his growth. “I’m more mature and comfortable with the system,” he told reporters after one of his strong preseason outings. And, those comments lined up with what fans saw in August, when he handled extended reps alongside Jimmy Garoppolo, showing the poise of a QB who knows his role could grow if Stafford’s health limits him this season. His climb from a small town in Georgia to back-to-back national titles and now an NFL roster spot bespeaks how keenly he has pushed himself forward.

Meanwhile, the Rams finalized their 53-man roster on August 26, as they trimmed the team down after a week of difficult decisions. With this, alongside Stafford and Garoppolo, Bennett is one of three QBs on the roster.

Stetson Bennett’s breakout season begins

Bennett’s rise comes within the context of a Rams team built for competitiveness in 2025. The roster blends established veterans, like Stafford, Davante Adams, and Rob Havenstein, with younger talents like Puka Nacua and rookies such as Jared Verse. And, McVay himself has described the group as one capable of becoming a “really special team.” With the Rams looking to build on back-to-back 10–7 seasons, while it aims to reclaim NFC West dominance, Bennett is also ready to give his best to the team.

via Imago January 9, 2023 Inglewood, CA.Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett 13 celebrates after winning the CFP National Championship college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 09, 2023 in Pasadena, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Inglewood USA – ZUMAcl1_ 20230109_zaf_cl1_065 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

With extreme dedication, Bennett has broken his own pattern of inconsistency. McVay, who had previously trusted Bennett during Jimmy Garoppolo’s suspension in 2024, reaffirmed his confidence, as he said, “He did a good job… he’s done enough that we feel good about him for those first couple weeks.” As the Rams’ official website put it, Bennett is “light years ahead” of where he was before.

Now positioned as the Rams’ No. 3 QB behind Stafford and Garoppolo, Bennett’s growth offers the franchise insurance at the position while opening the door for his long-term development.