Randi Mahomes Admits to Forcing Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Into Chiefs QB’s Footsteps Before Giving Up

“I would rather what happened with my middle child happen to me,” Randi Mahomes said. “Jackson’s our rock, even for Patrick. He’s the one that God put him in our lives to keep us together.” It wasn’t just some emotional statement. It was a mother choosing vulnerability. When Randi appeared on the Got It From My Momma podcast in February 2024, just a day before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl clash, she didn’t flinch. Instead, she unpacked all the chaos that engulfed her family that year. Jackson Mahomes, known for his internet following, was under legal scrutiny for the majority of 2023. “We put this past year behind us – fake allegations,” she said.

She chose bravery over everything—and leaned hard on prayer. Her Bible study group. The “real ones” who stuck by them. “You find out who your friends are when you go through those trials.” And summing up all that chaos (and parental learnings) into something that will stick, she built something: The Sports Parent Academy. It’s part digital course, part playbook, part therapy circle. A space for parents trying to raise an athlete without losing their minds—or refinancing the house. It’s stitched together with faith, football, and a few honest-to-God parenting fumbles.

But we have seen it even before this academy came into picture. Randi Mahomes doesn’t sugarcoat anything. She pours her heart out, especially when it comes to her family. That’s why her latest confession stings a little deeper. On the MOMetize Your Passion podcast, she admitted, “I’ve made mistakes along the way, and what I wished I would have known at the time… Jackson, he got offered scholarships in basketball. And decided, you know what—he didn’t want to do it. Of course, I tried to push him. But he ended up going the direction where I had to quit pushing him toward it.” Yes, that Jackson Mahomes—the unpredictable social media wildcard—once had real college basketball offers. Randi openly admits she tried to guide him down the same path as Patrick… Push him into college. Nudge him toward the dream. But he chose his own route.

Randi Mahomes ; Jackson Mahomes

She also reflected on how parenting isn’t about creating athletes but about raising people who know themselves, even if their talents shout NBA and their hearts whisper credit union. She added, “I had to learn as a parent to back off, not push him to continue to go to that college level.” And now she couldn’t be prouder of Jackson. As she said in 2024, “He has a 9 to 5. February 1 marked one year… I do like to brag he is my only graduate from college. He has one up on Patrick.” So she understood the importance of stepping back.

Despite having first-hand experience with Pat, she learned that each child is different. And she did what she thought was best for Jackson’s growth, especially when he decided to take the reins. That’s what she envisions teaching–the balance between pushing and pausing.

So, now the Sports Parent Academy provides everything from communication strategies for car rides to spreadsheets for scholarships. Her project involves more than just keeping parents sane. It’s about giving them the playbook she never had. “It’s a combination for parents to be able to learn to back off and let them learn their way, maybe not sports, sadly, sometimes.” And that’s the mistake she’s finally taking responsibility for, as well as the lesson she’s now imparting. But as her Academy is attracting appreciation, it has pulled Randi into a different kind of debate, one that reaches far beyond the bleachers.

Randi Mahomes opens up about fairness in youth sports

On the same podcast, Randi discussed her thoughts on transgender athletes’ involvement in sports. “Being a woman and a girl and doing co-ed teams throughout my life and having fun in sports, there’s a huge difference between male and female,” she said. “I just think it’s not a fair matchup.” While making clear that she supports and respects everyone, “I love everyone,” she said, Randi emphasized the importance of fairness when it comes to physical competition. “When it comes to physical strength and our DNA. I don’t think it’s fair.”

She reflected on the inherent distinctions that she saw in her own home as a mother of two sons and a daughter. But instead of closing the door, Randi proposed a solution: a dedicated space for transgender athletes to compete in a fair and supportive environment. When asked whether the Sports Parent Academy would be willing to assist trans athletes, she said, “If they needed support, this is someplace where they could go…that might be something that we discuss.”

Randi’s not pretending to have all the answers—and that’s exactly the point. Her strength comes from showing up, owning the stumbles, and staying in the room when things get tough. Whether she was nudging Jackson toward Patrick’s path or speaking out on fairness in youth sports, her message is steady: be present, listen closely, and build spaces where all kids get a chance to grow.