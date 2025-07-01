Rams Win Big in Jalen Ramsey Trade After Mike Tomlin Confirmed $1.5M Decision

Remember the chill that ran down spines when Deion Sanders high-stepped into the end zone? That seismic shift when a true shutdown corner lands? The Pittsburgh Steelers just orchestrated their own version. On June 30, 2025, the Steelers didn’t just make a trade; they detonated the NFL landscape. Sending disgruntled three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami, they hauled in CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. But the real headline?

A cool $1.5 million raise for Ramsey, confirmed by Mike Tomlin’s aggressive front-office push. As Rams insider Doug McKain put it on Locked On Rams: “The Pittsburgh Steelers gave up a three-time All-Pro safety… Yes, he’s 28. Yes, he’s disgruntled there, does not want to change positions.”

That Fitzpatrick–Ramsey swap wasn’t just business; it felt inevitable. McKain nailed the vibe: “That marriage between them was definitely headed towards a divorce. So, they knew they were going to have to probably move off him at some point.”

Pittsburgh didn’t just absorb a star; they enhanced him financially.“Not only do you trade an All-Pro-level talent, you also get Ramsey and give him a $1.5 million raise,” McKain highlighted the financial bite. For the Los Angeles Rams, watching this unfold was like seeing a play they’d meticulously scouted but ultimately passed on. Why?

The price tag didn’t match the current performance curve. McKain was crystal clear: “For the Rams, that is the number-one reason why they did not trade for Jaylen Ramsay. It’s because you didn’t want to go that high for a guy that is not performing at an All-Pro level at this stage of his career.”

This move screams Mike Tomlin. Forget patient rebuilds; this is a veteran coach smelling blood in the AFC North water.

The Tomlin doctrine: All-in Ramsey, right now

If playing chicken with a 41-year-old QB (even if a Super Bowl winner and 4x MVP) for most of the offseason doesn’t scream ‘win now’, what does? Reports echoed his mindset: “Mike Tomlin wants this. All of it. And now.” He didn’t just sign off on trading Fitzpatrick – he drove it. “He’s behind it. … Tomlin’s going to get what he wants.” It’s the kind of bold, win-now calculus that defines his 18-season streak without a losing record.

Bringing Ramsey into a secondary already boasting Darius Slay and rising star Joey Porter Jr.? That’s not just upgrading; it’s assembling a coverage trio with the potential to dominate like a user-controlled secondary in ‘Madden’ on its toughest setting. McKain acknowledged the upside: “Does he have the potential to be an impact player still? I do think he does.”

But then came the Rams’ reality check: “But at that price, that is the reason why… That price was just way too high for the Rams to go there.” Pittsburgh sees not just a corner, but a 6′1″, 208-pound Swiss Army knife. Insiders confirm Tomlin plans to deploy Ramsey everywhere: outside, slot, even sprinkling in snaps at safety. His 24 career INTs and 108 passes defended aren’t just stats; they’re a promise of disruption. Contrast that with the Rams’ perspective.

While Ramsey’s 2024 season (60 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 PDs) showed flashes, it wasn’t the dominant 2021 form (77 tackles, 16 PDs, 4 INTs, Super Bowl ring) that once made him the league’s highest-paid DB. Paying more for potentially less peak production? That’s a cap-space tightrope L.A. wisely avoided. McKain framed the final showdown simply:

“It felt like almost it was a two-team race for him down the stretch. Ultimately, he heads to Pittsburgh, and the Rams, they’re still with the group that they have now.” For Pittsburgh, this is poetry in shoulder pads.

Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured coach, is betting big on a veteran corner’s swagger and versatility to ignite a championship run. For the Rams? A disciplined pass on a financial hurdle, letting Steel City shoulder the weight of that $26.6 million cap hit and the immense expectations it carries. The Lombardi Trophy gleams in the distance; only time will tell if Ramsey’s $1.5 million raise was the final piece or a pricey gamble in Pittsburgh’s high-stakes pursuit. One thing’s certain: in the ruthless calculus of the NFL, the Rams’ restraint might just be their quietest win.