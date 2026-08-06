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“Y’all Gotta Start Getting This Stuff Right”: Aaron Donald’s Wife Sends Cryptic Message as Rams Legend Works Out With Team

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Ishani Jayara

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Aug 5, 2026 | 9:41 PM EDT

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“Y’all Gotta Start Getting This Stuff Right”: Aaron Donald’s Wife Sends Cryptic Message as Rams Legend Works Out With Team

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Ishani Jayara

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Aug 5, 2026 | 9:41 PM EDT

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The Aaron Donald rumor mill refuses to rest, especially with every move the former Rams star is making. While fans are being subjected to a constant ‘will-he-won’t-he’ situation regarding his return, his wife isn’t making their lives easier.

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“Y’all gotta start getting this stuff right 🤦🏾‍♀️🤣,” Erica Donald posted on X.

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While she never spelled out exactly what she was reacting to, the timing made it pretty obvious.

Just a day earlier, Aaron Donald officially worked out for the Rams. It wasn’t some secret backyard session either. The NFL’s transaction wire logged it as a hosted workout, the kind of thing teams have to report when they bring in a free agent to see what they’ve got. And Donald’s been putting in work for weeks now, grinding at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills and at home, clearly trying to get his body back into playing shape.

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The team keeps saying they’ll wait as long as it takes for him to make up his mind, and Sean McVay sounded genuinely upbeat about it recently.

“If there’s an arrow, it’s trending upwards,” he said last Friday.

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Adam Schefter added some detail too, reporting that Donald wanted to wear a helmet and use the team’s equipment, which is exactly why the workout had to be reported. McVay was actually asked point blank if the session felt like a tryout. His answer?

“Best tryout we’ve ever had.” He told NFL Daily’s Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue, “I think he could make the team.”

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Now, McVay’s also been clear that nobody should expect an announcement during camp. He’s said things are “going in the right direction,” but there’s no rush being put on Donald.

If he does decide to suit up again, he’d be walking into a defense that’s already stacked. He will have a solid pass rusher in Myles Garrett, who only has one Defensive Player of the Year Award left to tie Aaron Donald’s haul. Garrett’s arrival at Los Angeles via a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns was really what got Donald considering a return. He will also have the support of former Chiefs stars Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, who complete a room that already has Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford. That’s a solid group even without Donald.

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But with Donald in the mix, this group becomes scary.

And remember, this is a defender who left the game as one of the best to play his position. Aaron Donald concluded his NFL career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, recording 542 tackles, 111 sacks, and 24 forced fumbles.

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So yes, if he’s back, it’s a big deal.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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