Rams ‘Very Concerned’ About Matthew Stafford’s Reaction As Ty Simpson Reveals ‘Secret Meetings’ With Sean McVay

Matthew Stafford has been a big part of the LA Rams’ recent period of success, but a big move in the 2026 NFL Draft has sparked rumors of a potential departure from the game. After losing a close NFC Championship game to the Seattle Seahawks, the expectations were that they would bring more help in protection for their star QB. However, the franchise decided to add another QB in Ty Simpson with their 13th pick in the draft.

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The decision has led to widespread debate about Stafford’s future with the team. Analyst Mike Florio has also suggested that it could lead to potential retirement for the 2021 Super Bowl champion.

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“They were very concerned about how Matthew Stafford would react,” said Florio on Pro Football Talk. “So, now the question is, how will Matthew Stafford react? If you’re worried somebody’s going to be very upset if it looks like you’re trying to replace them. What happens once it’s clear that maybe they’re trying to replace them?”

Matthew Stafford has delivered consistent performances during his time as a player for the Rams. In his last five seasons with the team, Stafford recorded over 3,500 passing yards in four of them. So, heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the expectation from the Rams was to pick more protection for Stafford.

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“What if he decides I’m not happy about the fact that you used a pick that could have helped us win now on the guy who’s not going to play until I’m done playing?” said Florio. “Maybe he’ll decide I’m done playing. I’m not saying that’s gonna happen. I’m just saying they’re worried about how he’s gonna react.”

Sean McVay was clear that Stafford was going to be the starting QB of the franchise right after the Simpson selection. However, what has sparked speculation is the private conversations between Simpson and McVay, which were revealed by the rookie QB.

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“We tried to keep this under wraps as long as we could,” said Simpson in an interview on ESPN Radio on Monday. “It was something where I knew they were interested, but they wanted to make it private and didn’t want people to know that they were interested. So, I had some secret meetings with Coach McVay.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams informed the 38-year-old QB before selecting Simpson as his backup. Even McVay noted that Stafford seemed happy with the 23-year-old’s signing.

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Matthew Stafford’s thoughts on Ty Simpson’s addition revealed

Ty Simpson spent four years of his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last year stood out as Simpson’s best season. In 15 games played, he recorded 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns and helped Alabama to finish with a record of 11-4.

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Matthew Stafford seems well aware of the 22-year-old’s collegiate statistics. As revealed by the Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay, Stafford wants to mentor Simpson and prepare him for the future.

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“He couldn’t be more of a stud,” said McVay. “When you’re an elite competitor, the way he is, he responded exactly the way I would want to. He’s going to put his arm around this guy. He couldn’t have been more of a stud about it. But the thought process, when you explain it to him, he’s like, ‘I understand it.’ He’s earned the right to be year-to-year, and if he tells me he wants to play three more years, nobody would be more excited about that than me.”

Although Matthew Stafford and Simpson have yet to have a direct conversation, the rookie QB revealed having conversations with Stafford’s wife, Kelly Hall.

“I have not [talked to Stafford],” said Simpson. “Kelly has actually texted me on Instagram and welcomed me. Told me to hit her up with my family if we need anything.”

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As things stand, the veteran QB sounds welcoming with the idea of Ty Simpson’s addition to the Rams. However, it will only be as the season progresses that we will know whether Stafford actually likes the idea of having Simpson in the QB room.