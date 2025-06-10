Randi Mahomes Offers Major Parenting Advice as Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Takes a Big Gamble

“It has been the hardest seven years of my adult life,” Randi Mahomes said while talking about what she had to face with Patrick‘s rise to stardom. For her, the journey from a young mother to being the mother of the NFL’s biggest star wasn’t easy. Randi had Patrick when she was just 20 in 1995, and since then, she’s grown into a much better person. Randi has had two more kids after Patrick: Jackson and Mia. While Jackson was born in 2000, Mia, her youngest, was born in 2011.

“He made me grow up in a good way, in a great way,” she had said in an interview with PEOPLE while referring to Patrick. Ever since the star QB began his journey in football, Randi has always been a staunch supporter. Going to games, cheering his name, and managing her career, she’s done it all. But being a parent shouldn’t mean just looking after your kids and your job. It should also be about taking some ‘me time’ and unwinding.

Randi gave us a sneak peek into her ‘me time’ and uploaded an Instagram story about having fun. In the story that she uploaded, Randi can be seen posing with her friend, donning glitter on the side of her face. While she was having fun on a cruise ship with her friend, she shared a powerful message for all mothers around the world. “Who says moms can’t be fun? Virgin reminded me being playful doesn’t stop when you have kids. It matters more,” she said while thanking Virgin Voyages, the world’s #1 cruise line for adults with a no-kids policy. Making it a perfect way for parents to just relax.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick Mahomes, arrives on the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors red carpet leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20250206469 BONNIExCASH

AD

In a world where parents are expected to be serious and to a great extent stay filtered in front of their children, Randi had something to say. “Let them see the goofy, free, all-in version of you,” she added. She also emphasized the importance of acting naturally with kids and not being a different persona in front of them.

Randi uploaded another story some time later, and in this one, she was off to another adventure. She was posing in front of the slot machines in the casino part of the cruise ship. She also captioned the story saying, “Manifesting wins at the casino. and for every parent in the Sports Parent Academy community.” Referring to the parents who had enrolled in her new project. In the story, she also attached a link to the website of her new business project, the ‘Sports Parent Academy’.

The Sports Parent Academy focuses on her sharing the life lessons she learnt while supporting her eldest child grow into one of the best footballers today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Randi Mahomes takes a big step with new project

Randi Mahomes has endured and learnt a lot over the years. All of her struggles came to fruition when Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. Since then, Randi has frequently discussed how she has grown as a mother and a person. She has also often shared tips for moms with kids who play sports and are keen to pursue a professional career. It now seems that she’s ready to use this knowledge and take the next step in her career.

Randi has announced the launch of her new project, which has been in development for some time. Sports Parent Academy. This is a digital course that she calls a “comprehensive online course and playbook,” built to guide parents through every stage of their child’s athletic life. The program claims to prepare the parents as their child goes from “toddlerhood to the pros“. It seems that Randi has compiled all the experiences she has gained as a parent of a top football player and is now ready to share them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The program offers three tiers for parents, providing a wide variety of services. From expert psychologists breaking down pressure cycles to nutritionists offering meal tips, and even Mama Mahomes personally hosting Q&A sessions with participants. This program has it all for the ‘Sports-Parents’ to help their kids on their journey to glory.