“Sucks”: Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Dealing With Insomnia Shares Adorable Family Photo

The house is dark, the football is put away, and while most of the family sleeps, Kelly Stafford is wide awake. It’s the kind of night that can make any parent feel alone, but the Los Angeles Rams QB’s wife knows she’s anything but. With Matthew Stafford and their four daughters never far away, even her insomnia comes with a family attached.

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“Insomnia sucks,” Kelly wrote on an Instagram Story posted at around 3 a.m. Then, in a follow-up story, Kelly shared a photo of her family morning.

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“But what doesn’t suck is what you find when you have insomnia,” Kelly wrote on the photo.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly met in 2006 during college at the University of Georgia, where Stafford was a star quarterback, and Kelly was a cheerleader. After dating on and off through college, they officially tied the knot in April 2015.

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In April 2019, Kelly was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, a benign brain tumor. She underwent a complex 12-hour surgery to remove it and spent months relearning how to walk and balance, with Stafford by her side supporting her recovery.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly have four daughters. Sawyer J. Stafford and Chandler Page Stafford (Born March 31, 2017) are identical twins; Hunter Hope Stafford (Born August 16, 2018) and Tyler Hall Stafford (Born June 26, 2020).

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In Kelly’s Story, the Rams QB was holding their youngest daughter, Tyler.

Matthew Stafford has never shied away from confessing his love for Kelly. He has openly admitted that his wife’s support was the ingredient to his historic 2022 postseason run.

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Kelly would write him a letter before every single playoff game to ease his anxiety. Stafford credited those letters for helping him gain crucial perspective, admitting that they allowed him to block out the media circus and realize that his family loved him regardless of how he performed on the field.

“To be able to kind of reflect back and read those letters and talk and think about what my family means to me before I go do something that I love to do, it helps put things in perspective and let me go out there and play free,” Stafford said in 2022.

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In a few hours, the Rams and Matthew Stafford will face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 6 game at their home, SoFi Stadium, where Kelly and their daughters will extend their support from the stands.