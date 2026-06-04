“You Did That”: Chloe Kim’s Message to Myles Garrett’s Agent Who Told Rams to ‘Forget Them Picks’

When Myles Garrett signed a massive contract extension last season with the Cleveland Browns, days after requesting a trade, the entire league was shocked. Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, secured him the contract extension with a firm no-trade stance, giving the reigning DPOY complete control over where he could go next. That’s exactly what the sackmaster did when he waived the clause to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, taking him to a team where his Super Bowl dreams can actually come true. Now, the move definitely called for some celebratory posts from the super agent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chloe Kim, Garrett’s girlfriend and two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding, gave her a shoutout on the post: “You did that 🔥.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynn posted two pictures on her Instagram handle, one ft. Garrett, with his new jersey, his camp around him, along with Nicole. The other showed Garrett smiling at the camera, with his new contract in front of him. Referencing the draft picks the Rams gave up for Garrett, Lynn captioned her post: “‘Forget them picks!’ 😜 #Rams.”

Lynn, aptly called a super agent, is the President of Football Operations at Klutch Sports Group, the talent agency founded by Rich Paul in 2012. Their biggest clientele comes from the NBA, closely followed by the NFL. Apart from Garrett, Lynn also represents Jalen Hurts, Quinnen Williams, DeAndre Hopkins, DeVonta Smith, and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Lynn (@agentnicolelynn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kim’s comment matters because Lynn brought Garrett to Los Angeles. Chloe grew up in Torrance, less than 10 miles away from the SoFi Stadium. For the first time since she made her relationship with Garrett official last season, the two will get a chance to live in the same city, something even Garrett has addressed after the trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chloe, her being from here and us being in the same city is obviously something that I love and appreciate,” Garrett said in a presser.

Lynn and Garrett, meanwhile, have known each other for more than a decade. When she got him the four-year, $160 million extension in 2025 (with a total value of $204.7 million), she penned a thank-you note for Garrett on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congrats to the client, Myles Garrett, on becoming the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history!!” she posted last March. “A decade ago, you took a meeting with a young agent just trying to catch a break. Three years ago, it all came back around full circle when you chose me to be your agent. It is an absolute honor to represent you, something I do not take for granted. Thank you for trusting me and our incredible team. By the way: you deserve every penny of that $204M deal.”

This time, however, to bring Flash Garrett’s dominance to Los Angeles, the Rams gave up their defensive end Jared Verse, along with three draft picks – a 2027 first-rounder, a 2028 second-rounder, and a 2029 third-rounder. The last one could become a first-round pick if Garrett is traded to the AFC North.

ADVERTISEMENT

General manager Les Snead knew the cost for the 2x Defensive Player of the Year, and paid it without hesitation. When talking about the trade, he even acknowledged Lynn’s contributions that made it all happen.

“I will say this for Nicole, we wouldn’t have been able to get this done without us working pretty tirelessly since the weekend,” Snead said during Garrett’s introductory press conference. “We didn’t have a lot of time to discuss the contract, but thank you, Nicole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Lynn’s chosen words, “forget them picks,” those are Les Snead’s entire philosophy for building the Rams roster. And Garrett happens to be the latest product of that philosophy.

The biggest ‘F*** them picks’ move for Les Snead

Instead of the usual draft-and-develop strategy most NFL franchises opt for, Snead does the opposite. His blueprint prioritizes a win-now mentality that doesn’t think twice about mortgaging the future. This willingness to part with picks is the ‘F*** them picks’ philosophy, which also goes by ‘forget the picks.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Snead traded for Matthew Stafford in the 2021 offseason, a quarterback swap with Jared Goff, giving up three draft picks – a 2021 third-round pick, and first-rounders from 2022 and 2023. Linebacker Von Miller came in before the trade deadline, and Snead gave up a second and third-round pick from 2022. Interestingly, Snead also acquired Odell Beckham Jr. during this same championship run, although he didn’t have to give up any capital for that.

This strategy brought Snead the Super Bowl LVI ring. To drive the point home, he even wore a “F*** them picks” shirt to the Super Bowl parade. Each trade has followed the same logic: find stars, trade for them, win. And now, he’s added Myles Garrett to that list.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVl Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, February 13, 2022, 2022 Inglewood, CA USA Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is congratulated by general manager Les Snead during the Lombardi Trophy presentation after Super Bowl LVl at SoFi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20. Kim Hukari/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos263478

This also looks like Snead’s most aggressive bet yet. The draft capital is similar to the Matthew Stafford package from 2021, and the franchise quarterback is coming off a spectacular season that ended with MVP honors and an NFC Championship game. Garrett is the cornerstone that locks in the other side of the ball while Stafford puts up a repeat of his 2025 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently noted that the Rams are “hellbent on dethroning the Super Bowl champion [Seattle] Seahawks.” While a four-point loss from January is still fresh in everyone’s mind, Garrett himself joins after a 5-12 season with the Browns. He led the league with 23 sacks, but it didn’t matter because of an ailing offense. That’s why he’s thinking along the same lines as his new team already.

“I see a position to solidify myself here, as well, among the very greats,” Garrett said. “I still have plenty of great years in front of me and being able to cement that legacy, not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual and winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more. Those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have a definite bit of urgency to do it and do it right away.”

Nicole Lynn got the deal done, and Les Snead bet the team’s future on it. On the other side of this trade, Myles Garrett has a clear road to the Super Bowl. He just has to follow it to the end.