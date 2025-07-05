Randi Mahomes Rings in 4th of July With Loved Ones While Patrick and Brittany Skip Festivities

There are a few things you can count on every 4th of July: fireworks, BBQ, and the Mahomes family ending up in the spotlight. Intentionally or not. This year is no different. While the sky lit up, someone from Chiefs Kingdom brought the fireworks to the water instead.

Randi Mahomes was in full summer mode on the 4th of July. She hit the water with Jackson and Mia Bliss. Sunshine, selfies, and a cheeky T-shirt wordplay were all in the mix. Classic Randi. She knows how to steal the spotlight without even trying. But fans couldn’t help but notice something. Someone was missing from the picture.

Randi dropped the pics and the internet did the rest. Her Instagram post from the lake? Total vibe. The caption read: “Jackson Mahomes’ shirt says it all. Happy 4th of July from our boat crew.” And yep, that shirt was doing work. Big grey tee, bold letters: “MIA IS THE BEST.” Fans loved it. A very not-so-subtle shoutout to Mia Randall (her internet name is Mia Bliss), the young half-sister of Patrick Mahomes.

Although casual, someone definitely curated the event. Randi rocked a white and red tank, oversized sunnies, and that effortless “QB1’s mom” energy. Jackson, after lying low for most of the year, showed up looking relaxed and low-key. Him being there? Kinda felt like his way of stepping back into the spotlight. On his own terms, with a wink. And Mia? Total honorary Mahomes. She had her arms around both of them, smiling like she knew the shirt was about her.

This isn’t Randi’s first summer flex. Back in 2023, she threw a full-on red-and-white backyard bash. Yeah, matching Mahomes swimsuits, fruit punch station, the whole deal. Classic. But this year? Felt different. More chill. More private. Just a close crew soaking up the sun, no spotlight needed. Like they’ve figured out how to keep the fun without all that fuss. But we couldn’t help but notice some important omissions.

Patrick and Brittany sit out the celebration

While Randi and the boat crew were living their best lake life, Patrick Mahomes was doing what he always does—working. On a national holiday. No fireworks. No BBQ. Just turf, tape, and sweat. Maybe he’s just that guy now. He’s got three Super Bowl rings, but he’s not interested in resting anytime soon.

So, yes. The Chiefs’ QB1 pulled up to the facility on the 4th of July. Voluntary workout. Holiday or not, that’s just Mahomes now. When someone asked why he skipped the fun, his answer was classic: “I don’t do fireworks in July—I do them in February.” Now this needs to be printed on that T-shirt.

While Patrick was out working, Brittany Mahomes was doing her own thing as she missed out on that little boat party as well. Brittany kept it chill this 4th of July. She might’ve been laying low with the kids—Sterling and Bronze—or holding it down while Patrick hit the gym. Whatever the reason, the Mahomes crew had their own kind of holiday.