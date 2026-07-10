Ranking the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars have experienced one of the NFL’s most dramatic transformations over the past decade, and their first-round draft picks have played a major role in it. While the franchise has found franchise players like Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, it has also had some pretty draft misses that have slowed down the rebuild.

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More recently, Jacksonville has achieved a promising young core that has the potential to keep the Jaguars in AFC contention for years to come. Here’s a ranking of the Jaguars’ last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE, Kentucky – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars Oct 12, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen 41 reacts after a play during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20251012_tdc_na7_109

No Jaguars first-round pick over the past decade has accomplished more than Josh Hines-Allen. He was taken seventh overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the former Kentucky star immediately showed the NFL he can be one of its elite pass rushers. Hines-Allen had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl.

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Over seven seasons, Hines-Allen has recorded over 60 sacks, 345 tackles, 75 tackles for loss and 150 quarterback hits, becoming the Jaguars’ all-time leader in sacks while earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. His motor and leadership have made him one of the cornerstones of the Jaguars’ defense. Through coaching changes and roster turnover, Hines-Allen is one of the NFL’s better edge rushers, making him the clear choice for the top spot.

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2. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Trevor Lawrence entered the NFL carrying insane expectations as one of the most highly viewed quaterback prospects of the past decade. Despite a rocky start to his career under Urban Meyer, Lawrence rebounded under Doug Pederson and helped Jacksonville to an AFC South title while having one of the greatest playoff comebacks in NFL history against the Chargers

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Through five seasons, Lawrence has thrown for more than 20,o00 passing yards, over 120 touchdowns, and completed around 65% of his passes, while adding yardage on the ground. Injuries and coaching changes have affected him, but Lawrence has given the Jaguars stability at quarterback for the first time in years.

3. Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Sep 21, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker 44 hypes up the crowd during a third down against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMorganxTenczax 20250921_kdn_es0_046

The Jaguars faced heavy criticism for taking Travon Walker first overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson, but Walker has shown the league why it wasn’t a bad move. Walker showed flashes as a rookie and has since developed into one of the NFL’s better pass rushers, posting back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

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Through four NFL seasons, Walker has 27.5 sacks, 200 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 57 quarterback hits. His elite athleticism and continued development have justified the Jaguars’ belief in his long-term upside.

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4. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Clemson – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Travis Etienne Jr. 1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544989

Despite letting Travis Etienne Jr. leave in free agency this past offseason, the Jaguars made him one of the focal points of their offense over the last couple of years. Etienne was taken with the 25th overall pick in the same draft the Jaguars took Lawrence. Etienne and Lawrence were college teammates at Clemson, making the pairing even more exciting for Jaguars fans.

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Over four seasons with the Jaguars, Etienne had 3,798 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. His ability to impact the game as a runner and receiver makes him one of the NFL’s more versatile offensive weapons.

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5. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 21: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 has a word with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 7 as they run to the locker room at halftime during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Jaguars at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132251221190

Brian Thomas Jr. has quickly become one of the NFL’s better receivers despite a down year in his sophomore season. He was taken 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the former LSU receiver wasted no time becoming Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target with his speed and ball skills.

Through his first two NFL seasons, Thomas has already surpassed 1,900 receiving yards and more than 10 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors while emerging as one of the league’s better deep threats. His ability to create explosive plays has helped Jacksonville’s offense. He just has to find some consistency on the field in 2026, and he could be even higher on this list in years to come.

6. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma – 2023 NFL Draft

Anton Harrison stepped into one of the NFL’s toughest jobs as a rookie, protecting Trevor Lawrence’s blind side, and he exceeded expectations. The former Oklahoma standout became an immediate starter and has developed into one of Jacksonville’s more trusted offensive linemen.

Through his first three seasons, Harrison has started nearly every game and shown significant improvement as both a pass protector and a run blocker. His athleticism, technique and durability have helped stabilize an offensive line that has undergone many changes over the years. Harroson looks like he’ll be protecting Lawence for years to come.

7. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 21: Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd 0 and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen 41 rush Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud 7 during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 21, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Texans at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921015

The Jaguars took Devin Lloyd, hoping he’d become the centerpiece of their defense, and the former Utah standout has developed into one of the NFL’s more productive linebackers. After recording 115 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed as a rookie, Lloyd continued to build on that success with his versatility and durability.

Through four seasons, Lloyd has more than 430 tackles, multiple interceptions, three and a half sacks, and 13 tackles for loss, being one of the leaders of the Jaguars’ defense. That leadership role wouldn’t last, as the team let him walk in free agency, after which Lloyd signed with the Carolina Panthers.

8. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago October 12, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 waves to the fans before the first half game against the Seattle Seahawks in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251012_faf_cg2_070 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

The Jaguars traded up to select Travis Hunter second overall in the 2025 draft, and the results after one season haven’t been the best. Jacksonville used Hunter on both offense and defense, taking advantage of his rare versatility.

As a rookie, Hunter flashed his playmaking traits on both sides of the ball, but suffered an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Hunter has the athleticism and IQ to be one of the NFL’s more exciting young players; he just has to stay on the field to prove it.

9. K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (44) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Fresh off helping LSU win a national championship, K’Lavon Chaisson entered the NFL with a reputation as an athletic edge rusher. Jacksonville believed in that and took him with the 20th overall pick, hoping that explosiveness would translate into the NFL.

Instead, Chaisson struggled to develop into the impact pass rusher the Jaguars had hoped for. Over four seasons with Jacksonville, he appeared in 57 games, recording 73 tackles, five sacks and 23 quarterback hits. He flashed his athletic ability at times, but never consistently affected the game or emerged as a full-time starter. Chaisson would later develop further in his NFL career, but not on the Jaguars’ roster.

10. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida – 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars selected C.J. Henderson with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping he’d become the shutdown corner he was supposed to be. Coming off a good year at Florida, Henderson has the ball skills and fluidity that make him one of the top corners in his class.

Unfortunately, his time in Jacksonville never lived up to expectations. Henderson struggled with injuries and inconsistent play during his rookie season, appearing in just 10 games and finishing with 33 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception. After one season, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers, making him one of the shortest-lived first-round picks in franchise history.