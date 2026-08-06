Ranking the Best and Worst of the Steelers’ Last Ten First-Round Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen major change this offseason with the departure of long-time head coach Mike Tomlin. Under him, they’ve built one of the NFL’s most consistent franchises. To help supply that, the team has found good depth throughout the draft.

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However, the first round is a different story. They’ve hit on All-Pros like T.J. Watt, but have also missed on franchise quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Steelers’ 2026 first-round pick, Max Iheanachor, since he hasn’t seen an NFL field yet. Here’s a ranking of Pittsburgh’s last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

1. T.J. Watt, EDGE, Wisconsin – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: T.J. Watt 90 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_158 Copyright: xAMGx

No first-round pick has defended the Steelers over the past decade better than Watt has. Selected 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watt quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s best defensive players and has carried on Pittsburgh’s tradition of elite edge rushers.

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Through his first nine NFL seasons, Watt has over 110 career sacks, won the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, earned multiple First-Team All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl honors, and tied the NFL’s single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks in 2021. His relentless motor, game-changing ability, and leadership have made him the face of the Steelers’ defense and one of the greatest first-round picks in franchise history.

2. Bud Dupree, EDGE, Kentucky – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, is sacked by Bud Dupree 48 of the Los Angeles Chargers, and makes a forward pass while going down, during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260101

Bud Dupree developed into a reliable edge defender after the Steelers selected him 22nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Although his breakout took some time, Dupree became the perfect option to pair alongside Watt.

Across six seasons with Pittsburgh, Dupree totaled 39.5 sacks, 231 tackles, 54 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles while helping the Steelers maintain one of the league’s top pass-rushing units. His eight sacks in 11 games during the 2020 season earned him a contract in free agency, capping off his tenure in Pittsburgh.

3. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 16: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu 76 lines up for a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 16, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 16 Steelers at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251016196

The Steelers appear to have found another franchise offensive lineman in Troy Fautanu. Selected 20th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Fautanu has lived up to expectations with his athleticism, toughness and versatility.

Through his first two seasons, Fautanu has shown his ability to excel in both pass protection and the running game. He gives the Steelers confidence that he will anchor the line for years to come.

4. Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago October 6, 2024, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: October 6, 2024: Terrell Edmunds 38 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20241006_zsa_a234_480 Copyright: xAMGx

Terrell Edmunds was viewed as a surprise first-round selection, but he rewarded Pittsburgh with dependable play throughout his rookie contract. A versatile defensive back capable of contributing against both the run and pass, Edmunds became a fixture in the Steelers’ secondary.

In six seasons with Pittsburgh, Edmunds started 75 games, recording 417 tackles, five interceptions, 26 defended passes and five sacks. While he never made the Pro Bowl, his consistency and availability made him one of the more reliable first-round picks of the Steelers’ recent era.

5. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago LATROBE, PA – JULY 28: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris 22 walks on the practice field during the team s training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 28, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230728083

Najee Harris wasted little time becoming the focal point of Pittsburgh’s offense after being selected 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. His durability and consistency made him one of the NFL’s most reliable running backs.

During four seasons with the Steelers, Harris rushed for over 4,300 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 180 receptions as a dependable receiving option. He opened his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, helping stabilize Pittsburgh’s offense following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

6. Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago December 24, 2022, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Dec. 24, 2022: Devin Bush 55 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh PA at Acrisure Stadium. Brook Ward/ Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20221224_zsa_a234_072 Copyright: xAMGx

The Steelers aggressively traded up to draft Devin Bush Jr. with the 10th overall pick, believing they found Ryan Shazier’s long-term replacement. Bush made an immediate impact, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors after a productive debut season.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL in 2020 altered the trajectory of his career. In his four seasons at Pittsburgh, Bush totaled 286 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

7. Artie Burns, CB, Miami – 2016 NFL Draft

Artie Burns entered the NFL as one of the draft’s most athletic cornerback prospects after the Steelers selected him 25th overall. Following an encouraging rookie season, Pittsburgh expected Burns to develop into its top outside corner.

However, Burns was inconsistent as a Steeler. In his four seasons with the team, he recorded 149 tackles, four interceptions and 27 passes defended before leaving in free agency. While he had stretches of solid play, he ultimately fell short of expectations for a first-round selection.

8. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 02: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon 99 celebrates his fumble recovery in the second half of play during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 02, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon110225014

Injuries limited Derrick Harmon in his first season, but the Steelers can be optimistic this year. Selected to reinforce the interior of Pittsburgh’s defensive line, Harmon brings size, power and disruptive ability from his standout collegiate career.

As a rookie, Harmon was in a rotational role, flashing the ability to generate pressure and hold up against the run. His physical tools and steady development show he could become another impactful defensive lineman in Pittsburgh’s long tradition of dominant front-seven players.

9. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 02: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones 77 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers on November 02, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25110224665

The Steelers selected Broderick Jones with the expectation that he would become the franchise’s next cornerstone offensive tackle. His elite athleticism and physical traits made him one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Jones has had an up-and-down start as he adjusts to life as an NFL starter. The lack of consistency led the Steelers to select Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 draft to add another young option at tackle.

With Jones dealing with an injury in training camp, his time with the Steelers could be ending soon.

10. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 03: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 throws a pass during the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 03, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 03 Cardinals at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23120340037

The Steelers hoped they had found Roethlisberger’s successor when they selected hometown star Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After a record-breaking collegiate career at Pittsburgh, Pickett entered the league with high expectations to stabilize the franchise’s quarterback position.

While Pickett showed flashes of poise late in games, he never developed into the long-term answer under center. Across two seasons with the Steelers, he threw for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, posting a 14-10 record as a starter before being traded to Philadelphia.