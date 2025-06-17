Randi Mahomes Joins Brittany as Patrick Mahomes’ Family Wants to Ditch Home for $150M Luxury

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is using his record-breaking earnings to give back to those who matter most, starting with his mother. The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs QB recently surprised Randi Mahomes with an incredible gift. Mahomes gifted her a brand-new home worth $825,000 in Texas. Mahomes teamed up with his wife, Brittany, and younger brother, Jackson, to make his mom’s dream come true. Randi, 52, took to Instagram to share her joy and gratitude, calling the new four-bedroom home an “incredible blessing.” She also posted several photos proudly standing in front of the modern property, beaming with happiness.

However, it seems Mahomes will now have to turn his ears to the wishes of his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany now wants to try to stay at the newly constructed Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City. The brand-new Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City(a $150 million project) is set to celebrate its arrival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special preview event this Tuesday. The hotel stands on a site rich with local history, right near the Legends Outlets, where the former Schlitterbahn Water Park once drew crowds. Starting July 1, the 229-room Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City will officially open its doors to guests.

Designed with both comfort and fun in mind, the hotel will offer a range of amenities. It includes an indoor pool, a resort-style outdoor pool, retail shops, and family entertainment centers. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a bar and grill will also be on-site and open to the public, welcoming both hotel guests and locals alike. The hotel marks just the beginning of a larger vision for a family-friendly entertainment hub in the area. Next year, that vision will expand with the arrival of Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City, set to open in nearby Bonner Springs, adding even more excitement and attractions for visitors of all ages. Brittany already seems excited about the project and shared a story with a caption which read as, “I’m trying to be here everyday? @margaritavillehotelkansascity”. Randi Mahomes also commented ‘❤️🙌❤️’ on the post, giving her green signal for the move.

The finished product of Mahomes’s new house is truly spectacular, with an aerial view of the property showing just how expansive it is, with enough amenities to keep every member of the family entertained. Alongside the family pool with a swim-up bar, the impressive home boasts a private pond, a fire pit, and a par-3 golf hole. It also has a 50-yard football field, which includes Patrick’s logo in the middle and ‘Mahomes’ written across the end zone. Inside, the home is just as jaw-dropping.

It features a sleek indoor basketball court, a dramatic all-black movie theater decorated with Patrick’s game-worn jerseys and cleats, and a reception room that includes a massive built-in fish tank and a fully stocked bar. Adding to the extravagance is a boutique-style walk-in closet—also all-black—designed to house Patrick’s extensive and enviable sneaker collection. However, it will be interesting to see whether the 29-year-old fulfills his wife’s wish next or not. The Mahomes family has always been a close-knit family, always supporting each other through tough times. As Randi once again took to her Instagram account to share a special message for her son.

Randi Mahomes appreciates Patrick Mahomes for being a good father

“I think that’s what I’m trying to do with my kids now. Obviously, I’m trying to parent in my own way, but I want them to enjoy life. And they’re young now, but if they want to play sports, they can play sports. If they don’t, they don’t have to. Just enjoy it and follow their dreams.” These were the exact words of Patrick Mahomes on how he wants to raise his children. Mahomes’ approach to parenting is deeply influenced by the values passed down from his own parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi. Their unwavering support and encouragement to follow his passions have shaped the way he now raises his own children.

From exposing a young Patrick to the world of professional sports to proudly supporting him through every NFL playoff run, his parents have always been his unwavering foundation. Though they separated in 2006 when Patrick was just 11, their split never disrupted the strong, supportive environment they provided throughout his upbringing. Now a proud father to three children—Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, Mahomes is focused on passing down the same core values that shaped him. He’s committed to instilling those principles in his own kids, just as his parents did for him. And on this Father’s Day, both Pat Sr. and Randi took the opportunity to share their love and admiration for the incredible father Patrick has become.

The Mahomes family matriarch, known for always lifting her son’s spirits, couldn’t hide her emotions this time. Taking to her official Instagram account, the proud NFL mom shared a touching tribute to Patrick. She posted a stunning photo from his latest photoshoot, capturing a beautiful moment of him with his three children. She shared a message which read as, “Happy Father’s Day. I’m proud of the father you are!! The 29-year-old is a true example of how, despite being at the top, family still plays a vital role in his life. Hopefully, they can stick together in the future as well, like they are doing now.