Ranking Teams a Quarterback Away From Being Serious Contenders: Falcons, Texans & More

SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 19: Michael Penix Jr. 9 of the Atlanta Falcons interacts iwth Kirk Cousins 18 of the Atlanta Falcons before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2025 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Falcons at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019047

Essentials Inside The Story The Falcons' roster features elite playmakers like Bijan Robinson and Drake London

After a 14–3 season with Darnold, the Vikings regressed to 9 wins in 2025 under J.J. McCarthy

The Colts started 2025 with an 8–2 record under Daniel Jones before his season-ending Achilles injury

The Seattle Seahawks just displayed what it means to be a quarterback away. After moving on from Geno Smith and adding Sam Darnold, the Seahawks not only made the playoffs but also won the Super Bowl.

It was mostly Seattle’s defense that did the work, but signing Darnold allowed for stars such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba to break out. Several teams are in the same situation. They aren’t rebuilding or stuck in mediocrity; they are simply looking for a serviceable quarterback to take over an already established roster.

So what teams are just one quarterback away from being serious contenders?

5. Carolina Panthers

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 looks to pass during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110054

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South in 2025 with an 8-9 record. Quarterback Bryce Young is coming off a career year, throwing 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Despite having his best season yet, Young’s performance in 2025 was mediocre. The Panthers finished in the bottom-7 in passing and the sixth-worst scoring offense.

In three seasons, Young has yet to break out into a star and hasn’t lived up to the pressure of being a first-overall pick. As a starter, Young is 14-30.

The Panthers don’t have a great defense, but they have been serviceable. Carolina’s defense ranked 16th in total yards allowed and 15th in scoring. With the NFC South wide open and the Panthers winning the NFC South despite a mediocre season from the former first overall pick, the Panthers may be a competitive playoff team if they make a move at quarterback.

4. Houston Texans

Imago Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrate after a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans‘ situation is tough. C.J. Stroud was a great rookie, but he hasn’t looked the same in his last two seasons. He has been serviceable, but the Texans’ roster is ready to win, and Stroud lost them their playoff game.

The Texans had the best defense in 2025. They allowed the second-fewest points per game, with 17.4, and allowed the fewest yards per game. Highlighted by defensive standouts like Will Anderson Jr, who has improved every season he’s been in the league, Houston’s defense is surrounded by defensive talent.

The Texans’ offense has pieces of its own. A solidified WR1 in Nico Collins and running back Woody Marks has proven to be a capable NFL starter. Houston has also allocated plenty of resources to its offense. They drafted Jayden Higgins and Aireontae Ersery with their first two picks in the 2025 draft, and took Blake Fischer in the second round in 2024.

Stroud may be the answer at quarterback, but he has to have a breakout season in 2026. The Texans team is ready to win now and just needs a star quarterback under center.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts started the season 8-2 under quarterback Daniel Jones before the veteran quarterback went down with an Achilles injury. After Jones’ injury, the Colts would go on to lose out for the rest of the season.

Unlike the rest of the teams on this list, the Colts’ offense took off. Despite losing Jones halfway through the season, Indianapolis finished with the eighth-best scoring offense. Led by MVP-candidate Jonathan Taylor, the Colts’ offense was unstoppable. Their defense ranked among the league’s worst, but they made moves such as adding Sauce Gardner to bolster their secondary.

Jones was solid in 2025, but nothing special. He was effective and led the offense well, but the engine of the Colts’ offense is Taylor. If Indianapolis could find a way to retain Jones, who is set to hit free agency, or find another veteran quarterback option, it should remain competitive in 2026.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 warms up. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104103

The Minnesota Vikings went 14-3 in 2024 under Darnold and were seen as one of the best teams in the NFL. The Vikings then decided to move off Darnold and start first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. This move ultimately proved to be the wrong one, despite Minnesota still finding a way to win nine games in 2025.

McCarthy was the center of memes for his performance in 2025. The first-year starter threw for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns but added 12 interceptions and 6 fumbles. It was clear that McCarthy was the reason for the Vikings’ fall off, and the team suffered under his control.

Minnesota had a top-3 defense in 2025. They allowed just 282.6 yards per game and ranked with the second-best passing defense in the NFL. Along with their elite defense, they possess a ton of talent on offense. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are one of the best receiver duos in the NFL, and T.J. Hockenson, who has previously played at an elite level.

Despite all their talent, the Vikings were ranked 28th in the league in total offense, and their win total suffered as a result. Minnesota has reportedly been interested in adding a veteran quarterback back to the roster and making another deep run in the playoffs.

1. Atlanta Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Jan 5, 2025. Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250105_bdd_ad1_014

The Atlanta Falcons‘ questionable decision to sign Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract, then immediately turn around and draft Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick continues to look terrible.

Penix hasn’t looked good in his limited starts and doesn’t appear to be the team’s long-term option at quarterback, as the coaching staff is reluctant to commit to the 25-year-old passer. Cousins will likely be traded or released in the offseason, as Atlanta utilizes a potential out in the contract.

The Falcons have surrounded their quarterbacks with plenty of talent. Drake London has developed into a true WR1, and Bijan Robinson may be the best running back in the league. Atlanta is also always building onto their defense, adding two pass rushers in the first round of the 2025 draft.

The NFC South is the easiest division in football. The Panthers won the division with an 8-9 record and were immediately bounced out of the Wildcard Round. If the Falcons can find an answer at quarterback, they would easily become the top team in the NFC South.