Ranking the Chargers’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks: From Derwin James to the Biggest Busts in LA History

The Los Angeles Chargers have done a good job over the past decade at drafting franchise players in the first round. From drafting superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and All-Pro safety Derwin James to building one of the NFL’s best young tackle duos in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the Chargers have gathered a talented core through the draft. Not every pick has panned out, but that’s only natural within the NFL. Los Angeles still has consistently found impact players to make them a competitive team in the AFC.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2026, Akheem Mesidor, who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL yet. Here’s a ranking of the Chargers’ last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Derwin James, S, Florida State – 2018 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) intercepts a pass meant for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a blast watching James take the field and seeing how versatile he is at the safety position. He’s become a clear top-three safety in the NFL. The Chargers took him with the 17th overall pick, and clearly haven’t looked back.

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James battled injuries early in his career, but he’s remained the leader of the Chargers’ defense. Through eight seasons, he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and recorded more than 600 tackles, 12 interceptions, 19 sacks, and 46 passes defended. His ability to dominate every level of the defense is what sets him apart from other defenders in the NFL. True game-wrecker.

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2. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers led 24-6 at halftime.

Herbert entered the league and immediately was putting up impressive numbers for a quarterback. Selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns, establishing himself as the Chargers’ franchise quarterback.

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Through six seasons, Herbert has thrown for well over 23,000 passing yards and more than 160 touchdowns, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections while consistently ranking among the NFL’s top passers. His arm talent is what sets him apart, and is a main reason the Chargers are in playoff contention year after year. The next step is finding success in the playoffs.

3. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 08: Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater 70 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 8, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412081076

Slater made a clear impact after being drafted at 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie protecting Herbert’s blind side. His combination of athleticism, technique, and consistency has established him as one of the NFL’s elite left tackles.

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Despite missing most of the 2022 season with an injury and all of 2025, Slater is still viewed as an elite tackle in the league. Through five seasons, he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl selections while ranking among the league’s best pass protectors, making him one of the better picks from Los Angeles.

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4. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 08: Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt 76 in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 8, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412081403

Alt entered the NFL with big expectations after starring at Notre Dame, and he wasted little time proving why he was one of the safest prospects in the 2024 draft class. There was plenty of debate surrounding the Chargers’ 2024 pick: either solidifying the offensive line with Alt or getting Herbert a weapon with Malik Nabers. The Chargers went with the offensive line.

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Through his first two seasons, Alt hasn’t made an All-Pro team, but clearly is one of the better young tackles in the league. He missed the majority of 2025 with an injury, but is looking to come back in 2026 and show why he was a top 10 pick in his draft class.

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5. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout May 20, 2025 El Segundo, CA, USA Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams 81 controls the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. El Segundo The Bolt California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250521_map_al2_232

Mike Williams became one of Herbert’s most dangerous weapons during his seven seasons with the Chargers. Drafted seventh overall in 2017, Williams used his size and contested-catch ability to establish himself as one of the NFL’s better deep-ball threats.

Across seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. Although injuries consistently limited his availability, Williams produced multiple 1,000-yard seasons and played a key role in helping Herbert develop.

6. Zion Johnson, G, Boston College – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 20: Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson 77 blocks in the first half of a preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 20 Preseason – Saints at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520230820053

The Chargers selected Zion Johnson to solidify the interior of their offensive line, and he’s developed into a quality NFL guard. He’s a tough and versatile lineman who quickly became a starter for the Chargers.

Throughout four seasons, Johnson has started nearly every game while helping anchor an offensive line whose job is to protect Herbert. The consistency in pass protection and the running game made him a solid first-round pick. Johnson left the Chargers this offseason for the Cleveland Browns.

7. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago Los Angeles Chargers Vs Houston Texans in US – 27 Dec 2025 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston 1 is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith 11 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. Houston Texans 20:16 Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles United States Copyright: xRingoxChiux/xSOPAxImagesx 20251227RC.Chargers021

Quentin Johnston entered the NFL with expectations to be a weapon for Herbert after being taken 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His rookie season was filled with inconsistency, but Johnston responded by showing significant improvement and becoming a much more dependable target.

Throughout his first three seasons, Johnston has developed into a productive receiver capable of stretching the field with his size and speed. While he hasn’t truly become a No. 1 option, he’s found a role in the Chargers’ offense.

8. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s still early in his career, but the potential is still there with Omarion Hampton. The Chargers drafted Hampton to bring a more physical and explosive runner to Jim Harbaugh’s offense, and he showed those traits in his first season in the league.

There were growing pains with his vision and the Chargers’ offensive line being decimated by injuries last season, but the silver lining is the hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. The hope is for McDaniel to help Hampton become that difference-maker the Chargers saw in his tape from North Carolina.

9. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma – 2020 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws as guard Ben Powers (74) provides coverage against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Kenneth Murray, believing the Oklahoma standout could become the leader of their defense. Murray immediately stepped into the starting lineup and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors after leading the team in tackles as a rookie.

It was a promising start, but Murray struggled to develop into the three-down linebacker Los Angeles expected. During four seasons with the Chargers, he had 321 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and 21 tackles for loss while starting 53 games. Although he was a productive tackler, the inconsistencies in his game kept him from becoming a long-term piece on defense.

10. Jerry Tiller, DT, Notre Dame – 2019 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers took Jerry Tillery with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, hoping he’d become a force on their defensive line for years to come. After a great career at Notre Dame, Tillery entered the league with the size and athleticism to develop into a dominant interior pass rusher.

That potential never came to fruition in Los Angeles. Over four seasons with the Chargers, Tillery appeared in 54 games, recording 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits. While he showed flashes of his ability as a pass rusher, the inconsistency and struggles against the run prevented him from becoming the impact player the Chargers envisioned. He was released midway through the 2022 season, making him the last player on this list.