Ty Simpson Explains Why He Feels out of Place With Rams As Matthew Stafford Signs Contract Extension

Ty Simpson comes from Martin, a small town in Tennessee, where he can basically name everyone. Growing up, much of his social life revolved around hanging out at the local Walmart, which he and his friends jokingly called the ‘Martin Mall.’ So, while moving to a new city is never easy, going from rural Tennessee and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the middle of Southern California is an entirely different adjustment. The Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback is living through that culture shock in real time.

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During his introductory press conference with the Rams, Simpson laughed while calling himself “a redneck in Los Angeles.” Later, in a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, the rookie explained exactly why the move has felt so surreal.

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“Well, I said that because I’m a kid from rural west Tennessee, in Martin, who grew up on just hunting and fishing and wearing boots and jeans and then came to L.A., having a different lifestyle,” Ty Simpson said while speaking with Gilberto Manzano on May 23. “Also, I went to Alabama, which is about as redneck as it gets, and then coming to L.A. was like a culture shock. I feel like I’m fitting in pretty good, but I still believe that I’m a redneck in L.A.”

There’s still one classic Los Angeles experience Ty Simpson hasn’t fully dealt with yet. It’s the city’s infamous traffic. The Rams rookie doesn’t even own a car at the moment, so he’s been getting around either on foot or through ride-sharing apps while adjusting to life in SoCal.

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“No. I actually don’t have a car, so I walk and Uber everywhere, but I haven’t had a chance to go through the freeway and things like that yet,” Simpson added. “But I’m kind of looking forward to it because I’ve heard it’s unreal.”

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Still, Simpson is hopeful about settling in a new place. When asked about adjusting to the culture and life in Los Angeles, the rookie quarterback admitted there is still a lot to learn, but he already feels supported by the people around him.

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“I totally feel like I am. You know, I still need to understand and get a grip of the landscape and know where places to eat are and know where to hang out and know where to shop. But I feel like I have a good understanding of how to do things, and I have a great team to ask.”

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It is the kind of response the Rams organization will be happy to hear because not every player has embraced life in Los Angeles so easily. Former Rams defensive end Robert Quinn once openly admitted that the West Coast lifestyle never really fit him.

After playing with the Rams for seven seasons, including the first five years at St. Louis, Quinn referred to his move to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 as a “breath of fresh air.” He added that he felt “suffocated” in Los Angeles.

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“I’m not a West Coast guy, put it that way,” Quinn said to Miami reporters during a conference in April 2018.

The Rams will obviously hope Simpson’s experience turns out much differently, especially considering he could eventually become the team’s starting quarterback once Matthew Stafford decides to retire. For now, though, there is no pressure to rush Simpson onto the field. Stafford recently signed an extension, giving the rookie valuable time to grow both as a quarterback and as a person adjusting to life in Los Angeles.

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Ty Simpson Benefits From Matthew Stafford’s New Extension

Fresh off his MVP season, Matthew Stafford and the Rams finalized a one-year, $55 million extension on Thursday, according to ESPN sources. The deal gives Stafford a major pay increase and moves him into the group of quarterbacks making more than $50 million annually.

Stafford is now tied to Los Angeles through the 2027 season with up to $105 million remaining on his contract, including incentives. The veteran quarterback is coming off the best season of his career, throwing for over 4,700 yards along with a career-high 46 touchdowns and just eight interceptions on his way to winning his first MVP award.

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There had been some speculation about retirement earlier this offseason, but Stafford shut that down while accepting his MVP award in February when he confirmed he would return for the 2026 season.

The extension has also sparked questions about the Rams’ decision to draft Ty Simpson if they were planning to commit another $55 million in new money to Stafford. However, when analyzed from a development point of view, everything will be perfect for them. It should be noted that Ty Simpson has been playing under the Alabama Crimson Tide in college for four years, although he became their starter last year.

As a starter, he went 305-for-473 for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdown passes, and five interceptions, with Alabama posting a record of 11-4 as well as qualifying for the CFB playoff.

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The Rams can now proceed with confidence into the 2026 season with Stafford as their quarterback, as Simpson works in the background and prepares to take the helm in 2027.