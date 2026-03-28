“Very Humbling”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Makes Honest Admission After Taking Up “A New Sport”

Essentials Inside The Story Kelly Stafford is embracing a passion that has nothing to do with football

This simple hobby carries a deeper story for Matthew Stafford's wife

A health scare adds an unanswered layer in her story

The wife of Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford, is widely known as the vocal wife of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback; however, her life is much deeper than that reference. She has four daughters and is a host of her successful podcast, The Morning After, so her weekend is always busy. But this isn’t all. Out of media and family engagements, she still manages to keep in touch with a sport that she has always loved, but that is not football. This is something she gave fans a glimpse of on her Instagram story on Friday, March 27.

“A new sport in my adulthood and honestly I’ve loved every second of it.. learning from @dinamcbride6 @d.dtennis has been such an incredible experience,” Kelly wrote while posting a clip of herself playing tennis on a court. She then added, “Tennis is a very, very humbling sport 😂,” making it clear the learning curve has been real.

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However, despite her saying that she is new to tennis, she has an extended relationship with the sport. Kelly has been playing casually in her leisure, and she even took Matthew Stafford to the tennis court previously.

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Back in March 2024, she shared a playful moment of the two competing and captioned it, “I might prefer Matthew the tennis player 🥵🥵🥵,” hinting at their fun off-field dynamic.

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Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback slowly picked up interest in the sport as well. Over time, being around Kelly’s passion rubbed off on him. In 2024, he attended the Netflix Slam and shared that he now cheers for Rafael Nadal, a decision that came after Kelly got him more into the sport.

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Matthew met Kelly at the University of Georgia, where Kelly cheered for the Bulldogs while Stafford was the star quarterback. They faced some ups and downs early on, but their love grew stronger, leading to their marriage in 2015.

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During all this time, Kelly made sure to keep tennis in her life, often playing whenever she had some free time. In fact, two years ago, the podcaster participated in her first tennis tournament via a local USTA League in California. She even won two matches in those friendly games. No wonder, playing tennis is her go-to for intense exercise.

“I’ve fallen in love with tennis in the last two years,” Kelly said last year. “I love to compete. When you start getting older, it turns out I can’t play basketball against 21-year-olds – nor could I really ever, but I tried – and so tennis has become a love of mine where I can compete and exercise and also just make friends.”

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When Mrs. Stafford can’t get to the tennis courts, she practices Pilates at home. Seeing her passion for the sport, husband Stafford also found himself drawn deeper into the sport.

Imago Credit: Kelly Stafford’s Instagram

During the Netflix Slam, he also mentioned that he feels a connection to Nadal and can see some of his own thoughts in the way the Spaniard approaches the game. He noted that they both symbolize the “old guard” in their sports, making it easy for him to relate as his love for tennis grew.

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On the other hand, once again, Kelly is back in the sport, especially after going through a bad health.

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Kelly Stafford recovered from a bad patch

Kelly Stafford posted a short video on her Instagram story last month that showed Matthew and their daughters cuddled up on the couch while Kelly stayed close to one of their kids. It was a quiet family scene. But she talked about her situation in the caption.

“Been pretty 🤢(unwell emoji).. But got out of bed to snuggle and watch our new fav sport,” Kelly wrote, pointing to curling as their latest obsession.

The ice sport, where players slide stones toward a target, has been trending lately. But she didn’t reveal what had kept her in bed. Still, it was clear she made an effort to be with her family during that cozy moment on the couch, despite being unwell.

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This update came out not long after Kelly had already talked about worrying symptoms in November, when she saw changes in her fingers and posted about them online.

“This has been happening at least once a day for the past couple of weeks,” she wrote, while being forced to be bedridden. “Anyone wanna tell what’s going on with my circulation? They go completely numb.”

Since then, Kelly hasn’t given a clear explanation for those symptoms or about her health, so that worry is still there even though she is now getting over this latest rough patch.