“Wrong Jersey”: Matthew Stafford Opens Up on Mentoring Ty Simpson and His First Text to the Rams Rookie QB

Just last week, Matthew Stafford agreed to a one-year, $55 million extension to stay with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2027 season. That move officially made Stafford a teammate of Ty Simpson, the rookie quarterback who could eventually replace him. But while outsiders view Simpson as a threat to Stafford’s NFL career, there seems to be no animosity between the Rams’ signal callers. In fact, Stafford just admitted that he is looking forward to mentoring Simpson despite the latter not being a Georgia Bulldog standout like him.

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“I’m in there with him [Simpson] in the meeting room, on the practice field, trying to share as much knowledge as I can,” Matthew Stafford said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Listen, I was a big fan of Ty when he was playing at Alabama. I sent him a text after he got drafted and said, ‘Really enjoyed watching you play at Alabama, but you were just in the wrong jersey.’ I did enjoy watching him play. He’s a talented kid.

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“I’m going to do everything I can to get this team ready to play, to win, but at the same time, share some of the knowledge that I’ve gained throughout my career. Because I wouldn’t be in the seat that I am right now, talking to you guys after a really good football season, if I didn’t have people who were helping me out along the way, too. So I’m happy to do that.”

Last season, Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 record and another deep playoff run before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. But since he led the league with 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns last season, Stafford won the NFL MVP award. So, when the Rams used their No. 13 overall pick on Ty Simpson instead of adding another immediate weapon, many questioned the decision. Why draft a future QB when Stafford is still playing at an elite level?

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Then, in a press conference after drafting Simpson, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay also did not sound excited about the selection. Since then, however, McVay and Rams’ general manager Les Snead have repeatedly praised Simpson and made it clear they believe in his long-term upside. McVay has also revealed that he informed Matthew Stafford about the pick before the draft, and the veteran handled the situation professionally.

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Now, Stafford further revealed that he was a fan of Simpson during the young QB’s time at Alabama. In over four seasons at Alabama, Simpson threw for 3,948 yards, 28 TDs, and five INTs. Last season, he posted an 11-4 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter and helped the team reach the College Football Playoff.

In LA now, Simpson is working like a sponge, soaking up knowledge from Stafford and the coaching staff. Stafford just revealed that the young QB’s willingness to learn matters a lot to him. Still, the veteran made one thing clear: mentoring Simpson does not mean handing over the reins to his team anytime soon.

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Matthew Stafford addresses his eventual retirement from the NFL

Despite Matthew Stafford being 38 years old, the Rams continue to leave the door open for him to remain QB1 for as long as he wants. At the same time, Stafford has already played his 17th NFL season, but he isn’t showing the typical wear and tear of a veteran. He still sounds motivated to keep the Rams a contender next season, with his NFL retirement taking a back seat.

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“Life is good,” Stafford said. “I’m happy to be in Los Angeles right now with the sun beating on my face and another year under my belt coming up. And then, hopefully, some more football after that. I love playing this game, and the Rams are nice enough to keep me, and, shoot, it’s been fun. We’ve got a really good team in LA, have for the last couple of years, and it’s something that I don’t take for granted.

“I spent 12 years in Detroit and never got to play in some of the games that we’re playing in year in and year out now, and it’s a whole bunch of fun. So, it is something delicate. I got to navigate the end of it, and I’m not sure when that is. I want to be fair to our team. But I also want to be fair to myself and take this thing year to year. But at the same time, I love playing and am excited about this season, for sure.”

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Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

Stafford’s revised deal gives both him and the Rams some flexibility moving forward. With the extension, Stafford will essentially get a $5 million raise, but it will also allow the Rams to maintain year-to-year control. The Rams are avoiding a fully guaranteed long-term contract for the veteran by adding rolling guarantee triggers after the next two seasons. With that structure, Stafford gains more time to evaluate his post-retirement plans, while the Rams avoid rushing into a difficult transition at quarterback.

Moreover, considering Matthew Stafford battled back issues before the 2025 season, it was a nagging question whether he would retire sooner. But fresh off his MVP season, Stafford just revealed that his body feels pretty good. So, for now, he is heading into the 2026 season ready to mentor Ty Simpson and deliver another productive campaign with the Rams.