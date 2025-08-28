Unpopular Rams QB Decision in Cards As Sean McVay May Give Up on Injured Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2025 NFL season is kicking off under a cloud of uncertainty linked to their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been grappling with a nagging back injury that has kept him off the practice field for much of training camp. Through August, Stafford focused on recovery with treatments including epidural shots to ease the pain. While head coach Sean McVay initially took a cautious, week-to-week approach to his recovery. But the situation remains delicate. Stafford returned to practice only recently, participating fully for the first time after weeks of rehab.

Yet McVay has kept expectations tempered. It reflects the team’s awareness that Stafford can’t be rushed or sidelined for too long. And his back injury might be something they’ll have to manage throughout the season, rather than expecting a clean bill of health for all 17 games. So, Jimmy Garoppolo stands as the most likely starting option should Stafford be sidelined, as per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“There could come a week when Stafford feels he can’t play through it. And that’s where you could see backup Garoppolo — who started one game last season — having to step in and keep things humming.” Dan noted. However, Garoppolo, as the Rams’ backup quarterback, is an unpopular choice among many fans and critics for several reasons. While Garoppolo is respected for his experience, he has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

But his status as the Rams’ backup QB hasn’t been greeted with a lot of hurray. Last year, Garoppolo faced a two-game suspension at the start of the NFL season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The issue stemmed from his “messing up” the Therapeutic Use Exemption process related to a prescribed medication. And it’s also something he openly admitted was a personal mistake. This incident gave fans pause, casting doubts about his reliability and professionalism at a critical time.

Plus, Garoppolo had struggled with injuries and inconsistent play in recent seasons. And especially during his stint with the Raiders, where he was benched midseason after a subpar performance. Things like these fuel concerns that he is a risky choice to be the Rams’ safety net behind Stafford. Moreover, the idea of Garoppolo as a ‘bridge quarterback’ has stirred debate because it signals that the Rams might be settling for a temporary fix, instead of investing fully in a long-term future starter. Last season, Stafford played in 16 games. He also completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

But there is something known as the age factor. He is 37 now with a back injury that he is still recovering from. And on top of that, his history with back problems runs deep. From tiny fractures in his upper spine in 2018 to a severe spinal cord contusion in 2022 that ended his season early and caused numbness in his legs. Keeping all this in mind, the Rams are playing it safe. McVay knows that expecting an all-season healthy stance from Stafford is a major nail in the coffin. So swapping him with Garoppolo and with Stetson Bennett backing him up is a much safer option.

Jimmy G is keeping the Rams’ playoff hopes alive

Jimmy G is often viewed through a critical lens by fans as Matthew Stafford’s backup. But when you take a closer look, there are solid reasons why he remains a relatively good option in the Rams’ quarterback room. “With Jimmy Garoppolo,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said. “I think he can keep them afloat a playoff-contending football team. But by no means are we talking about a team that legitimately threatens and challenges Philadelphia for the NFC Championship.” For starters, Garoppolo brings a wealth of NFL experience to the table. He led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and has accumulated 38 wins as a starter over his career.

That kind of experience, especially in big moments, is invaluable for any team relying on a veteran quarterback. Garoppolo also offers his proven ability to manage a game efficiently. Yes, he might not have the rocket arm or the jaw-dropping plays that Stafford unleashes, but Garoppolo is steady and reliable. He’s great at operating offenses smoothly, making solid decisions around the pocket, and minimizing turnovers. So it’s safe to say that if Stafford does miss time, the offense won’t collapse under pressure.

On top of that, Garoppolo is familiar with the Rams’ offensive weapons. He has already played with stars like Davante Adams before. That means he already knows how to get the ball into the hands of playmakers who can continue the game without costly fumbles. Also, his ability to quickly connect with receivers like Puka Nacua and Adams in practice and in limited game situations adds depth to the Rams’ offense. Sure, his playing style doesn’t exactly light up the stat sheet. But G’s role is more about keeping the team competitive and avoiding mistakes.