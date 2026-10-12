“Won People Fantasy Titles”: Rams President Credits Puka Nacua & Co. for Growing Team’s U.S. Fanbase

Who would have thought that fans would become more loyal to players than teams? In the US, fantasy football culture encourages people to follow their favorite players closely, and that’s what is making them more loyal to teams than championships do. At least, Rams President Kevin Demoff believes it.

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“Fans truly love players. It’s how they get committed, and I think for the younger generation,” Kevin Demoff said at Leaders Week London. “It may not be as prevalent here, but when you look in the US with fantasy, unfortunately with gambling and daily, you know, some of those things, people follow players first. And if your players can’t express themselves, that they can’t fall in love with them, becomes a problem.

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“I think we have more Rams fans because Puka Nacua and Todd Gurley won people fantasy titles, and probably because we’ve won. And I can’t speak to that over here, but it’s the same, you know, and we’re blessed.”

Puka Nacua is one of the most popular players in fantasy football, with nearly every fantasy league having him on a team. FantasyPros ranks him as the second-best wide receiver for Week 5, and he is projected to score 18.1 fantasy points. In 2025, Nacua accumulated 375 PPR fantasy points, cementing his fantasy-league dominance.

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The list doesn’t end there, as the Rams have another top performer in fantasy football, too. According to Pro Football Network’s Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings, published by Jason Katz on October 11, 2026, Josh Allen ranks first, followed by Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sits fourth on the list.

Interestingly, the Rams are at 2–2, yet fans aren’t stopping themselves from showing love for their favorite players.

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Then there’s Todd Gurley, who had an outstanding 2017 season in fantasy football. He scored 383.3 points in PPR leagues, where players earn extra points for every catch, and 319.3 points in non-PPR leagues, where catches do not earn extra points.

These were the highest PPR points scored by any player that season, making Gurley the best fantasy football performer of the year. He appeared on 34.4% of ESPN fantasy championship-winning teams. Plus, Gurley averaged 25.6 fantasy points per game across 15 games.

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Fantasy football also gave fans another way to support their favorite players. After Gurley delivered a big performance that helped fantasy football players win their leagues, donations to his charity increased. By December 29, 2017, Shriners reported over $20,000 in donations made in Gurley’s name.

And all of this comes from the love fans have for the players.

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The Rams have won the Super Bowl twice, with their first victory coming in 1999, when they faced the Titans and ended the game with a 23-16 win. Their second came after the 2021 season, when the team took down the Bengals with a 23-20 finish.

Even so, fans remain crazy about the team because of their loyalty to the players through fantasy football and social media. That’s pretty clear in attendance, too, as 73,773 fans were at SoFi Stadium for the Rams’ game against the Giants during the 2026 season.

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Now, with fans backing their favorite Rams players, it will be interesting to see whether the team can live up to their expectations against the Bills on Monday, October 12.