Things Turn Ugly for Aaron Donald as NFL Star’s Private Chats Exposed Amid Court Battle

Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently tangled up in a lingering, messy personal life dispute with his ex, Jaelynn Blakey. The two share two young kids, Jaeda Donald and Aaron Donald Jr., and have been locked in a court battle that involves a French bulldog.

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As exclusively reported by TMZ through court records, the dispute has since spilled over to include private text exchanges.

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While the court filings laid out both sides of the story, the leaked chats between Donald and Blakey really pull back the curtain on how heated things got behind closed doors.

On June 26, Aaron wrote to his ex, “Is that dog back in that house?”

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Blakey replied, “Why were the kids never brought back? It went from going Saturday to a few hours to it’s to [sic] late we’ll be back Sunday afternoon to nothing…”

According to the records, Donald claims his ex backtracked on an August 3 agreement to remove the dog from the home after the animal allegedly bit their children and his 10-year-old niece.

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He fired back by being interrogative, “Is that dog still there?”

And continued, “You said you got read [sic] of the dog, and it keeps popping back up not really understand the disconnect with that.”

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Aaron added, “There’s multiple different places you can put the dog; it’s just not stable having that dog around no kids because it got a history of biting; it already happened multiple times.”

The California Post first reported the news that Donald is in a “nasty court spat” for the custody of their two children, a 13-year-old daughter and his 10-year-old son, claiming that the dog is “dangerous” for the children.

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It also started back in September 2023, when the dog bit the daughter’s mouth, according to the 10-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle. Donald also mentioned that within the next year, his niece was also bitten by Blakey’s bulldog, with the latest incident reported back in March 2026, when the same dog bit his son.



“At some point in time, between March 20, 2026 and June 26, 2026, the dog returned to [Blakey’s] home in Los Angeles,” Donald’s filing stated. Blakey “did not tell [Donald] the dog had returned to her home. The Minor Children informed [Donald] of the dog’s return, as well as [Blakey’s] instructions to them ‘not to run [their] mouths’ by telling [Donald].”

Based on Donald’s filings, Blakey argued that the dog is not “dangerous” and submitted a declaration in court. To prove her point, she also mentioned that the children are not fearful of the dog and accused Aaron Donald of forcing her to get rid of the dog in order to hurt her.

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“[Donald] is taking away the family pet whom lived with us since 10 weeks old,” Blakey wrote in her declaration. “He does this under the guise of protecting the children and their safety, but that is not his true intent, as evidenced by the fact that the dog has lived in my home over the past several years, with his knowledge even after 2023 & 2024, and has not had an issue with it.

“This dog has been my emotional support through hard times, and is loved by my children. This request takes away not only [Donald’s children’s] pet but my youngest daughter’s pet as well. My youngest daughter has lived full time with our dog, and it will be devastating to her to lose him.”

In an email to Donald’s attorneys dated July 2, 2026, Jaelynn Blakey called out Aaron’s claim that she hid the dog.

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“Why would I tell my children that when the dog moves freely and talk with their father daily at my home, and he can see for himself?” Blakey wrote. “You have no proof of that, so let’s not even start making accusations…I would never tell them that. I told Mr. Donald at the time of the incident the dog was removed…and he was. Your claims are ridiculous.”

Aaron Donald and Jaelynn Blakey were high school sweethearts before calling it quits back in 2016. The two never married, and instead settled into co-parenting their kids.