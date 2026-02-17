Ranking the Best NFL Draft Classes of the Last Decade

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.

2026 draft class questioned amid declining star power and thin quarterback depth

Recent drafts compared to identify which classes truly shaped the modern NFL

Quarterback-heavy years consistently separate elite drafts from forgettable ones

As we prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s always the lingering question: how good will the class really be? In recent years, drafts haven’t produced the variety of superstars that the past did.

Many project the 2026 draft to be a weaker class. A lack of quarterback talent and value dwindling on the board, it doesn’t appear to be as star-studded. So this got us thinking, what were the greatest draft classes in recent memory?

10. 2025 Draft Class

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104084

The 2025 draft class doesn’t just land here because it’s way too early to tell. The Rookie of the Year race alone was boring. The entire draft was overshadowed by a fifth-round selection, and the first overall pick at quarterback didn’t draw enough excitement to earn his team a prime-time game.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year race was eventually awarded to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but his season wasn’t much special compared to past winners. On the defensive side, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger took it in a landslide.

There were some promising quarterbacks to come out of the draft, however. Cam Ward, Tyler Shough, and Jaxson Dart have all shown signs of being stars in the league.

As time goes on, the draft will flesh out, and we’ll see who the real talents of the class are, but after one season, it seems like the weakest of the past decade.

9. 2022 Draft Class

The 2022 draft class has its stars. Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr, and Aidan Hutchinson headline the draft as superstars, but the class begins to fall off from there.

Outside of wide receivers, the class is heavily in favor of solid defenders. Travon Walker was the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he’s developed into a quality starter, he’s not the prototypical first overall pick superstar.

As mentioned earlier, there was a good run on receivers. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Drake London, and Jameson Williams all went in the first round. George Pickens and Alec Pierce didn’t fall far behind, with each being a second-round pick.

But the most noticeable lack of position was the quarterback. Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board and the only first-rounder. Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis each went in the third round, but it was Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy who headlines the quarterbacks. Purdy is by far the best of the bunch, despite lacking superstar abilities.

8. 2019 Draft Class

USA Today via Reuters Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 draft class suffers a similar fate to the 2022 class. It was a great draft if you were interested in quality defensive players, but the superstars weren’t present.

Kyler Murray went first overall, with Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins following not far after. Neither of these signal callers’ careers has progressed past being a mediocre starter at best. While Murray took home Offensive Rookie of the Year, he hasn’t developed into a star quarterback.

Nick Bosa took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa has carved out a strong career for himself, but injuries have plagued him throughout. This draft also included Maxx Crosby, who has developed into one of the league’s best pass rushers.

WR1s were prevalent in this draft. A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin were all taken in this draft, notably all outside of the first round.

While this draft does have it’s shares of stars, a lack of quarterback power and superstars is a glaring hole.

7. 2024 Draft Class

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 passes the ball during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220226

The 2024 draft class is still developing, but they’ve already made their mark.

Unlike all the classes listed before, the 2024 draft class was full of quarterback talent. Caleb Williams was the first passer off the board, followed quickly by Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix. Each of these quarterbacks has flipped their franchises around in their two seasons and led to playoff wins. There were two other quarterbacks taken in the first round, but their careers haven’t had the same projections.

Along with quarterbacks, this was a great draft for wide receivers. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both came out of LSU and made names for themselves immediately, while Marvin Harrison Jr and Rome Odunze have developed into playmakers in their second season.

The defensive talent from this draft doesn’t match up with that of others, but players such as Jared Verse have developed into the top of their position.

6. 2023 Draft Class

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sep 14, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20250914_tdc_bc9_076

The 2023 class continues the trend of weak quarterback drafts. While C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young have both proven to be solid passers, neither has broken into being a superstar. This draft also includes Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, who each look like busts.

But there isn’t a lack of superstars in this class. Offensive superstars such as Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs all came out of the 2023 class and became superstars overnight. Other offensive playmakers like Jordan Addison and De’Von Achane also came out of this class.

There isn’t a shortage of defenders either. Will Anderson Jr, Jalen Carter, and Devon Witherspoon all went in the first round and became instant impact starters for their teams.

The 2023 class has a high ceiling with plenty of stars ready to turn into superstars.

5. 2016 Draft Class

Getty NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2016 draft class was very balanced. Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, and the steal of the draft in Dak Prescott highlight the quarterbacks. Not considered an elite draft class for quarterbacks, but each made an impact at one point in the league, with Prescott and Goff still leading teams 10 years later.

There is a heavy emphasis on defensive talent, however. Plenty of All-Pro defenders emerged from this class, with Jalen Ramsey, Chris Jones, Joey Bosa, and DeForest Buckner leading the way.

The later rounds held plenty of value as well. Derrick Henry was a second-round pick in 2016, along with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Tyreek Hill went in the fifth round.

While there is less depth in this draft compared to others, there were plenty of superstars.

4. 2018 Draft Class

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Jan 4, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 makes a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMitchxStringerx 20250104_tdc_ax1_0041

The 2018 draft class could make its way all the way up here on the list just for the pure stardom of quarterbacks it brought in. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold were first-round picks. Each of these quarterbacks has solidified themselves in the league as stars.

This class also produced Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, and Courtland Sutton. All players who have developed into stars.

Defensively, the 2018 class produced plenty of mainstays. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, Roquan Smith, and Jaire Alexander are just a select few of the solid defenders that came in this class.

While the 2018 class didn’t carry its weight down the board, the heavy hitters have turned into All-Pros and potential future Hall of Famers.

3. 2021 Draft Class

Imago Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) acknowledges fans during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The 2021 draft class was a huge miss on quarterbacks. Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones were all top-15 picks, and none has lived up to their value. While first overall pick Trevor Lawrence has played well and finished as an MVP candidate in 2025, the rest of the class has slacked.

But where this class lacks in quarterback power, it excels basically everywhere. This draft produced many of the league’s best players today. Superstars such as Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, and Patrick Surtain II were all first-round picks.

But there was also talent down the board. Stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Creed Humphrey were big names taken outside of round one.

While the class’s depth dwindles, the 2021 class is responsible for many of the league’s top players today.

2. 2020 Draft Class

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 stands on the field during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104140

The 2020 draft was weird. It was the first year of Covid-19 and players heard their names called from home as Roger Goodell sat in his living room announcing the newest picks.

Despite its abnormality, this was one of the greatest draft classes of all time. Highlighted by the firepower of the quarterbacks, the 2020 draft class brought in some of the league’s biggest players.

Joe Burrow went first overall, but four quarterbacks would follow him in the first round, each being the franchise quarterback for the next six years for their franchise. This includes Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love. But Jalen Hurts wouldn’t fall far behind, getting picked in the second round.

But it wasn’t just quarterbacks; Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Tee Higgins have all emerged as superstars and earned giant contracts.

While it was heavy with talent, the 2020 draft class is highlighted by its quarterback power.

1. 2017 Draft Class

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251102_kdn_bk3_575

You can’t talk about the 2017 draft class without mentioning Patrick Mahomes. The 2x MVP 3x Super Bowl winner headlines the draft by far, but the class contains plenty of talent besides him.

This draft also contains multiple sack record holders, with Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. These players aren’t just All-Pros, but likely Hall of Famers.

This draft also had crazy running back depth. From Christian McCaffrey in the first round to Alvin Kamara in the third, there was no shortage of playmakers.

Similar to other drafts, there was plenty of talent outside of the first round. Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, and Dalvin Cook all highlight a deep draft that has produced superstars.

The 2017 draft class didn’t just include good players, it included record breakers and the faces of many franchises.