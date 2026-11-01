“Why’d I Come Back?” Michael Strahan Questions Aaron Donald’s Unretirement Amid Rams’ Poor Start

The Los Angeles Rams brought back their star defensive tackle out of a two-year retirement. This move was supposed to ignite their defense, but the highly anticipated comeback has quickly stalled. As the team struggles on the field, Donald is battling physical setbacks. The disappointing start prompted NFL legend Michael Strahan to raise the ultimate question: is Donald already second-guessing his decision to return?

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Speaking on the Roommates Show, Michael Strahan said, “I love Aaron. Aaron’s another good buddy of mine. He’s a great player. I was surprised he retired in the first place. He had years left in him. I’m pretty sure after that first game, when he didn’t even travel, but they got beat, and then he played last week with a back issue. So I’m wondering if they’re the point where he’s going, ‘damn, why’d I come back?'”

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Strahan discussed the difficult circumstances surrounding Donald’s return to the Rams. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned from his retirement expecting to make an immediate impact. But after the team’s disappointing start, along with his back injury, questions have been raised about how much he can contribute to the team.

Donald returned to the franchise where he made his Hall of Fame-level career on August 30, 2026. He spent nearly two years away from football. The defensive tackle was expected to transform the Rams’ defensive front and give the team another chance to enter the Super Bowl. However, the early results show a different picture.

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Rams experienced their first setback when Donald did not travel for the Rams’ opening game in Australia, which ended with a 27-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He stepped into the field but dealt with a back issue after the Denver Broncos game and sat out for the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although he returned after resting and treatment to full practice for the matchup against the Buffalo Bills, his performance has also become a talking point.

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Donald was still looking for his first sack since he returned. He brought down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 5, but it was erased due to an illegal-contact penalty. Missed games and limited opportunities affected his start. Therefore, Donald has yet to make the impact the league and fans expected.

But he made his stance clear on the statistics when asked by reporters.

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“No. I didn’t come back for individual stats,” Donald told reporters on Thursday. “I would love to have some stats, but I’m here to just play the game. When the plays present themselves, take advantage of it, try to get my plays, but my main focus is trying to find ways to help this team win. That’s the goal.”

“I didn’t come back to try to earn individual accolades or anything. I did that, accomplished that. It doesn’t excite me. The only thing that excites me is winning, so I’m just playing a football game, trying to do what I can to help this team. As long as we win, I can build off everything else and get myself better off that.”

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The Rams are 3-4 after winning their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the team’s defensive plans have faced difficulties, with Myles Garrett, who is on injured reserve after Week 1. The fancied defensive pairing of Garrett and Donald has not been witnessed on the field yet.

Still, Donald’s achievements show why his return generated so much excitement. He recorded 111 career sacks, earned ten Pro Bowl selections and eight First-Team All-Pro honors, and won the NFL defensive Player of the Year award thrice before he retired. He also played a big role in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl LVI.

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Naturally, the expectations were high when he decided to make a comeback.

Now sitting at 3-4, the Rams are set to face the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. To turn their season around, the team urgently needs Aaron Donald to stay healthy and productive. After everything he achieved before stepping away, the ultimate question now is whether the legendary defensive tackle can recapture his old dominance.