23-Year-Old Rams’ LB Drops Romantic Note for Girlfriend on Day That Means Everything

Despite going undrafted in the NFL Draft 2025 and facing many adversities, this Rams rookie has something to celebrate in his life. The West Seneca native once turned down a lacrosse scholarship to walk on at Buffalo, endured the pain of losing his father to cancer and his best friend to suicide, and still rose to become the nation’s leading tackler with 168 stops in 2024. As a result, he is currently battling for a place on the Rams‘ 53-man roster. And now, Shaun Dolac‘s adorable off-field gesture is melting his fans’ hearts!

Amidst the weight of camp and the battle for a roster spot, Dolac made sure to carve out time to celebrate the woman he loves. And came on the occasion of his partner, Nicole Stoklosa‘s, special day. The 23-year-old rookie linebacker shared a heartfelt photo collage of Nicole via Instagram. “I love you!! ❤️ Happy 23rd Birthday 🎉,” he wrote, celebrating Nicole with a series of throwback pictures close to his heart.

The standout images included Nicole wearing a Rams jersey with “DOLAC 56” on the back. In yet another image, she is posing playfully beside Dobby the House Elf. With palm tree-lit selfies, snow-covered walks, and fireworks in the background, their photos capture different seasons of love. This isn’t the first time the couple has gone public with their admiration for each other.

On July 13, 2022, Dolac shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, writing, “Happy 1 year to the hottest and most amazing girlfriend there is, I can’t wait for many more with you 😍❤️.” Nicolee has also returned the favor, posting, “I love you number 52,” as she donned Dolac’s number from his historic run at the University at Buffalo. The couple also vacationed at CocoCay, Bahamas, back in 2023, sharing intimate photos from the location.

Nicole first featured Shaun on her Instagram on July 17, 2022, as she captioned it “Unforgettable.” Nicole Stoklosa, like Dolac, hails from West Seneca, New York. She is a graduate of West Seneca East Senior High School, as she has shared snaps of her school life on her personal Instagram. She later attended Daemen University, a private college in Amherst, NY, where she pursued a nursing degree. On May 18, 2024, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and became a Registered Nurse, specializing in oncology care. She has also volunteered at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital from 2016 to 2019. Nicolee proudly notes her new role in her Instagram bio, writing, “Buffalo | Oncology RN🩺”

Now, she is keenly balancing her professional roles while cheering for her boyfriend Shaun through injuries, transfers, and draft day emotions.

Shaun Dolac’s next big battle

An overlooked draft prospect ready to fight his way onto an NFL roster, Shaun Dolac indeed promises untapped potential for the Rams. His football journey began humbly at West Seneca East High School and Milford Academy, where he proved to be a rare two-way force. As a senior at Milford, Dolac posted commanding numbers. However, scholarship offers didn’t pour in. Undeterred, Dolac walked on at the University at Buffalo, entering college football through the side door in 2020. He went on to earn First-Team All-MAC honors, putting his name on the national radar.

In 2024, Dolac delivered one of his most dominant defensive seasons. He became the first UB player ever named First-Team All-American by both the AP and Walter Camp, joining elite company that includes Khalil Mack and Jaret Patterson. But, Dolac surpassed them by earning first-team recognition. Despite testing exceptionally well at Buffalo’s Pro Day, Dolac received no invite to the NFL Combine, nor to the Senior Bowl or Shrine Bowl. Still, scouts couldn’t ignore his instincts and tackling ability. Kyle Crabbs gave Dolac a fifth-round grade (71.5/100) and ranked him as LB12 in the 2025 class.

After going undrafted, Dolac quickly signed a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Rams, just minutes after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. He has joined a young and evolving defense with the team, including Troy Reeder, Omar Speights, Chris Paul Jr., and Nate Landman. With camp set to open around July 23, Dolac is getting ready for his next big battle: to win over the coaches and make his way onto the 53-man roster.