Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ Last 10 First-Round NFL Draft Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals have the best quarterback-receiver duo in the league with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. That duo led to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021, but the team has struggled to get back there. The poor draft results are a major reason the team hasn’t been able to get back on track. While the Bengals are a fun team in the NFL, the defense and offensive line have held them back.

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There was no first-round pick by the Bengals in the 2026 draft, so here are the last 10 first-round picks by Cincinnati from best to worst.

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1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago November 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 16, 2025: JaÃ Marr Chase 1 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251116_zsa_a234_174 Copyright: xAMGx

Chase burst onto the scene as a rookie, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and showed the league he and Burrow would be a dangerous duo for years to come after dominating at LSU.

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Through his first five seasons, Chase established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, multiple First-Team All-Pro honors, and produced multiple 1,000-yard seasons, consistently ranking among the league leaders in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His elite playmaking ability and chemistry with Burrow have made him the centerpiece of Cincinnati’s offense and the clear choice to top this list.

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2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago January 04, 2026: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 passes the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_301 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Bengals changed direction of their franchise by selecting Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Following arguably the greatest season by a quaterback in college football history, Burrow quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s elite signal-callers.

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Through his first six NFL seasons, Burrow has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and Comeback Player of the Year honors, and has led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and multiple AFC Championship Game appearances. With well over 20,000 passing yards and more than 150 touchdown passes, Burrow has transformed the Bengals into perennial contenders and cemented himself as one of the league’s better quarterbacks.

3. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago January 04, 2026: Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Amarius Mims 71 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_207 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Amarius Mims entered the NFL with great expectations after being great at Georgia, and early on it seems like the Bengals have found their long-term answer at offensive tackle. Standing 6-foot-8 with rare athleticism, Mims immediately showcased the tools that made him one of the most intriguing prospects in his draft class.

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Through his first two seasons, Mims has developed into one of the NFL’s premier young offensive tackles while helping strengthen Cincinnati’s protection for Burrow. His combination of size, movement skills and upside makes him one of the franchise’s most valuable young players.

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4. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 10: Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams 73 during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 10 Colts at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231210124

Jonah Williams overcame an injury that erased his rookie season to become a starter on Cincinnati’s offensive line. Whether player left tackle or right tackle, Williams provided stability during one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

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Across four seasons with the Bengals, Williams started 59 games, helping protect Burrow during Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI and consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. While he never became an All-Pro caliber tackle, his consistency and durability made him one of the Bengals’ first-round selections.

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5. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago November 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 16, 2025: Myles Murphy 99 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251116_zsa_a234_172 Copyright: xAMGx

The Bengals selected Myles Murphy with the hope that he would become the next standout pass rusher in their defensive front. Murphy has elite size, strength, and athleticism. Murphy has steadily developed while working in Cincinnati’s edge rotation.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Murphy has continued to expand his role while showcasing the disruptive traits that made him a first-round selection. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and defend the run has positioned him as an important long-term building block for the Bengals’ defense.

6. Billy Price, C, Ohio State – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 27: Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price 53 looks on during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 27, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Bengals at Eagles Icon200927195

Billy Price was selected 21st overall to solidify the middle of Cincinnati’s offensive line after an outstanding collegiate career at Ohio State. He entered the league with the reputation of being one of the most polished interior offensive linemen in his draft class.

Price started 19 games across three seasons with the Bengals but struggled with injuries and consistency before being traded to New York. While he never developed into the long-term answer at center, he still provided more value than other first-round picks during this stretch.

7. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart 97 runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104174

It’s still early in Shemar Stewart’s career, but in 2025 he struggled to find consistency. Coming out of Texas A&M, Stewart had the traits to be a dominant edge in the NFL; he just never found production in college.

As a rookie, Stewart flashed his disruptive potential while earning meaningful snaps along Cincinnati’s defensive front. If his development continues, he has the talent to become one of the fundamental pieces of the Bengals’ defense for years to come.

8. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Daxton Hill 23 warms up before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221115

The Bengals drafted Daxton Hill to bring versatility and athleticism to their secondary following his standout collegiate career at Michigan. His ability to play both safety and slot corner made him an intriguing long-term fit for Lou Anarumo’s defense.

In his first four seasons, Hill has developed into a dependable starter capable of contributing in multiple roles. While he hasn’t emerged as one of the league’s elite safeties, his versatility and steady improvement have made him an important piece of Cincinnati’s defense.

9. William Jackson III, CB, Houston – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 06: Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback William Jackson III 22 lines up for a play during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football bag between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 06 Cardinals at Bengals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon116191006125

William Jackson III entered the NFL with tremendous upside after the Bengals selected him 24th overall. A torn pectoral muscle wiped out his rookie season, but he returned to be one of the better Cincinnati defensive backs.

Over four seasons with the Bengals, Jackson recorded 150 tackles, three interceptions and 41 passes defended while regularly matching up against opposing teams’ top receivers. Although he developed into a quality starting cornerback, he never reached Pro Bowl status before leaving in free agency.

10. John Ross, WR, Washington – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver John Ross III 11 prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills on September 22, 2019, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 22 Bengals at Bills PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190922122

The Bengals selected John Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, hoping his record-breaking speed would transform their offense. After setting the NFL Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, Ross entered the league as one of the most explosive prospects in recent memory.

Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency prevented him from becoming the dynamic playmaker Cincinnati envisioned. Across four seasons with the Bengals, Ross caught 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns before departing in free agency. Considering the expectations attached to a top-10 pick, Ross remains one of the biggest draft disappointments in franchise history.