Ranking the Denver Broncos’ Last 10 First-Round NFL Draft Picks From Best to Worst

The Denver Broncos haven’t found consistency in the first round of the draft over the past decade. They’ve hit the jackpot on stars like Patrick Surtain II, but have also sustained some major misses like Paxton Lynch.

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Denver has still managed to build a strong foundation throughout the draft, despite not always finding success in the first round. That foundation has made the Broncos a clear AFC contender for the next couple of years.

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Here’s a ranking of Denver’s last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos speaks to media before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Pro Bowl practice on February 2, 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 02 Pro Bowl Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260202025

How can Surtain not head this list? It’s impossible. He’s transformed the Broncos’ secondary into one of the most feared in the league, with his true shutdown ability. Surtain was selected ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has developed into a top defensive player in the league.

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Through his first five seasons, Surtain has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, multiple First-Team All-Pro honors and the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. His ability to shadow elite receivers and just take them out of the game is a joy to watch.

2. Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 06: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles 72 looks on during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Broncos Icon221006142

Garrett Bolles’ career is one of the best examples of determination. After struggling with penalties early in his career, many questioned whether the Broncos should move on from him after taking him 20th overall. Instead of giving up, Bolles transformed himself into one of the league’s better left tackles.

Through nine seasons, Bolles has started over 120 games, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and First-Team All-Pro in 2025 while consistently protecting Denver’s blindside through multiple coaching and quarterback changes. His improvement and longevity have made him one of the Broncos’ more dependable players over the past decade.

3. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, NC State – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Denver Broncos Linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers on December 9, 2018 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire) NFL: DEC 09 Broncos at 49ers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1812090532

Bradley Chubb made an impact after the Broncos took him fifth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Playing opposite Von Miller, Chubb formed one of the NFL’s most dangerous pass-rushing duos and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

Across five seasons with Denver, Chubb recorded 26 sacks, 170 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 58 quarterback hits before being traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season. While injuries have limited him since, Chubb showed early in his career why he was one of the league’s top young edge rushers.

4. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – AUGUST 16: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks on before a preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 16 Preseason Cardinals at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132250816142

After years of searching for stability at quarterback following Peyton Manning’s retirement, the Broncos found their answer in Bo Nix. The former Oregon standout has poise, accuracy, and the trust of Sean Payton, which isn’t easy to come by.

Through his first two NFL seasons, Nix has established himself as Denver’s leader and helped the Broncos return to the AFC title game in 2025. Nix suffered a fractured right ankle after the playoff win over the Buffalo Bills, causing him to miss the AFC title game, but he’s reportedly healthy and ready for the 2026 season.

5. Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State – 2014 NFL Draft

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Denver Broncos Cornerback Bradley Roby (29) during the NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers on December 9, 2018 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire) NFL: DEC 09 Broncos at 49ers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1812091172

Bradley Roby wasn’t the best, but was a solid first-round pick by the Broncos in recent memory. He was a key contributor to Denver’s legendary “No Fly Zone” secondary. Roby played an important role in helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

During five seasons in Denver, Roby appeared in 79 games, had seven interceptions, 60 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and over 236 tackles. His ability to excel as both an outside corner and slot defender gave the Broncos flexibility, making him a valuable member of the championship defense.

6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy 3 during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104133

Jerry Jeudy entered the NFL as one of the more polished route runners in recent draft history, and the Broncos selected him 15th overall to help boost their passing game. The inconsistent quarterback play at the time limited his production; Jeudy still flashed the talent that made him a first-round pick.

Across four seasons with Denver, Jeudy totaled 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a 972-yard season in 2022. He never fully reached superstar status with the Broncos; he was a productive receiver before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

7. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 19: Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant 87 looks on during an injury delay during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on December 19, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 19 Bengals at Broncos Icon132211219225

The Broncos selected Noah Fant with the 20th overall pick, hoping the rare athleticism he had for a tight end would boost the passing attack. Fant showed the ability to stretch the field and create mismatches with linebackers and safeties in Denver.

During three seasons in Denver, Fant recorded 170 receptions for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson deal. He never fully developed into one of the NFL’s elite tight ends, but Fant was a productive offensive weapon who ultimately landed Denver a blockbuster trade.

8. Shane Ray, EDGE, Missouri – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 07: Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (56) during warm ups prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos on October 7, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA OCT 07 Broncos at Jets PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18100713209

Fresh off winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos hoped Shane Ray would become the next great edge rusher to complement Miller and DeMarcus Ware. Ray showed flashes of that potential early in his career and played an important role in Denver’s dominant defensive rotation.

Across four seasons with the Broncos, Ray had 94 tackles, 14 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. His best seasons came in 2016, when he posted eight sacks, but injuries prevented him from becoming a long-term starter. While Ray contributed to one of the league’s best defenses, he never developed into the impact player Denver envisioned.

9. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 07: Cornerback Jahdae Barron 23 of the Denver Broncos during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 07, 2025. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 07 Titans at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20250907104

Jahdae Barron is only in his second year in the NFL, so it’s a little early to evaluate him. The Broncos have to remain hopeful with the former 20th overall pick, as he didn’t see much playing time in his first season with the team. Barron entered the league as one of the nation’s more versatile defensive backs, capable of playing both outside and nickel.

10. Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2018: Vikings vs Broncos Aug 11 August 11, 2018: Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch 12 in pass formation during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver CO, Scott D Stivason/Cal Media Denver Colorado United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180811_zaf_c04_072.jpg ScottxDxStivasonx csmphototwo416897

The Broncos believed they had found Manning’s successor when they traded up to select Lynch with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-7, Lynch had the arm strength and athleticism teams thought they could convert into a franchise quarterback.

Unfortunately, those traits never translated to the NFL. Over two seasons in Denver, Lynch appeared in just five games, throwing for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while posting a 1-3 record as a starter. He struggled with consistency, decision-making and adapting to the professional game before being released ahead of the 2018 season.