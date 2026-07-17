Ranking Every Buccaneers First-Round Pick Since 2015: Tristan Wirfs Comes Out on Top

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a good job of maximizing their first-round picks over the past decade, building a roster that won Super Bowl LV and still is a contender for the NFC South. From landing All-Pro stars like Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea to finding key contributors like Calijah Kancey, the Buccaneers have added impact talent through the draft. While not every first-round pick has lived up to expectations, Tampa Bay’s success in selecting key contributors has helped the franchise stay competitive.

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As much as I want to rank Rueben Bain Jr., we’re going to exclude him like the rest of this series. He hasn’t taken the field yet, so it’s hard to rank him on this list. Here’s a ranking of Tampa Bay’s last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa – 2020 NFL Draft

There’s a clear No. 1 on this list: Wirfs. He was taken 13th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and quickly became a top offensive tackle in the league, helping protect Tom Brady during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship season.

Imago Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, January 3, 2026, Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Tristan Wirfs 78 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Wirfs has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors over his career, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier offensive linemen. His dominance as both a pass protector and run blocker has made him the cornerstone of the Buccaneers’ offensive line.

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2. Vita Vea, DT, Washington – 2018 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers have some of the best linemen in the league, and Vea has been the anchor of Tampa Bay’s defensive line since he entered the league. His sheer size and strength make him a standout in the middle of the defense and one of the best run defenders in the NFL.

Over eight seasons, Vea has accumulated more than 250 tackles, 35 sacks, and multiple Pro Bowl selections, while consistently handling double teams and creating opportunities for teammates. His dominance in the trenches was a key factor in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl victory, and he’s one of the most respected defensive tackles in today’s game.

3. Devin White, LB, LSU – 2019 NFL Draft

Devin White became the leader of the Buccaneers’ defense when he was taken fifth overall in 2019. His speed, physicality, and playmaking ability were important in the Buccaneers’ championship run.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During his six seasons with Tampa Bay, White recorded more than 550 tackles, over 20 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and multiple interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors. His postseason performance in 2020, including 12 tackles and an interception in Super Bowl LV, cemented his place in franchise history. His career has had ups and downs, but White played a big role in bringing another Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay.

4. Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State – 2015 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, hoping he’d become the franchise quaterback who could lead the organization for the next decade. Winston showed his arm strength throughout his five seasons in Tampa Bay while producing some of the most entertaining football in the league.

During his Buccaneer career, Winston threw for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection while becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and have 30 touchdowns with 30 interceptions in a season. Despite the inconsistency, Winston’s production places him among the franchise’s better first-round picks.

5. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State – 2025 NFL Draft

It’s still early in Emeka Egbuka’s career, but the former Ohio State star has already shown why the Buccaneers made him a first-round pick. Stepping into an already crowded receiver room, Egbuka impressed with his route running and ability to create separation.

As a rookie, he quickly became Baker Mayfield’s favorite target, producing explosive plays and showing the football IQ that made him a top prospect. He has only one season under his belt, but his early production and IQ give fans optimism about his long-term success.

6. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh – 2023 NFL Draft

Kancey has developed into an intriguing young defensive lineman since arriving in Tampa Bay. He had concerns about his size entering the league, but his explosiveness and pass-rushing ability have created problems for opposing offensive lines.

Imago TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey 94 watches from the end zone during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 1, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 01 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357230801003

Over his first three seasons, Kancey has recorded more than 10 sacks, over 50 tackles, and 22 tackles for loss. His quick first step and motor are building blocks in his games as he continues to navigate life in the NFL. The hope is for him to come back healthy in the 2026 season and pick up where he left off.

7. Graham Barton, C, Duke – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Nov 23, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 stands on the sideline with his left arm in a sling and chats with center Graham Barton 62 during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251123_rwe_aj4_0100

The Buccaneers drafted Graham Barton to become the long-term leader of their offensive line, and he has quickly validated that decision. In his first two seasons, Barton has started every game while excelling at pass blocking and creating running lanes. His football IQ and toughness have made him a fit for Tampa Bay’s offense, and he has plenty of football ahead of him to climb this list.

8. O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama – 2017 NFL Draft

After a dominant career at Alabama, O.J. Howard entered the NFL as one of the most complete tight end prospects in recent memory. The Buccaneers took him with the 19th overall pick, hoping he’d become the matchup nightmare scouts envisioned.

Howard showed those flashes early in his career, averaging over 16 yards per reception during his first two seasons. However, injuries derailed his development. Across five seasons in Tampa Bay, he caught 119 passes for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV before leaving in free agency.

9. Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida – 2016 NFL Draft

A Tampa native and former Florida standout, Vernon Hargreaves III seemed like the perfect fit when the Buccaneers selected him 11th overall in 2016. His instincts and ball skills made him one of the top cornerback prospects in his class, and Tampa Bay hoped he’d become the leader of its secondary.

Instead, Hargreaves struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout his tenure with the Buccaneers. Over four seasons, he recorded 165 tackles, two interceptions, and 19 passes defended before being waived in the middle of the 2019 season. Considering the expectations that come with being a top-15 pick, Hargreaves never developed into the shutdown corner Tampa Bay expected.

10. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, EDGE, Washington – 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took Joe Tyron-Shoyinka with the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 draft, hoping he could be the face of their edge rusher room for years to come. After opting out of the 2020 college season, Tyron-Shoyinka entered the NFL with size, athleticism, and upside.

He became a regular contributor in Tampa Bay’s defensive rotation; Tyron-Shoyinka never developed into the consistent pass rusher the Buccaneers envisioned. Over four seasons, he appeared in 66 games, totaling 138 tackles, 15 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 35 quarterback hits. Although he flashed potential at times, he struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks before leaving in free agency, making him one of Tampa Bay’s less successful first-round picks.