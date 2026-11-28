A barrage of injuries has crushed the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff hopes one by one. The most damaging, however, has been to star wide receiver Puka Nacua. The 25-year-old tore his MCL in Week 9, underwent surgery, and is still recovering. The Los Angeles Rams have now missed one of their most dependable players ever since Nacua was helped off the field.

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Their 7-4 status doesn’t look like it will lead to the playoffs anytime soon. Nacua’s return is imperative but remains uncertain, as the question is whether Nacua will return this year. According to a senior NFL insider, the Rams are reaffirming what head coach Sean McVay said in an update about the player.

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“The Rams haven’t completely closed the door on Puka Nacua returning in the playoffs,” Tom Pelissero reported on X. “But they aren’t expecting to get their star receiver back from surgery for a complete MCL tear that wasn’t a routine injury.”

As Nacua sustained the injury, McVay said that rest would mean “a couple months for him.” Pelissero’s update, meanwhile, clears out some worries, certainly. But there is another update to his statement.

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“So the Rams haven’t completely closed the door on Nacua returning if they advance far enough in the playoffs. But they’re also not expecting to get their star receiver back just months before his contract expires. The possibility of tweaking the knee again and potentially not being able to pass a physical when millions of dollars are at stake in March just doesn’t make sense.”

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As per reports, multiple doctors suggested that Nacua must undergo surgery to avoid any pain or complications in his knee. A hasty return to the field will not just cost the system its synergy, the franchise a contract, but also Nacua’s health in the long term.

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Despite its brevity, Nacua’s 2026 campaign was one of the best. Up until Week 11, his 70 catches for 715 yards tied for fourth in the league. Nacua made four touchdowns in seven games. Through Week 11, Pro Football Network’s NFL WR Impact Grade gave him an 85.9, ranking him seventh of his 81 graded counterparts.

Nacua is tied to the Rams with a four-year rookie deal worth $4.08 million. As his last season before possible free agency plays out, McVay spoke about a contract extension. He also addressed the wide receiver’s March 2026 lawsuit and rehabilitation.

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“I think you’re watching young guys… [who are each] continuing to try to mature as a man, figure out how do you navigate these responsibilities and all parts of your life, being a professional. I think he’s growing and I trust his heart,” Pro Football Network’s Alex Kennedy reported McVay saying.

“I think he’s making a lot of steps that are in the right direction. I’m bummed for him that he got injured…Then obviously his season is over now with regards to him getting that surgery, but I do expect him to return and be back in a couple of months and ready to go.”

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Nacua’s return would be pivotal for the Rams vying to play post-season. With bigger questions than just the playoffs surrounding the players, what happens next will be interesting to note.