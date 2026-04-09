Ranking the Best First-Round Draft Prospects for the Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Long-time head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from the game, and while he’s not new to the league, new head coach Mike McCarthy is set to take over for Pittsburgh.



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Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

​It’ll be McCarthy’s first draft with the Steelers, and it’s an important one. The first draft class with an organization sets the tone and helps build the culture wanted for the immediate future. McCarthy has had his fair share of hits in the first round in his previous spots in Green Bay and Dallas, selecting linebacker AJ Hawk and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

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​With the Steelers, he’ll be selecting at pick No. 21, and for the different routes Pittsburgh can go in this draft, there will be solid options there on the offensive and defensive ends.

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​Let’s rank the prospects the Steelers could target in the first round.

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​1. Max Iheanachor – Arizona State, OT

​Looking at this Steelers roster, it’s actually in pretty good shape. There isn’t an immediate need, aside from the quarterback position, but it’s expected that Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026.

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​With a new regime in place, patience is thinning. Left tackle Broderick Jones hasn’t been what Pittsburgh anticipated selecting him in the first round of the 2023 draft.

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Imago September 20, 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor 58 blocks Baylor Bears defensive lineman Trent Thomas 92 during the 2nd half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1235 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

​Enter Iheanachor, he’s 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds and ran a 4.91 40 at the NFL combine. A man that size shouldn’t be moving that fast, but that’s the athleticism Iheanachor has. He needs some fine-tuning within his game, but his tape is a lot cleaner than you’d expect from a player who just started playing football in college at the JUCO level.

​He may not be ready to take the field from Day 1, but he could give the Steelers their future starter at right tackle, and current right tackle Troy Fautanu could slide to left.

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​2. Blake Miller – Clemson, OT

​Miller has the same mindset as Iheanachor. I like Iheanachor more as a prospect, not just because of his athleticism, but because I felt he had better overall strength than Miller and more fluidity to his game. That doesn’t take away from the player Miller is, though.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: ACC Championship DEC 07 December 7, 2024: Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller 78 sets up a block during the ACC Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Huff/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241207_zma_c04_957.jpg JonathanxHuffx csmphotothree331158

​Miller is the complete opposite of Iheanachor; he’s seen plenty of playing time in his college career, having over 3,500 snaps. He doesn’t win with pure strength or move people in the run game, but the technique is there, and he’s a smart player overall. He can be a plug-and-play option for McCarty if Jones struggles early in the 2026 season.

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​3. Omar Cooper Jr. – Indiana, WR

I feel like a lot of people have written off wide receiver for the Steelers following the Michael Pittman Jr. trade, and while that’s fair – with how this first round is built – a wide receiver can easily be taken here. It’s Pittman, DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson as the top three options for Pittsburgh.

​Cooper has the versatility from the slot and thrives on having the ball in his hands. Can turn screens into larger gains with his elite YAC ability, but he’s also a threat down the field. Not the cleanest when it comes to route running, but he is a smart route runner with elite release and excellent speed – he ran a 4.42 40 at the NFL combine.

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Imago Credit: Omar Cooper Jr (@TheOmarCooper) via X

​The versatility and speed of Cooper would give McCarthy a ton of fun possibilities with him on the inside and the two bigger receivers of Pittman and Metcalf on the outside.

​4. Olaivavega Ioane – Penn State, OG

Ionae is the one player on this list I’m not fully sure would get here, but if he does, my lord, would he just fit into the Steelers and the AFC North culture. The team lost offensive guard Isaac Seumalo this offseason, and the current projected starters at both guard spots are Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick. Could the team survive with those two, but a younger option should be a priority.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280244

​It’s a strong interior offensive line class, but Ioane shines above the rest. Fantastic size at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, and has the cleanest tape from any lineman in this class. He’s my highest-ranked offensive lineman, and it’s just because of the sturdiness he possesses in his pass sets and in a gap scheme; he just moves people in the run game. He’s good at getting out in space, but just isn’t quick enough to fully operate in a zone scheme.

5. Emmanuel McNiel-Warren – Toledo, SAF

As we near the draft, it’s becoming harder to find a spot where Warren would be taken. Now, safety isn’t the biggest need for Pittsburgh, but it’s a position they can easily get younger at.

​All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to convert to free safety last season, and the team signed Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage in free agency, while having DeShon Elliott on the roster as well. That’s not a bad group at all, but getting younger easily is a priority for that group.

Imago December 23, 2025, Boca Raton, Fl, U.S: Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 7 celebrates after a defensive play during the Boca Bowl game between the Toledo Rockets and the Louisville Cardinals, Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. Boca Raton U.S – ZUMAj102 20251223_fap_j102_030 Copyright: xPeterxJoneleitx

​It’s a deep safety class, so youth can be targeted later, but I wouldn’t fully rule out safety for the Steelers.

6. Monroe Freeling – Georgia, OT

Freeling has the same mindset as Miller and Iheanachor above, but I’m a little lower on him as an overall option for the Steelers. Freeling is the definition of a developmental tackle. He’s 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds – ran a 4.93 and a vertical jump of 33.5.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Capital One Orange Bowl Georgia vs Florida State Dec 30 December 30, 2023:.Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling 57 blocks Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jaden Jones 22 during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Ron Lane/CSM Credit Image: Ron Lane/Cal Media Miami Gardens FL United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231230_zma_c04_434.jpg RonxLanex csmphotothree217364

​The athleticism is there, and it shows in his tape. He can torque his body at an elite level while working on combo blocks, and his feet never stop moving. The problem is with everything else. Though he could improve his overall play strength and hand technique, he’s still worth a shot in the first round with his athletic tools.

7. KC Concepcion – Texas A&M, WR

The second-best separator in this class would be a fantastic option for Pittsburgh. He offers skills as a return specialist as well, but Concepcion can work from the slot, giving him the versatility Pittsburgh would need.

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion 7 before the start of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_049 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

​He’s a smaller receiver, but doesn’t play like it at all. Fights through contact well, is an elite route runner, and has good speed to push vertically down the field. It can really complement Metcalf and Pittman and give McCarthy a true gadget weapon as well.

​One knock on Concepcion for me isn’t his size; he did struggle to catch the ball at the college level.

8. Ty Simpson – Alabama, QB

​It’s not that I don’t believe in Simpson; I just don’t see a team taking a chance on him in the first round. He has good arm talent, is very smart, and gets the ball out quickly – felt like he was late on some timing throws. He can really lawyer the ball as well over the middle; it’s just the obvious knocks on him.

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

​He’s a small quarterback who got hurt in his one full season of starting at the college level, has only 15 starts in college, and struggles immensely to pressure. McCarthy would love to develop his own quarterback for good reason. The reality is the Steelers didn’t take a shot on Shedeur Sanders last season, and the organization learned the hard way about reaching for quarterbacks in the first round with Kenny Pickett.

It’s a possibility, but I just don’t think Simpson is the likely option at 21 for the Steelers.

If you want more draft coverage covering more NFL draft prospects and overall notes, make sure to check out the latest episode of the NFL DraftCast with Tony Pauline.