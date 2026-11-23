The Los Angeles Rams have won four straight games and still remain in the NFC playoff picture, but their injury list is growing at a difficult time. Matthew Stafford is already expected to finish the season without Puka Nacua, while Davante Adams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Now, another young weapon has been ruled out for the year just as the Rams hoped to get him back.

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“Rams TE Terrance Ferguson will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury that might require surgery, per HC Sean McVay,” NFL insider Ari Meirov’s X post read on Monday. “A very difficult season for Ferguson, who ended up playing in just 3 games.”

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The second-year player has not appeared since Week 3, and his attempt to return from injured reserve ended without him getting back on the field.

“The ankle isn’t getting better,” McVay said Monday. “He’ll probably have to get it fixed with just some of the different things that medically we learned. It’s a bummer because he’s been working his ass off to try to be able to get back. … It’s just not responding the way that you want.”

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“I don’t know if it was necessarily a specific setback, as much as it’s just not coming along and he wouldn’t be able to be himself and put his foot in the ground and a lot of the things that his game is predicated on is being that twitchy athlete, some of the change of direction, moving him across the formation.”

Ferguson initially looked close to returning for the Rams’ Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. Los Angeles opened his 21-day practice window on November 4, but he strained his hamstring during practice two days before the matchup. That setback delayed his comeback, although McVay’s latest comments made clear that the ankle remained the bigger concern.

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The timing is particularly frustrating for a player who had started to show what he could offer. Ferguson recorded seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. His best performance came against the New York Giants in Week 2, when he caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The 2025 second-round pick out of Oregon had finished his rookie season with 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 14 appearances. Los Angeles selected him 46th overall, hoping his athleticism would add another dimension to McVay’s offense. Instead, injuries have limited him to 17 games across his first two NFL seasons.

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His absence adds to the pressure on a passing game already dealing with major losses. Nacua underwent MCL surgery after suffering additional knee and toe injuries against Washington in Week 9.

McVay said last Friday that the receiver would miss a couple of months, making a return this season unlikely. Adams, meanwhile, is recovering from a ruptured hamstring and could return for the Rams’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Los Angeles does have options at tight end. Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen remain on the roster, while rookie Max Klare offers another option after being selected in the second round of the 2026 draft. Ferguson’s absence will give that group a larger role, particularly with Stafford needing reliable targets over the middle.

The Rams could also explore the veteran market at wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk became available on Monday after the San Francisco 49ers released him, ending a prolonged standoff with the former first-round pick. However, Aiyuk has not played since tearing his ACL and MCL in October 2024, so his readiness for an immediate return is uncertain.

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Tyreek Hill is another high-profile free agent, but his agent said earlier this month that the receiver was still waiting for medical clearance following his knee injury. There is no indication that Los Angeles is pursuing either player.

The Rams did not make a move for a receiver before the November 10 trade deadline, despite the injuries to their pass-catching group. They instead brought Xavier Smith back into the mix after placing Jordan Whittington on injured reserve. With the trade market now closed, any outside addition would have to come through free agency or the waiver process.

For now, McVay must work with the players available. The Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night before a demanding stretch that includes games against the Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks.

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Their four-game winning streak has kept them in contention, but losing Ferguson removes another piece of an offense that needs all the help it can get.