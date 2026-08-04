Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ Last 10 First-Round NFL Draft Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals have the best quarterback-receiver duo in the league with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. That duo led to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021, but the team has struggled to get back there. The poor draft results are a major reason the team hasn’t been able to get back on track. While the Bengals are a fun team in the NFL, the defense and offensive line have held them back.
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There was no first-round pick by the Bengals in the 2026 draft, so here are the last 10 first-round picks by Cincinnati from best to worst.
1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU – 2021 NFL Draft
Chase burst onto the scene as a rookie, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and showed the league he and Burrow would be a dangerous duo for years to come after dominating at LSU.
Through his first five seasons, Chase established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, multiple First-Team All-Pro honors, and produced multiple 1,000-yard seasons, consistently ranking among the league leaders in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His elite playmaking ability and chemistry with Burrow have made him the centerpiece of Cincinnati’s offense and the clear choice to top this list.
2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU – 2020 NFL Draft
The Bengals changed direction of their franchise by selecting Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Following arguably the greatest season by a quaterback in college football history, Burrow quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s elite signal-callers.
Through his first six NFL seasons, Burrow has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and Comeback Player of the Year honors, and has led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and multiple AFC Championship Game appearances. With well over 20,000 passing yards and more than 150 touchdown passes, Burrow has transformed the Bengals into perennial contenders and cemented himself as one of the league’s better quarterbacks.
3. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia – 2024 NFL Draft
Amarius Mims entered the NFL with great expectations after being great at Georgia, and early on it seems like the Bengals have found their long-term answer at offensive tackle. Standing 6-foot-8 with rare athleticism, Mims immediately showcased the tools that made him one of the most intriguing prospects in his draft class.
Through his first two seasons, Mims has developed into one of the NFL’s premier young offensive tackles while helping strengthen Cincinnati’s protection for Burrow. His combination of size, movement skills and upside makes him one of the franchise’s most valuable young players.
4. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama – 2019 NFL Draft
Jonah Williams overcame an injury that erased his rookie season to become a starter on Cincinnati’s offensive line. Whether player left tackle or right tackle, Williams provided stability during one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.
Across four seasons with the Bengals, Williams started 59 games, helping protect Burrow during Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI and consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. While he never became an All-Pro caliber tackle, his consistency and durability made him one of the Bengals’ first-round selections.
5. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson – 2023 NFL Draft
The Bengals selected Myles Murphy with the hope that he would become the next standout pass rusher in their defensive front. Murphy has elite size, strength, and athleticism. Murphy has steadily developed while working in Cincinnati’s edge rotation.
Through his first three NFL seasons, Murphy has continued to expand his role while showcasing the disruptive traits that made him a first-round selection. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and defend the run has positioned him as an important long-term building block for the Bengals’ defense.
6. Billy Price, C, Ohio State – 2018 NFL Draft
Billy Price was selected 21st overall to solidify the middle of Cincinnati’s offensive line after an outstanding collegiate career at Ohio State. He entered the league with the reputation of being one of the most polished interior offensive linemen in his draft class.
Price started 19 games across three seasons with the Bengals but struggled with injuries and consistency before being traded to New York. While he never developed into the long-term answer at center, he still provided more value than other first-round picks during this stretch.
7. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M – 2025 NFL Draft
It’s still early in Shemar Stewart’s career, but in 2025 he struggled to find consistency. Coming out of Texas A&M, Stewart had the traits to be a dominant edge in the NFL; he just never found production in college.
As a rookie, Stewart flashed his disruptive potential while earning meaningful snaps along Cincinnati’s defensive front. If his development continues, he has the talent to become one of the fundamental pieces of the Bengals’ defense for years to come.
8. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan – 2022 NFL Draft
The Bengals drafted Daxton Hill to bring versatility and athleticism to their secondary following his standout collegiate career at Michigan. His ability to play both safety and slot corner made him an intriguing long-term fit for Lou Anarumo’s defense.
In his first four seasons, Hill has developed into a dependable starter capable of contributing in multiple roles. While he hasn’t emerged as one of the league’s elite safeties, his versatility and steady improvement have made him an important piece of Cincinnati’s defense.
9. William Jackson III, CB, Houston – 2016 NFL Draft
William Jackson III entered the NFL with tremendous upside after the Bengals selected him 24th overall. A torn pectoral muscle wiped out his rookie season, but he returned to be one of the better Cincinnati defensive backs.
Over four seasons with the Bengals, Jackson recorded 150 tackles, three interceptions and 41 passes defended while regularly matching up against opposing teams’ top receivers. Although he developed into a quality starting cornerback, he never reached Pro Bowl status before leaving in free agency.
10. John Ross, WR, Washington – 2017 NFL Draft
The Bengals selected John Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, hoping his record-breaking speed would transform their offense. After setting the NFL Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, Ross entered the league as one of the most explosive prospects in recent memory.
Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency prevented him from becoming the dynamic playmaker Cincinnati envisioned. Across four seasons with the Bengals, Ross caught 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns before departing in free agency. Considering the expectations attached to a top-10 pick, Ross remains one of the biggest draft disappointments in franchise history.
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul