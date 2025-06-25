Randi Mahomes Forced to Sleep in Her Car for Patrick and Says She’d Do It Again Without Thinking Twice

Being a parent is hard, but being a parent to a kid in sports is harder. Imagine scheduling your day according to theirs and keeping up with everything that they are doing. Being in sports is not just their commitment, it’s yours too. Be it the early morning practices, the weekend games, or just the costs that fulfill your child’s dream of being able to play. It is a full-blown operation for the entire family, with your calendar and wallet both just holding on for dear life. And Randi Mahomes has plenty of experience doing so.

Raising Patrick Mahomes as a single mom for a significant time was not an easy task for Randi. She always knew that there was something special about the kid. Recollecting memories of a young Patrick playing sports, she had said, “From the beginning, I saw Patrick played better than kids three years older than he was.” And ever since then, she has only encouraged him in whatever sports he wanted to play back then. Even when Patrick wanted to quit football, it was Randi who convinced him to stick with it. But through all the highs, there were struggles that Randi had to go through as well.

Recalling everything that she did and the struggles she went through, Randi shared her experience as a sports mom on a podcast. Talking to Tirralan Watkins on her podcast, Mometize Your Passion, Randi sent out a message to parents. She advised the parents to push their kids a bit “to see where they’re best at and encouraging them.” Being flexible is also an important trait that parents must have. “But then also realizing when their kids don’t want to do that anymore, and they want to go down a different path,” she added. Emphasizing that not every kid will make it big or want to make it his/her career, but at the same time to “let them have fun still and enjoy it.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

While those were struggling times, Randi still misses them because for her, that was joy. “I talk to parents on the daily and they’re complaining about weekend baseball or weekend tournaments or weekend, you know, AAU. And I’m like—what I would do to go back to those days. Enjoy,” she said. In fact, she still looks fondly at the days when she had to drive Patrick around and would be dead exhausted because of the schedule. “There were times that I slept in my car between games, but I would do it all over again,” she added.

She also mentioned on the podcast about the types of complaints she gets from parents. “A lot of parents put in a lot of time and energy and money into their kids and their sports. I just hear so many complaining, and you know, it does wear on you. It’s a lot for the entire family. But just know your limits and know what your family can do, and enjoy it,” she said. Randi knows something about putting in your time and effort while balancing everything else.

After all, there was a time she had to rely on the kindness of others to drive her kids to practice. All because she had to work and couldn’t miss the paycheck for the family. “I just think this kind of tells you to take a break, keep pushing — it’s the combination where you can get everything. And if there’s something that we don’t put in there, I’m sure we’re going to add it. If we miss anything, we’re sure to add it,” she added.

While Randi has been talking about the tough times from her past, she has been quietly going through another one this year. Days after watching Patrick’s team lose the Super Bowl, she lost her father, Randy. And just a few months later, she made another heartbreaking announcement about a family member.

Randi Mahomes announces heartbreaking family update

February was a tough month for Randi with the passing of her father. Since then, her Instagram has been quieter, with quotes from scriptures being shared on her stories often. Just as Randi overcame the death of her father and dealt with the grief, a heartbreaking update has come to light. And what followed was a plea for help from her side.

Posting a photo of a child in a hospital crib, Randi wrote, “Asking for prayers for my cousin’s grandson, Luka.” Then came a second photo of Luka asleep while being connected to multiple tubes and oxygen lines. Explaining the photo, Randi explained the picture. “Sweet Luka is in the hospital fighting Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma. Luka was a perfectly healthy baby boy up until the day he turned 8 months old and was life-flighted to Dallas Children’s Hospital. A large tumor was found on his lung 😭.”

Luka, who’s fighting Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive pediatric cancer, was seemingly very healthy until an incident revealed his symptoms. While on vacation, Luka aspirated some pool water, and what seemed like pneumonia quickly turned serious. His breathing slowly became faster, and his mom, Cassie, a seasoned ICU nurse, had a gut feeling that something was wrong. On June 3, Luka was flown to Dallas, where doctors found a large tumor near his lung. He’s now in oncology, still fighting hard. He has since had his first round of chemotherapy and is scheduled for more.

While posting a story for prayers, Randi has also organized a crowdfunding page. Her story featured a link titled “HELP LUKA FIGHT STAGE L2 INTERMEDIATE NEUROBLASTOMA,” directing followers to a GoFundMe page that could help support Luka’s journey better.