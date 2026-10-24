“Tough Start”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly & Their Daughters Run Into Major Problem Ahead of Rams-Raiders Clash

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, almost missed her chance to cheer on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback in the Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Well, she put the blame on her missed flight to Las Vegas.

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With no other option after missing the flight, Kelly decided to take her four daughters on a road trip from California to Vegas. During the journey, she turned on her camera and recorded a video highlighting her quest to go to Vegas, showing her daughters being trapped with her in the car. She further shared the details in an Instagram Story.

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“Tough start to the Vegas trip,” Kelly said. “We missed our flight.”

It’s worth noting that Kelly is making an approximately 300-mile drive while battling insomnia. Just a few days ago, Kelly shared an Instagram Story highlighting the troubles of insomnia at 3:04 AM. Of course, she seemed pretty upset about not being able to sleep. In the caption, she dropped “insomnia s**ks” to establish how frustrated she was with her sleep struggles.

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However, her phone’s gallery had a few things that seemingly saved her from getting even more frustrated. And it was a picture of her husband holding her fourth daughter.

“But what doesn’t s**k is what you find when you have insomnia 🥹🥹,” she wrote in the caption.

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Having his family around gives Stafford an extra boost. Talking to Greg Olsen in August, Stafford revealed that even though the entire stadium chants his name, it’s his family that matters the most to him. After all, they give him the “most honest” and “most loving feedback.” He further understood the sacrifices that Kelly and his daughters make while he’s away for games. To make up for that, Stafford usually stays home for dinner whenever he’s in town.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with PEOPLE, Kelly revealed that her daughters now understand what their father does for a living. They understand the game better. She further noted that it’s Stafford’s 18th season in the NFL. That puts a different kind of pressure on Kelly.

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“So this season, honestly, we are going to make it to as many games as we can again,” she told PEOPLE. “You look at every game, and you say, ‘Well, this could be the last time that he plays in this stadium,’ or, ‘This is the last time he plays against this team.’ That’s how I’m going to go into it.

“Who knows if it is, ‘cause I never know. Every year it’s surprising to me. I just love watching him play. I really do. It’s one of my favorite things in life… to watch him do what he loves, and I will keep supporting him as long as he wants to do it and as loud as I can from the sideline.”

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In the end, not even a missed flight and a battle against insomnia could stop Kelly and her daughters from showing up to support the Rams as they clash against the Raiders on Sunday. Once the entire crew finally arrives in Las Vegas, their presence in the stands will undoubtedly give the veteran quarterback the ultimate boost.