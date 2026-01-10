What Is Konata Mumpfield’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Rams WR’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Konata Mumpfield’s net worth?

Quick route running, trustworthy hands, versatility, and sharp football IQ— these traits have made the rookie wide receivera potential future star of the Los Angeles Rams offense. He has featured in 17 games this season after being drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. While he is poised to evolve and become a high-impact player for the Mob Squad, let’s look at his net worth, salary, and more.

Konata Mumpfield’s net worth is approximately $952,400, earned through his college football at Akron and Pittsburgh, along with the rookie contract for the Rams. This is an estimated calculated figure, and his exact net worth is not publicly disclosed.

Starting his professional career in 2025, the 23-year-old is still young and doesn’t have any advertisement-generated money included in his net worth. Because of a four-year contract with the Rams and an average yearly salary of over a million, his net worth is projected to rise in the coming seasons.

What is Konata Mumpfield’s contract breakdown?

A seventh-round draft pick, Mumpfield has a four-year contract with the Rams, running through the 2028 NFL season. His total payout is $4,308,536, making it an average yearly salary of $1,077,134. Officially signing the contract on May 6, 2025, he receives a $108, 535 signing bonus or guaranteed money, and it is equally divided into $27,134 each year.

It’s a standard contract for a late draft-picked player. As the LA Rams clinched a playoff berth this season, he is getting a base salary of $840,000 with a cap hit of $870,998, which includes his evenly shared signing bonus of $27,134 and a workout bonus of $3,864.

What is Konata Mumpfield’s salary?

The Rams’ wide receiver’s base salary for the 2025 season is $840,000 with a cap hit of $867,134. In the 2026 season, his base salary will be $1,005,000, and with a 0.34% cap hit, the total payout will be $1,032,134. His yearly income will reach the million-dollar mark for the first time.

Likewise, with the same cap hit percentage increase, Mumpfield will accumulate a total of $1,147,134 at a base salary of $1,120,000 in 2027. He is set to get the biggest paycheck of his Rams contract in the final year, earning a total of $1,262,134, at the base salary of $1,235,000. These are estimated figures, but his cap hit and total numbers may go higher if he performs exceptionally well in the upcoming three seasons.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Los Angeles Rams 2025 $840,000 $27,134+ $3,864 Los Angeles Rams 2026 $1,005,000 $27,134 Los Angeles Rams 2027 $1,120,000 $27,134 Los Angeles Rams 2028 $1,235,000 $27,134

What are Konata Mumpfield’s career earnings?

As of 2026, the Los Angeles Rams player’s career earnings are about $952,400, with the majority coming from his rookie contract. The young wide receiver spent three years in college football, where he made a modest amount.

But his total career earnings jumped up significantly after signing for the Rams, which includes his base salary, guaranteed money, and the workout bonus. If he completes the four-year Rams contract successfully, his career earnings are expected to be over $4 million eventually.

A look at Konata Mumpfield’s college and professional career

Konata Mumpfield established a great reputation in college football, spending the first year at Akron and the subsequent three years at Pittsburgh. The wide receiver scored 8 touchdowns and recorded 751 receiving yards in his freshman year before moving to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

While he was decent in his first two years, 2024 was his landmark year as the team captain, when not only did he rack up impressive numbers, but he also led from the front. With Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition, he completed 813 receiving yards— the highest in his college football career— alongside 5 touchdowns.

After starting his NFL career with the Rams, the rookie has played 17 games, but primarily as a second-string wide receiver to starters, Puka Bacua and Davante Adams. He has notched 92 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season, and his only NFL career touchdown came versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.