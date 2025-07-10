Randi Mahomes Welcomes New Addition to Family After Patrick Mahomes Move With $10B Brand

“Soaking up every bit of summer with the people I love most.” That’s how Randi Mahomes kicked off one of her Instagram stories, sharing a warm moment with Jackson during a holiday break. With the Fourth of July weekend in full swing, Randi leaned into what matters most—sunshine, joy, and quality time with her kids, especially Jackson and Mia. In a series of heartfelt posts with family and close friends, she summed it up perfectly: “So grateful for this season… Wouldn’t trade these moments for anything!”

And it looks like the Mahomes family just got a little bigger… Well, sort of. In her latest Instagram story, Randi introduced a new addition with a playful nod to childhood nostalgia. It was a snapshot of Eeyore, the beloved gloomy donkey from Winnie the Pooh. She posted a photo of the plush character with the caption, “Welcome to your new home.”

Who’d have thought, right? The Mama Mahomes. Used to sharing her two cents on all things religion, her family, and now her new academy. This plush toy IG story was a tell that Randi needs a trip down memory lane. After all, we don’t need a reminder that Randi loves a vacay where she can just feel alive. Her pics from the Europe trip with Mia were oozing that energy. Seems like Randi was due for a cozy flashback to simpler times. That IG story? Felt like her inner child waving from behind the scenes.

But it’s not just Eeyore. In August 2024, Randi shared an image of Strawberry Shortcake in all her sugary glory — rainbow, friends, sunshine, and all. “Don’t let anyone take away your sunshine,” the graphic read. Underneath, Randi wrote: “I’ve always loved Strawberry Shortcake [white heart emojis].”

For those who’ve followed her journey raising three kids… including that Super Bowl-winning quarterback… it’s easy to imagine those characters filling the background during those early parenting years. Of course, this isn’t just about cartoon favorites. Randi’s always been open about promoting mental well-being and keeping things grounded.

Back in January ’24, she shared her go-to mental health pillars on X: faith, surrounding herself with the right people, and, when needed, therapy. The message is clear — even when life gets loud, Mama Mahomes knows when to reach for the quiet comforts. Sometimes that just happens to be an old friend with droopy ears. And now, while she welcomes a new family member, Patrick Mahomes just makes sure to keep making her proud. (with whatever he does!)

Patrick Mahomes’ business mogul avatar

Back in February 2024, Randi Mahomes summed it up best after the AFC title win: “I am in so awe of you son. Continue living your dreams. I love you.” And while Patrick Mahomes continues to script those dreams on the field, he’s quietly building something even bigger off it… If you’re only watching him on Sundays, you’re missing half the show.

So, let’s start with the latest play in his off-field playbook: The Patrick Plunge. Yes, a literal ice bath shaped like his head. Welcome to the world of Coors Light marketing, where 60 fans will get a chance to take a $15 dip inside Mahomes’ molded dome this July at KC Live! Sound silly? Maybe. But every cent raised goes to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. And if you’re more couch than plunge pool, you can grab a $40 Mini-Patrick Plunge—basically a Mahomes-head beer cooler—for a good cause too. This isn’t just quirky promo work. This is Mahomes using branding like he uses blitz reads—with timing and precision.

And Coors is just one lane in the Mahomes freeway. His investment footprint is spread wide across Kansas City sports—he owns a piece of the Royals, a stake in Sporting KC, and even jumped into Formula 1 with the Alpine team. His endorsement deals with Adidas, State Farm, and Oakley alone rake in between $7 to $20 million annually. He’s also betting on the future with companies like WHOOP in the fitness-tech world. As Mahomes told Adweek, it all comes down to “authenticity… if it’s a brand or product that I already use and have a connection with.”

It’s not just about stacking money. It’s about shaping a legacy that lasts beyond Super Bowls. Mahomes is proof that when you lead with purpose, both on the field and in business, the scoreboard takes care of itself. And you can bet he’ll be back chasing that next ring this fall. Because there’s something about KC’s #15 and comebacks that just hits differently.