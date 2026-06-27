Ranking Every Miami Dolphins First-Round Draft Picks of the Last Decade

It’s been a while since we’ve done one, but it’s time to continue the series of ranking teams’ last 10 first-round picks. We started with the New York Jets, and now it’s time to do the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins haven’t had the greatest drafts in the past decade, but there are some fun players on this list.

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Just like the last one, we won’t be counting the players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, because we simply don’t know how they’ll turn out in the NFL. Here are the last 10 players drafted on the first round by the DOlphines, ranked from best to worst.

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1. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Jaylen Waddle 17 of the Miami Dolphins runs after the catch during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721133

No first-round pick over the past decade accomplished more in a Dolphins uniform than Jaylen Waddle. He was selected sixth overall in the 2021 draft, and the former Alabama star wasted no time in making history by setting the NFL rookie record for receptions.

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Waddle followed that up with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and formed one of the league’s most explosive receiving duos alongside Tyreek Hill. His elite speed, route running and ability to create explosive plays after the catch transformed Miami’s offense into one of the NFL’s most dangerous attacks. In five seasons with the Dolphins, Waddle had over 5,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.

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As we all know, this is a business, and the reality is that Waddle didn’t fit the Dolphins’ timeline anymore. The team traded him to the Denver Broncos this offseason to help jumpstart their rebuild with new head coach Jeff Hafley. Still, Waddles’ impact on the franchise made him the clear choice for the top spot on this list.

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago March 9, 2026: Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 29 reacts after intercepting the ball and running back a two point conversion against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. – ZUMAm67_ 20260309_zaf_m67_003 Copyright: xMatiasxJ.xOcnerx

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Dolphins career was short, but his talent is undeniable. He’s a versatile defensive back who made an immediate impact as a rookie before requesting a trade during his second season during Miami’s rebuilding process.

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The relationship ended prematurely, and Fitzpatrick was already showing signs of becoming one of the NFL’s elite defensive backs. His All-Pro career in Pittsburgh only proved how talented he was. If he spent more time in Miami, he likely would’ve been atop this list. Fitzpatrick returned to the Dolphins in 2025, and again, his tenure was short-lived. The Dolphins traded him to theJets this offseason after having one season back in Miami. Still, the talent of Fitzpatrick showed every time he stepped onto the field in a Dolphins uniform.

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3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago November 3, 2024, Orchard Park, New York, USA: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks off the field after the Buffalo Bills win during their NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Orchard Park USA – ZUMAm67_ 0777825905st Copyright: xAlxDiazx

The Dolphins sure like to draft players out of Alabama, don’t they?

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Regardless, few Dolphins draft picks have generated more debate than Tua Tagovailoa. After an inconsistent start to his career, the Alabama quarterback shined under Mike McDaniel, leading the NFL in passing yards in 2023 while earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Tua helped guide Miami back into playoff contention and gave the franchise its most stable quarterback play since Dan Marino. Concussions and injuries limited his long-term success, but there’s no denying he became one of the better quarterbacks drafted by the organization in recent years. His highs were impressive enough to earn a spot in the top three.

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This past offseason, Tua signed with the Atlanta Falcons to try to have a fresh start to his career. He spent six seasons with the Dolphins and threw for over 18,000 yards with 120 touchdown passes.

4. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens Sep 15, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins 94 before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20240915_twg_gb3_014

Christian Wilkins quickly became the heartbeat of Miami’s defense after arriving from Clemson. He was an elite interior defender with strong leadership qualities, and Wilkins improved each season before having a career year in 2023, recording 9 sacks and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.

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Looking beyond the statistics, he established himself as one of the league’s best run defenders and one of the emotional leaders of the locker room. Although he eventually left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilkins lived up to his first-round expectations and is one of the best Dolphins draft picks in the past decade.

5. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 09: Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips 15 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 09 Patriots at Dolphins Icon22010982022

When healthy, Jaelan Phillips looked every bit like one of the NFL’s premier young pass rushers. The former Miami Hurricane had an elite burst and a balanced pass-rush arsenal that helped him produce 23 sacks through his first three seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential, including season-ending setbacks just as he looked poised for a breakout campaign.

His availability kept him from being ranked higher, but his talent was never in question. The Dolphins traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 season, but in March, Phillips signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

6. Austin Jackson, OT, USC – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson 73 moves to makes a block during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221059

It’s been a roller coaster for Austin Jackson and the Dolphins during his tenure. He struggled early in his career, battling injuries, and many questioned if he’d ever justify the first-round status that came with his draft position. Instead of fading away, Jackson reinvented himself as a reliable starting right tackle.

Jackson hasn’t developed into an All-Pro; he’s become an important piece of Miami’s offensive line and earned a contract extension after showing significant improvement. Considering where his career started and where it is now. Jackson deserves credit for turning things around and becoming a solid NFL starter.

7. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State – 2024 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson (DL45) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chop Robinson’s placement is more about projection rather than production. The explosive pass rusher out of Penn State entered the league with elite atheltic traits, but was viewed as a raw prospect in the draft. Robisnon showcased flahses of that game-chanign explosivness during his rookie year, but consistnety generating pressure is a differnt story.

With Jaelen Phillips working back from injuries, Robison had the opportunity to become the centerpiece of Miami’s pass rush. One season isn’t enough to rank him higher, but the potential is obvious.

8. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Dec 21, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant 90 enters the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251221_tdc_fo8_0077

It’s difficult to rank Kenneth Grant after just one NFL season, but the early signs are promising. He was drafted to help reinforce Miami’s defensive front, and the former Michigan standout flashed the raw power and run-stuffing ability that made him one of the top defensive tackles in his class.

Grant still has plenty of room to grow as an interior pass rusher, but his rookie campaign showed why the Dolphins invested a first-round pick in him. With Hafley taking over as the Dolphins’ head coach, Grant could see a better sophomore campaign.

9. Charles Harris, EDGE, Missouri – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago September 8, 2019, Miami Gardens, FL, USA: Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90) chases Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (15) as he runs for a first quarter touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins – ZUMAm67_ 20190908_zaf_m67_035 Copyright: xCharlesxTrainorxJrx

Charles Harris arrived in Miami after a great career at Missouri. He looked like a polished pass rusher with double-digit sack potential. Unfortuantley, that production never translated to the NFL. Harris totaled 3.5 sacks over three seasons with the Dolphins despite appearing in 41 games.

Harris never became the disruptive edge defender Miami envisioned, and he was eventually traded to the Falcons, where he revived his career. While Harris eventually found more success after leaving Miami, his tenure with the Dolphins fell well short of the expectations that come with being a first-round pick.

10. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn – 2020 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs with the ball around Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins hoped Noah Igbinoghene would become the long-term answer at cornerback when they selected him with the 30th pick in the 202 draft, but the Auburn product never developed into a consistent contributor. After converting from wide receiver to corner late in his college career, Miami bet on his athletic upside.

Instead, Igbinoghene struggled to earn playing time behind a talented secondary and appeared in just 32 games over three seasons, making only five starts. He recorded just one interception and never carried a meaningful role before being traded away. Considering the talent still available late in the first round, Igbioghene stands as one of the biggest first-round misses in the Chris Grier era.