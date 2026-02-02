Rams WR Puka Nacua Names Ideal Skydiving Partner After Publicly Shooting His Shot at Sydney Sweeney

Essentials Inside The Story Puka Nacua’s Sydney Sweeney moment sparks instant chatter.

The comment originates from a recent interview setting.

His Skydiving wishlist now includes more than one sports legend.

Romantic sparks between NFL and Hollywood stars are far from new, with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift or Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld shining as standout examples. Recently, the Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua made his move to woo actress Sydney Sweeney while answering questions related to skydiving.

While speaking with the host of an interview with Overtime SZN, who gave him a list of people to go skydiving with, Nacua continued to say yes to the queue that included everyone’s favorites, like LeBron James, Shohei Ohtani, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who was a no-go for Nacua), and finally… Sydney Sweeney. That called for a big nod from the Rams WR.

“Sydney Sweeney! I have reservations for us on Wednesday, actually.” Puka Nacua said then.

As Puka was wearing glasses during the interview, the interviewer asked him in a lighthearted manner whether the wide receiver was planning to wear those glasses while skydiving with the Euphoria actress.

“Oh, I’m planning on it,” answered Puka.

This was not the first time the 24-year-old shot his shot at Sydney Sweeney. It started with a tweet on January 31, 2026, when the wide receiver replied to a post regarding the actress on X.

Complex posted a tweet quoting Sydney, referring to what kind of man she preferred. Her answer was athletic, outgoing, and funny; she would be up for adventurous activities like mountain climbing and skydiving.

“Love skydiving,” wrote Puka, replying to the tweet of Complex.

As he dropped subtle dating hints towards Sydney, the flirty social media interaction quickly went viral.

While there is clear interest on his part, Sydney may not be available for dating, as she is reportedly seeing the music executive and manager, Scooter Braun. Although they aren’t official with their relationship status, they have been publicly spotted on cozy dates numerous times. Regardless, Puka checks the boxes for the ideal man she is looking for because he is athletic and loves skydiving.

On the other hand, the Rams‘ wide receiver is reportedly single after his previous relationship with Hallie Aiono ended in early 2025. But they have a child named Kingston, born in October 2025, and he has shared parenting responsibilities for his son since then.

While Puka’s romantic life will attract increasing attention as his career progresses in the NFL, a fresh development regarding his Los Angeles Rams contract might be looming ahead of the 2026 season.

Puka Nacua eyes lucrative $156 million contract extension after breakout season

Puka Nacua finished the third year of his Los Angeles Rams rookie contract, and he will be entering the final year in the 2026 season. His four-year rookie contract, which he signed in 2023, is worth just over 4 million.

It’s speculated that the Rams may offer the wide receiver a new lucrative $156 million contract for 4 years, meaning he could potentially earn $39 million annually. The big-money contract may see him become the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league, with only Ja’Marr Chase ahead of him with a $161 million deal, which he signed in March 2025.

There is a strong reason he continues to be highly valued by the Rams. He emerged as a trusted hand for the quarterback Matthew Stafford, and their chemistry relentlessly punished opposing defenses. With 129 receptions, he topped the NFL ranking this season, while he also recorded his career-best receiving yards.

As a result, the Rams wrapped up the regular season, posting a 12-5 record, and qualified for the postseason. Although the franchise later suffered a playoff exit, Puka’s long-term future following the contract extension could help them reach glory in the future.