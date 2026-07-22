Ranking the Chargers’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks: From Derwin James to the Biggest Busts in LA History

The Los Angeles Chargers have done a good job over the past decade at drafting franchise players in the first round. From drafting superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and All-Pro safety Derwin James to building one of the NFL’s best young tackle duos in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the Chargers have gathered a talented core through the draft. Not every pick has panned out, but that’s only natural within the NFL. Los Angeles still has consistently found impact players to make them a competitive team in the AFC.
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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2026, Akheem Mesidor, who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL yet. Here’s a ranking of the Chargers’ last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.
1. Derwin James, S, Florida State – 2018 NFL Draft
It’s a blast watching James take the field and seeing how versatile he is at the safety position. He’s become a clear top-three safety in the NFL. The Chargers took him with the 17th overall pick, and clearly haven’t looked back.
James battled injuries early in his career, but he’s remained the leader of the Chargers’ defense. Through eight seasons, he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and recorded more than 600 tackles, 12 interceptions, 19 sacks, and 46 passes defended. His ability to dominate every level of the defense is what sets him apart from other defenders in the NFL. True game-wrecker.
2. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon – 2020 NFL Draft
Herbert entered the league and immediately was putting up impressive numbers for a quarterback. Selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns, establishing himself as the Chargers’ franchise quarterback.
Through six seasons, Herbert has thrown for well over 23,000 passing yards and more than 160 touchdowns, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections while consistently ranking among the NFL’s top passers. His arm talent is what sets him apart, and is a main reason the Chargers are in playoff contention year after year. The next step is finding success in the playoffs.
3. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – 2021 NFL Draft
Slater made a clear impact after being drafted at 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie protecting Herbert’s blind side. His combination of athleticism, technique, and consistency has established him as one of the NFL’s elite left tackles.
Despite missing most of the 2022 season with an injury and all of 2025, Slater is still viewed as an elite tackle in the league. Through five seasons, he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl selections while ranking among the league’s best pass protectors, making him one of the better picks from Los Angeles.
4. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame – 2024 NFL Draft
Alt entered the NFL with big expectations after starring at Notre Dame, and he wasted little time proving why he was one of the safest prospects in the 2024 draft class. There was plenty of debate surrounding the Chargers’ 2024 pick: either solidifying the offensive line with Alt or getting Herbert a weapon with Malik Nabers. The Chargers went with the offensive line.
Through his first two seasons, Alt hasn’t made an All-Pro team, but clearly is one of the better young tackles in the league. He missed the majority of 2025 with an injury, but is looking to come back in 2026 and show why he was a top 10 pick in his draft class.
5. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – 2017 NFL Draft
Mike Williams became one of Herbert’s most dangerous weapons during his seven seasons with the Chargers. Drafted seventh overall in 2017, Williams used his size and contested-catch ability to establish himself as one of the NFL’s better deep-ball threats.
Across seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. Although injuries consistently limited his availability, Williams produced multiple 1,000-yard seasons and played a key role in helping Herbert develop.
6. Zion Johnson, G, Boston College – 2022 NFL Draft
The Chargers selected Zion Johnson to solidify the interior of their offensive line, and he’s developed into a quality NFL guard. He’s a tough and versatile lineman who quickly became a starter for the Chargers.
Throughout four seasons, Johnson has started nearly every game while helping anchor an offensive line whose job is to protect Herbert. The consistency in pass protection and the running game made him a solid first-round pick. Johnson left the Chargers this offseason for the Cleveland Browns.
7. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU – 2023 NFL Draft
Quentin Johnston entered the NFL with expectations to be a weapon for Herbert after being taken 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His rookie season was filled with inconsistency, but Johnston responded by showing significant improvement and becoming a much more dependable target.
Throughout his first three seasons, Johnston has developed into a productive receiver capable of stretching the field with his size and speed. While he hasn’t truly become a No. 1 option, he’s found a role in the Chargers’ offense.
8. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina – 2025 NFL Draft
It’s still early in his career, but the potential is still there with Omarion Hampton. The Chargers drafted Hampton to bring a more physical and explosive runner to Jim Harbaugh’s offense, and he showed those traits in his first season in the league.
There were growing pains with his vision and the Chargers’ offensive line being decimated by injuries last season, but the silver lining is the hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. The hope is for McDaniel to help Hampton become that difference-maker the Chargers saw in his tape from North Carolina.
9. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma – 2020 NFL Draft
The Chargers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Kenneth Murray, believing the Oklahoma standout could become the leader of their defense. Murray immediately stepped into the starting lineup and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors after leading the team in tackles as a rookie.
It was a promising start, but Murray struggled to develop into the three-down linebacker Los Angeles expected. During four seasons with the Chargers, he had 321 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and 21 tackles for loss while starting 53 games. Although he was a productive tackler, the inconsistencies in his game kept him from becoming a long-term piece on defense.
10. Jerry Tiller, DT, Notre Dame – 2019 NFL Draft
The Chargers took Jerry Tillery with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, hoping he’d become a force on their defensive line for years to come. After a great career at Notre Dame, Tillery entered the league with the size and athleticism to develop into a dominant interior pass rusher.
That potential never came to fruition in Los Angeles. Over four seasons with the Chargers, Tillery appeared in 54 games, recording 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits. While he showed flashes of his ability as a pass rusher, the inconsistency and struggles against the run prevented him from becoming the impact player the Chargers envisioned. He was released midway through the 2022 season, making him the last player on this list.
Written by
Edited by
Godwin Issac Mathew