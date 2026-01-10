What Is Colby Parkinson’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Rams TE’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Essentials Inside The Story Colby Parkinson's rise in Los Angeles turned him into one of the Rams' most valuable all-around weapons

A career that began in a supporting role took a sharp financial leap after one key opportunity changed everything

From Stanford to the NFL spotlight, Parkinson's growth off the field now mirrors his impact on it

What is Colby Parkinson’s Networth?

With an impressive catch radius, versatility, and run blocking prowess, Colby Parkinson has become an offensive weapon of the Los Angeles Rams . A league player since 2020, the tight end is a regular starter, raking in significant wealth through his tenures in the Seattle Seahawks and Rams. Take a look at Parkinson’s net worth, salary, and more. Colby Parkinson ‘s net worth is $26,322,299 as of 2026. The wealth primarily accumulates from his total earnings in the NFL, including the base salary and bonuses.

The tight end signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 at $22.5 million, bringing his average yearly salary to $7.5 million. He signed a rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, spending four years at the Legion of Boom. After becoming a free agent in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams roped him for three years, offering a substantially bigger contract than his previous team. It’s his sixth year in the league.

Colby Parkinson’s Contract Breakdown

Colby Parkinson signed his present Los Angeles Rams contract on March 11, 2024, which will be valid through the end of the 2026 NFL season. While the total valuation is $22.5 million in three years, he receives the perk of $10.25 million as guaranteed money, including a $6.25 million signing bonus.

His contract also includes an additional performance bonus. In the entire contract, Rams star’s total guaranteed money is $15.5 million. While his dead cap was $6,676,747 this season, in the final year of the contract, his dead cap will be $2,083,334.

What is Colby Parkinson’s Salary?

In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams, Parkinson’s base salary was $1.5 million with a signing bonus of $2,083,333. Hence, his total cap hit was $3,583,333. With around a three times increase, the base salary in the current season is $5,25 million. This time, the bonus includes the signing proration of $2,083,333, roster bonus of $2.5 million, and a workout bonus of $10,080, taking his cap hit to $9,843,413. The ongoing season is the highest-earning season of his NFL career.

In the 2026 NFL season, which will be the final year of his Rams contract, the 26-year-old will earn a base salary of $5.5 million. Including the signing proration of $2,083, 334 and a roster bonus of $1.5 million, his cap hit is expected to be $9,083,334.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Los Angeles Rams 2025 $5,250,000 $2,083,333+$2,500,000+$10,080 Los Angeles Rams 2026 $5,500,000 $2,083,333+$$1,500,000

Colby Parkinson’s Career Earnings

As a season six-season veteran, Parkinson’s career earnings include his tenures with the

Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. His four-year deal with the Seahawks totaled $3,965,440. Combined with the Rams’ earnings, the tight end’s total earnings are up to $19, 332, 379.

However, his total career earnings are projected to reach over $26 million next season when he finishes the final year of the Los Angeles Rams contract.

A Look at Colby Parkinson’s College and Professional Career

Colby Parkinson featured in college football for Stanford University, starting his journey in 2017 and ending in 2019 after the Seattle Seahawks picked him in the 2020 NFL draft.

During 39 college football game events, he completed 12 touchdowns and 1171 yards. Out of the 12 touchdowns, four alone came in a game against Oregon State in 2018, which secured him a place on the All-Pac-12 football team. He showed the same consistency in the final year of college football, which earned him an NFL contract.

For the Seattle Seahawks, he was a backup tight end, playing a total of 54 games. In contrast, his professional career flourished with the Rams as he became the starting tight end after Tyler Higbee’s injury in 2024. In the current campaign, Parkinson has recorded 408 yards and 8 touchdowns by Week 18.

Colby Parkinson’s Brand Endorsements

Colby Parkinson’s ascent in the league has opened the door to brand endorsements. The tight end has a partnership with Q-Collar, a protective neck device aimed at athletes playing high-contact sports like football or basketball. In addition, he has partnerships with the Los Angeles-based clothing brand ‘Legends’ and a turf company named ‘ Pivot.’