Ranking the Atlanta Falcons’ Last 10 First-Round Picks

The Atlanta Falcons have rebuilt their entire offense through the first round of the draft over the past decade, using picks on players such as Chris Lindstrom and Bijan Robinson. It’s helped build a foundation that the team hopes will enable it to leap into the playoffs this season after hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach. There have been misses, but overall, the Falcons have typically hit on their recent first-round picks.

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The Falcons didn’t have a first-round pick in 2026, so no need to worry about ranking theirs; there’s no one to rank from the 2026 draft. Here’s a ranking of Atlanta’s last 10 first-round picks from best to worst.

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1. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

No first-round pick for the Falcons in the last 10 years has been more consistent than Lindstrom. Selected 14th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lindstrom has developed into one of the better guards in the NFL due to his athleticism, technique, and power in the run and pass games.

Imago Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom 63 blocks New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons 72 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday November 30, 2025. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251130_zma_c04_427 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

In seven seasons, Lindstrom has had multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, earning second-team All-Pro for four straight seasons. The consistency has helped Atlanta be one of the more dominant rushing attacks in the league. While skill-position players would’ve been more flashy, the production and excellence Lindstrom has achieved put him atop this list.

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2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas – 2023 NFL Draft

There’s always a debate about whether it’s worth taking a running back in the top 10 of any draft, but ask Falcons fans if it was worth it. Atlanta took Robinson with the eighth overall pick, and he’s quickly shown why he was considered one of the best running back prospects we’ve ever seen. The versatility, vision, and explosiveness are just fun to watch, as Ronbson has become one of the NFL’s more talented offensive weapons.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

Through his first three seasons, Robinson has rushed for more than 3,900 yards and over 20 rushing touchdowns, while adding more than 190 receptions and over 1,600 receiving yards. His ability to impact every down in the game makes him one of the more complete backs in the league and the centerpiece of the Falcons’ offense.

3. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson – 2020 NFL Draft

The Falcons took criticism for taking A.J. Terrell with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he quickly shut down those doubts by becoming a top corner in the NFL. His breakout season in 2020 earned him second-team All-Pro honors after allowing one of the league’s lowest passer ratings when targeted.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon 28 runs the football as Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell 24 defends during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 17, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 Packers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309173358

Through six seasons, Terrell has more than 350 tackles, 10 interceptions, and over 70 passes defended, consistently shadowing opposing teams’ top receivers. His combination of physicality and technique made him a building block in Atlanta’s secondary and one of the best defensive players the franchise has had in recent memory.

4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – 2021 NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts entered the NFL carrying big expectations after becoming the highest-drafted tight end in league history. He immediately delivered by having over 1,000 yards as a rookie, becoming just the second rookie tight end to ever top the 1,000-yard mark.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Tight end Kyle Pitts, Sr. 8 of the Atlanta Falcons during the week 18 NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday January 4, 2026 at the Mercedes-Banz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532601042065

Inconsistent quarterback play has slowed his production over the next few seasons, but Pitts has remained one of the league’s more talented receiving tight ends. Over five seasons, he has over 3,500 yards and over 13 touchdowns. In 2025, he got back to where he started off and had over 900 yards for five touchdowns, earning him second-team All-Pro.

5. Drake London, WR, USC – 2022 NFL Draft

Drake London has developed into the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver since being selected eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite the inconsistent quaterback play that’s affected Pitts as well, London has consistently produced with his elite size and contested-catch ability.

Imago November 2, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London 5 catches a touchdown pass while defended by New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III 7 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_397 Copyright: xAnthonyxNesmithx

Through four seasons, London has more than 3,900 receiving yards and over 20 touchdowns.

6. Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington – 2019 NFL Draft

Kaleb McGary surprisingly retired this offseason, but he was one of the more dependable players on Atlanta’s roster when on the field. Drafted 31st overall in 2019, McGary developed into a reliable starting right tackle and an integral part of the Falcons’ rushing attack.

Imago FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – JULY 27: Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary 76 stretches during Atlanta Falcons training camp on July 27, 2025 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 27 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250727883

Through seven seasons, McGary started over 90 games and established himself as one of the league’s better run-blocking offensive tackles. The surprise retirement will hurt the Falcons this next season, but there’s no doubt McGary was worth the pick.

7. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama – 2018 NFL Draft

The Falcons had success taking an Alabama receiver before Calvin Ridley, so it’s not a bad idea to try it again. When Ridley arrived, it gave Matt Ryan another weapon opposite of Julio Jones. Ridley’s route-running and hands made him a consistent threat to any defense in the NFL.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, Oct 3, 2021 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley 18 runs after a catch against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports, 03.10.2021 14:18:05, 16884904, NPStrans, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, NFL, Washington Football Team, Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 16884904

In four seasons with the Falcons, Ridley caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns, including a 1,374-yard season in 2020 that earned him a Pro Bowl selection. His time in Atlanta ended following his suspension, but his production on the field made him a decent first-round pick for the Falcons.

8. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington – 2024 NFL Draft

There are a few draft picks that create more debate than Michael Penix Jr. did after being taken eighth overall. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins in free agency just weeks earlier, but the team still decided to invest a top-10 pick in a quarterback. When Penix eventually took over as the starting quaterback, he showed why he was a top prospect in his quaterback class.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 19: Michael Penix Jr. 9 of the Atlanta Falcons interacts iwth Kirk Cousins 18 of the Atlanta Falcons before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2025 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Falcons at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019047

Through his first two seasons, Penix has shown his arm talent, poise, and accuracy, along with the ability to lead an offense. He isn’t scared to attack downfield and take chances on his big receiving options like London and Pitts. Penix has struggled with consistency and, at times, pressure, and is currently battling an ACL injury he suffered in 2025. It’s unclear when he’ll see the field in 2026, especially with the team signing Tua Tagovailoa in free agency.

9. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee – 2025 NFL Draft

We’re not gonna talk about the off-the-field issues with James Pearce Jr., but in 2025, the Falcons doubled down on edge rushers in the first round and took Pearce with the 26th overall pick after trading up to select him. Pearce showed flashes of athleticism while at Tennessee, and he entered the NFL hoping to become a consistently disruptive presence on the edge.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 30: James Pearce Jr. 27 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes during the game against the New York Jets on November 30, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Falcons at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113020927

During his rookie season, Pearce turned those flashes into sacks, finishing the season with 10.5. Pearce finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, giving Falcons fans optimism if he’s able to stay on the field.

10. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons Aug 8, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker 11 in action against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250808_bdd_ad1_047

It’s not that Jalon Walker looked bad in his first season in the league; he just hasn’t shown enough, which is why he’s last on this list. The former Georgia standout was taken 15th overall by the Falcons in the 2025 draft, and he had the versatility to either play off-ball linebacker or on-ball. In his rookie season, the Falcons had him do a bit of both, and he flashed the athleticism and instincts that made him an All-American in college. There were still growing pains in his rookie year, and Falcons fans hope he looks more polished in 2026.