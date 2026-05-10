Ty Simpson Breaks Silence on Sean McVay Looking Visibly Frustrated After Rams Drafted Him

Even with the 2025 NFL MVP quarterback on the team, the Los Angeles Rams used their sole first-round pick on the Alabama signal-caller, Ty Simpson, which came as a genuine surprise. In the post-draft press conference, head coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead spoke to the reporters, wherein the former looked oddly detached. This led to questions being raised about the willingness of McVay to have the first-round selection in the QB room.

More than two weeks have passed since the draft day, and Ty Simpson was recently in Los Angeles, where he was asked about his HC’s disengaged demeanor during the press conference.

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“I didn’t really see it,” stated Ty Simpson. “I know one thing, though, I know coach McVay has been in contact, and he’s super fired up. And I’m super excited.”

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Ty will have the golden opportunity to begin his professional career alongside Matthew Stafford. Moreover, he will also have McVay, who is widely considered one of the most accomplished coaches in the league, taking the franchise to the playoffs in seven of his nine seasons in charge since 2017, which includes a Super Bowl win in the 2021 season.

Stafford threw for 4,707 passing yards and logged 46 touchdowns in the 2025 campaign. While he remains at the pinnacle of his career, the QB is 38, which means he does not have a lot of years left in him. His $84 million contract expires after the 2026 season, and there is no clarity on whether he wishes to play beyond that. Given his fitness and drive to play at the highest level, there is a possibility he may play a couple of more years after signing a contract extension.

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Stafford’s former teammate explained why he believes the Rams were right to pick Simpson in the first round. The 23-year-old was one of the most solid QBs in the draft, and with him available, the team decided to add him to the roster in case Stafford decides to leave or retire after the 2026 season. In a couple of years, Simpson could hone his skills, learning from the NFL MVP, and when he eventually steps away from the game, the former Alabama star will be ready to fill the big shoes after working in McVay’s system for a prolonged period.

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“I’m excited to be able to add Ty. What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew and to be able to come into this atmosphere and environment,” McVay said on the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft. “Whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew’s successor will be on Matthew’s terms. I think that’s really what the important thing was. I didn’t want that to ever be misunderstood, while not minimizing the excitement for Ty and the buy-in.”

Besides his excitement about adding the rookie QB, he also ruled out the idea that the grump expression had anything to do with Ty.

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“Well, there were other things that had nothing to do with that, which that’s normal life,” McVay said.

As Ty Simpson embarks on his fresh chapter with the Los Angeles Rams, the jersey number he will don has finally been announced.

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Ty Simpson will wear the same jersey number from college football

Ty Simpson played for the Alabama Crimson Tide for four years in college football. In his first three seasons, he was only a backup before getting the starting role last year. In all those years, his jersey number changed once.

In his freshman year, the signal-caller wore the jersey number 6, which he also wore in high school. But he changed it to number 15 in 2023, and during his breakout season (2025), he kept the same number.

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Moving to the Los Angeles Rams, he will keep his college digits when he finally steps into the professional stage. The franchise’s X account recently announced that he is set to suit up in number 15. The jersey was worn by wide receiver Konta Mumpfield in his rookie season, but with Simpson now on the roster, it seems like the former University of Pittsburgh player will have to look for a new number.

Besides the quarterback, the jersey numbers for other rookies were also unveiled. The other rookie numbers are set: Max Klare (TE) in 86, Keagen Trost (OL) in 79, CJ Daniels (WR) in 6, and Tim Keenan III (DT) in 96.